Goldman Sachs Is The Best Way To Play The Financial Sector

Goldman Sachs (GS) has always intrigued us as an unusual financial play. While the big banks such as Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) rely on the yield curve to make the bulk of their profits, Goldman is rather immune to the vagaries of the yield curve. The combination of the pandemic alongside a general disdain for financial stocks and Goldman's specific involvement in the 1MDB scandal have made this a rather compelling play today. We explain why you should be bullish as well, even if you expect a tumultuous 2020.

The Company

Goldman Sachs is one of the largest investment banking enterprises in the world and is a primary dealer in the U.S. Treasury market. The group also owns Goldman Sachs Bank USA, a direct bank. Goldman Sachs was founded in 1869 and gained notoriety in 2008 for its involvement in securitization during the subprime mortgage crisis. The Company has pulled itself out of the mess it created in 2008-2009 (with a little help from Uncle Warren). Today, its balance sheet and income generation capabilities are stronger than ever.

Revenue Mix

Goldman is heavily dependent on global markets for its revenues and derives 40% from this segment which is comprised of equities and fixed income sub segments.

Source: GS 2019 Q4 Earnings Presentation

The Company is perhaps best-known for its investment banking and is often either the primary advisor or the lead underwriter of IPOs.

Source: GS 2019 Q4 Earnings Presentation

Goldman derives a quarter of its revenue stream from asset management. Unlike the pure asset managers like Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) or Carlyle Group (CG), incentive fees make up a very small percentage of this segment.

Source: GS 2019 Q4 Earnings Presentation

We can see the more traditional banking revenues in its consumer and wealth management segment where about 30% of the revenues (of this segment) are generated.

Source: GS 2019 Q4 Earnings Presentation

Overall, the traditional banking generates 4% of Goldman's total revenue base.

Results

Goldman Sachs delivered $21.03 in EPS in 2019 that was net the impact of the litigation charges for its rather infamous 1MDB scandal.

Source: GS 2019 Q4 Earnings Presentation

The forward estimates have been coming down in light of the current turmoil in the world. But they still appear quite high here, as we expect the revenue from both the Investment Banking and Global Markets segments to fall rather sharply.

Source: Yahoo finance

Asset management fees which are a big part of Goldman's revenues will also dive as every index is significantly lower than what it was 2 months back. In all likelihood, the EPS shown above even for 2021 is likely to prove a tad optimistic. The trap here though is trying to value Goldman on a single year of earnings. Instead, we prefer to try and get a sense of what level of earnings can be consistently generated by Goldman over long cycles. One way to do that is to estimate the return on equity that Goldman can whip up through the cycle. Goldman's current number is near 10% although it was much higher in 2018 and 2010.

Data by YCharts

A 10% number would likely be average, but cautious investors could use 8% as a minimum average to create a margin of safety. Goldman's book value is $227.62 and has steadily risen via retained earnings over the years.

Data by YCharts

An 8% run rate on that would create earnings of about $18/share over the entire cycle. Hence Goldman's current price is at about 8x the long-term earnings power. That is quite cheap in our opinion, even if the $18 is not hit in either 2020 or 2021.

Another metric we would use here is a price to tangible book value. Most of Goldman's equity currently is "tangible" and running this metric also shows how cheap the stock has become.

Data by YCharts

While all the heavyweights are cheaper today versus just two months back, Goldman's equity and loss exposure on the current financial upheaval is a lot lower than what we are likely to see for the rest of the banking sector. The biggest risk for Goldman is a margin compression as its revenues fall and it continues to pay its generous salaries to retain the best minds in the business. But outright write offs and losses should be rare, even in this environment.

Conclusion

Goldman has shown a great deal of discipline in this cycle and produced steady consistent revenues. The company has never been a big dividend payer but the current price decline has now produced somewhat of a decent yield for investors as well.

Data by YCharts

The payout ratio was under 25% for the 2019 year, and we feel the dividend is likely very safe in this environment. Based on all the information, Goldman thus enjoys the highest dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale, even in this climate.

The value is clear in Goldman based on the metrics we think are most relevant (no, it is not this year's earnings). The firm enjoys the top spots in all areas of investment banking.

Source: GS 2019 Q4 Earnings Presentation

Its recent move to partner for the Apple Card is likely to prove a long-term winner for the company.

When we come out on the other side of this pandemic, Goldman will begin showing its earning power again and is likely to use a big portion of its cash flow to buy back its heavily discounted stock.

Data by YCharts

We rate the shares as one of the best in the financial group and a strong buy at the current levels.

