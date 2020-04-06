IBM: A Buy Candidate Only At A Big Margin Of Safety

We think shares in IBM are undervalued and would become interested in the company if shares fall to $90 per.

In this article, we take a look at IBM (IBM). Just to make it clear, we are looking at IBM from a fundamental analysis point of view. We are not experts in technology and do not claim to be. We understand there are investors here in Seeking Alpha that have the expertise necessary to make a better-informed decision. For us, we protect our investment decisions by requiring a bigger margin of safety.

With the market sell-off, we think there are going to be opportunities to finally being able to purchase excellent companies at good or fair prices. We usually like to concentrate on ideas in the small to micro-cap space, but since this is a broad market decline, it could be a chance to grab some good companies for long-term holdings. The idea behind this article is to get a quick idea of what we think the intrinsic value of the company is and wait for the stock price to come to us.

What caught our attention to IBM, was the low valuation multiples the market is assigning the company. We performed a no-growth valuation and found the shares to be undervalued. Next, we did a reverse DCF analysis to understand current market expectations and how much in future cash flows was already baked in the stock price.

Overall, we think shares in IBM are undervalued and would become interested in the company if shares fall to $90 per share, which at that point, it would give us a big enough margin of safety.

Quick Overview

IBM is a technology company and global supplier of hardware, software, cloud-based services, and AI computing. The company is in a transition period. Going from being an infrastructure player to one more focused on cloud computing and data services.

They report operating results under 5 different segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Cloud and Cognitive Software: IBM reports everything software related to its cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) under this segment. It would include its acquisition of Red Hat and its Watson AI technology. It also reports operating results from their software used in mission-critical on-premise workloads in industries such as banking, airlines, and retail. As a percent of revenues, this segment represents 30% of total revenues.

Global Business Services: Reported under this segment is their consulting business. This segment helps clients in their transition to what IBM calls "Cognitive Enterprises", businesses that will use more AI and hybrid cloud resources. They also help businesses with maintenance and support services. As of 2019, this segment was responsible for 22% of total sales.

Global Technology Services: This segment reports operations related to its IT infrastructure and platform services. This segment accounts for 35% of total sales.

Systems: Includes everything related to their serves and storage systems. It accounts for 10% of total revenues.

Global Financing: Includes results from their financing arm primarily conducted from IBM Credit. It is the smallest of the segments with only 2% of total sales for 2019.

Recent Trends

We understand why investors in IBM might feel frustrated. Top-line growth has been pretty much non-existent. Looking at 10-year financial results, IBM's revenues have gone from $99.8B in 2010 to 77.1B in 2019. With IBM focusing on the cloud, it has been optimizing its portfolio by divesting businesses that would not add to their future projects. That could explain at least why revenues have seen such a dramatic fall.

For their fiscal 2019, total revenues on a reported basis declined by 3.1%, adjusted for currency and divested businesses, revenues came in flat. Total cloud revenue, which includes their acquisition of Red Hat in July, was up 14% adjusting for currency and divested businesses, to $21.2B.

The company generates a lot of cash. In 2019, cash from operation came in at $14.8B and FCF was $11.9B. Their strong cash generation has allowed them to pay $10B of debt since June of last year when they borrowed money to support the acquisition of Red Hat.

For their Fiscal 2020, the company expects FCF of $12.5B which is going to be used to pay down debt and dividends. The debt repayment should help in reducing interest expenses and boost EPS, for which the company expects at least $10.57 in GAAP EPS and $13.35 in non-GAAP EPS, which adjusts for costs related to their acquisition.

Quick financial overview

From a capital structure point of view, IBM has a debt to market equity ratio of 64.4%, with total debt (which includes financial debt, operating leases, and pension obligations) of $62.9B. As of this writing, IBM's market cap stood at $97.7B and its enterprise value at $160.6B.

IBM's debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 3.6 times, which is quite high. However, with a management focus on paying down debt, it doesn't worry us too much. They can cover their interest expense by 7.4 times, adding a layer of safety to the company.

As of this writing, the dividend yield stands at 5.85%, the highest for the last 10-years. They won't have trouble covering their dividend payment as their payout ratio from a FCF perspective is 52%.

Also, with the acquisition of Red Hat and the increase in debt levels, management took the decision of stopping any share repurchases. We believe this to be a temporary situation until their debt ratios are reduced to more historical levels. On a 10-year average, IBM's Debt to EBITDA ratio has stood at 1.7x. If and when management decides to start buying back their shares, we could expect a 3% return to shareholders. In total, shareholders can expect a 6% return from dividends and buybacks on average.

Market expectations

To perform a reverse DCF analysis, we first need to get the consensus view about sales growth and operating margins:

In the table above we find that the consensus view is for sales to grow to $79.9B by 2022 from $77.1B in 2019. That would be an average growth rate of 1.2% per year, keeping in mind that these estimates have been updated recently. We also note an expansion of operating margins from a current 14.9% to 19.6% by 2022 as well.

Following the consensus view, we built our reverse DCF model reflecting such growth rates. For the cost of capital, we use a WACC of 6.6%, reflecting the drop in yields in the 10-year treasury notes to 0.67% and an equity risk premium of 6%. The tax rate is set at 10%. Doing so, we get the following result:

Source: author estimates

The results of our reverse DCF model shows us that currently, at a market price of $110 a share, the market is not assigning any growth to IBM. In fact, it is implying that future cash flows are going to be much lower in the future. This means the market is pricing in lower operating margins for IBM. How much lower? Just 100 basis points lower:

Source: author estimates

Why is this important? We think it is a good data point. It gives us the tool to focus on what matters the most from a valuation perspective. In the case of IBM, we think the operating margin is the value driver. If the market is pricing in operating margins in the 14% range or lower, we could estimate the probabilities of that even happening.

From a historical point of view, IBM, even after its revenues have declined at a 10-year CAGR of -2%, has consistently held its gross and operating margins very constants. We are also at the lowest point in 10 years that operating margins have been this low. Can they go lower? Of course, but at this point, more things can go right than wrong.

Valuation

We estimate the intrinsic value of IBM to be $147 per share. We get to this per-share value by taking out the 10-year average EPS of $13.58 adjusted for one-time charges, capitalized at our required rate of return of 10%. This simple valuation method assumes no growth. Also, the EPS number is our estimate of IBM's sustainable earnings power.

At a per-share value of $110, we believe IBM is currently undervalued. However, as we said at the beginning of the article, we don't have any special insights about the future of cloud technology, therefore we would only become interested in purchasing shares in IBM at around $90 per share. That would give us a big margin of safety to compensate for our lack of expertise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.