Coronavirus Won't Hinder PayPal's Growth

Online payment processor PayPal (PYPL) has had some extraordinary growth metrics since going public in 2015, with total payments and users on PayPal and its owned platforms (Venmo, Xoom, Braintree). While most companies are closing doors and expecting declines in customers and revenues, PayPal's growth does not look to be impacted. Although PayPal is preferred for small businesses, their customers and payments on the platform are online and should not see significant decreases in volume with people stuck at home for the most part.

Whereas a majority of publicly-listed companies are yanking EPS and revenue guidance for the first quarter(s) of 2020 and the full year, PayPal stands by its guidance, although affirming that its quarterly revenues could come in on the lower range of past guidance, which stood at $4.78-4.84 billion. However, decreases in international cross-border e-commerce and currency volatility could affect YoY revenue growth by one percentage point.

Customer Engagement Remains Strong

Source: Q4 Presentation

PayPal's active user base has seen constant growth quarterly and annually, with the platform breaking over 300 million active accounts in Q4. As a result, total transactions, as well as active transactions per account, have increased steadily. Having both increases in active accounts and transactions per account boosts revenue, as having an increase in one while the other remains constant would already increase revenue and total payments.

Neither of the growth metrics shows any signs of flattening as of now, and any potential flattening of the growth would occur in the present quarter. E-commerce sales have outpaced retailers, and PayPal's prevalence online and in strategic partnerships (eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), for example) will continue to bring traffic through its platform. PayPal's revenue and take percentage from transactions on eBay might decline with the changing terms of the partnership, but PayPal's presence and powering of typical card transactions will remain.

Source: Q4 Presentation

PayPal's merchant growth surpasses eBay's marketplace by a large margin, with eBay falling negative in Q4 18. PayPal has seen a slight decline in growth in Q4 but still presents strong double-digit percentage growth within merchant services that will continue as the platform continues with user and transaction growth.

Cross-Border International Sales Could Hurt

Source: Q4 Presentation

PayPal has noted a possible one percentage point decrease in Q1 revenues coinciding with a decrease in international cross-border trade. Total payment value for cross-border trade has seen solid double-digit percentage growth YoY, although it has recently lagged total TPV's average growth rate of 22%. Even so, cross-border trade does account for ~17.6% of total TPV annually, and any substantial decrease could weaken total TPV for the first quarter. Once the pandemic ends and trade can resume internationally at scale, PayPal's growth should again fall within the mid 10% range for TPV, as the international market remains large in volume.

Forecasting Revenues

PayPal has proven a solid track record in revenue growth since 2012 and a similar growth in net income, although the latter fell in 2014 as a result of a higher income tax rate. Minus that small bump in net income, growth has been increasing YoY.

Data taken from Seeking Alpha

Using polynomial regression to continue trends of growth in revenue in income puts revenue nearing $27 billion by 2022 with a net income of $4.4 billion. This would represent a ~66% increase from current net income and a ~57% increase in revenue. PayPal has shown that growth exists in these quantities and should have no issues continuing this growth as e-commerce increases.

Sustaining PayPal's revenue growth are solid cash and equivalents, access to credit, and high free cash flow generation. PayPal has access to at least $6 billion in credit facilities and has issued $5 billion in notes. PayPal's liabilities are primarily payables and customer dues, but receivables from customers are nearly the same. Cash reserves and free cash generation have increased significantly from 2018, giving PayPal enough liquidity to cruise through the current crisis.

All in millions 2018 2019 Cash & Equiv $9,710.00 $11,722.00 Total Assets $43,332.00 $51,333.00 ST/LT Debt $1,998.00 $4,965.00 Total Liabilities $27,946.00 $34,404.00 Free Cash Flow $4,548.00 $2,510.00

Source: 2019 10-K

Current and Future Obligations

During the current crisis, PayPal has taken steps to preserve its customers and businesses and extend forgiveness to them. These actions might have some impacts on fees received and revenues generated, although it seems to be small. PayPal will now be allowing the following: customers deferring repayments on loans with no fee, merchants not facing charge-back fees for customer and card disputes, lengthening the time for response to disputes from 10 to 20 days, and doubling instant cashback for merchants using the PayPal Business MasterCard. These steps seek to soothe customers and merchants alike and allowing them more flexibility with conducting business.

Source: 2019 10-K

In future obligations, PayPal only has limited exposure to contractual payments, with two notes coming due in 2022 and 2024 comprising a bulk of the near-term payments. Just under $1.1 billion total in future payments are due by year-end 2021, so PayPal will have no issues with any of these liabilities. Since the sum of these payments annually are fairly small (besides years when notes are due), they will not affect PayPal's liquidity or put any significant dent in cash reserves.

Conclusion

PayPal is not expecting any major hits to revenue or income and has reaffirmed previous guidance to still stand, although numbers for the quarter could be at the lower end. Shares have fallen 25.4% regardless and could be underpricing in current growth and earnings numbers. PayPal's growth will not decrease or start to decrease YoY because of the virus, and growth in revenue, net income, and EPS is expected to continue on the current trend. Future payments are low, and PayPal's significant cash reserves, access to credit, and strong free cash flow give it coverage should the outbreak continue for the summer and should have no issues navigating choppy waters. PayPal seems undervalued at the moment, with shares starting to reflect declines in business, although that does not seem to be the case. PayPal can be a bargain at $90 if Q1 numbers fall within previous guidance, and if current growth trends continue, the stock could be headed back above $110 by year end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.