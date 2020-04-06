Unlike Diamonds, RICs Aren't Forever

No matter how nice your swimsuit is, or your (naked) body, it's way more important to read the tide (times) correctly than to pick the specific, most beautiful, swimmers (naked or not).

Macro trumps micro. Instead of identifying who's wearing a swimsuit, the real trick is to look far out into the sea, and get a good feel when the tide goes out.

Whether you admit/acknowledge it or not, many (if not most) RICs are swimming naked on an ongoing basis. It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when.

This is the second part out of a series that's going to span over five articles.

This article is a small extract out of a blog post that we've published on March 29 (written the day before). We haven't changed anything to the original post, because frankly there is no need to. Nonetheless, we did add a few new paragraphs to expand on the specific topic which is the focus of this article.

We're splitting the original (very long) post into five articles, each one focusing on a different topic, allowing us to present each topic in more details, but mostly allowing you (readers) to hopefully better navigate through this series.

This is the second part, which is focusing on RICs* = Regulated Investment Companies. Previous parts in this series can be found using the below links:

*Glossary appears at the bottom of this article.

Summary

I can honestly tell you that this is the craziest market I've ever seen, and when I say "ever" it goes back to the mid 1980s, before the Black Monday crash on Oct. 19, 1987.

I never seen anything like what we're seeing over the past month, and the way I describe the current market is "2008 on Steroids."

"R" is the key letter right now. While everybody seems to be focusing on the recovery - when, where, or who - we focus on risk.

For some of you this may only sound semantic, but in reality this is the difference between those who are currently looking what to buy (how to gain), to those that are mostly focused on what to sell (how to avoid losing)...

This is the difference between those who choose to keep playing offense, as if nothing has changed, to those who currently work on ensuring that their team is playing a better defense, because everything has changed.

Over the past few weeks, we have been mostly building, strengthening, and raising the protective/hedging fences around our portfolios.

Let me say it loud and clear, right at the beginning of this article:

Offense (Stock Picking) Wins Games But Defense (Risk Management) Wins Championships

RICs aren't forever (and sometimes not suitable at all)

Just like "macro trumps micro," I've already used "RICs aren't forever" many times throughout my articles over the years.

Unlike plain-vanilla stocks, whether they're cyclical or not, RICs have special features (e.g. distributions, taxation, registration/regulation) and special sensitivities (e.g. rates, yields, spreads) that make them more suitable for certain market conditions than others, regardless of the (performance of the overall) market performance itself.

Just as we wrote above, the market sentiment is (almost) always stronger than anything else. As such, it's likely that during bull markets, RICs will go up even if the conditions aren't perfect. Nonetheless, this isn't always true. For example, look at how eREITs performed between mid 2016 to February 2018 (a certainly not short period of 17-18 months):

Not only that eREITs (VNQ, SCHH) underperformed the market (SPY) by more than 41%, but they also trailed the Real Estate sector (XLRE, IYR) by ~6%.

The main reason? Medium to long-term US Treasury Yields (TLT, SPTL, VGLT, IEF, IEI, SCHR, VGIT) have roughly doubled during that period, and this is something that eREITs really don't like.

Allow me to go back in time, to early 2016.

This was roughly the time that I've started contributing to SA on a regular basis (I only wrote eight articles during 2014-2015) and I've focused (in my writing) on what people call DGI.

I trust that you recall that at the end of 2015-early 2016 the market went through a serious correction, and nearly entered a bear market. We were sitting on a lot of cash back then and we took advantage to start loading up on many stocks during the first quarter of 2016. That included many RICs that we bought during February and March 2016.

Good, Old, (Buy No Longer Valid) A-Team

Out of few dozen purchases, overall, we've assembled what we called back then "The A-Team" - a list of 10 RICs that we found to be especially attractive at the time (by the way, we bought more than only these 10 RICs, including some at later stages).

The list contained six BDCs and four mREITs as follows:

BDCs:

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN)

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT)

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)

mREITs

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

We've made very nice gains on each and every one of those, but we also sold out of each and every one of those along the way (way before 2020). The last ones we sold that were part of Wheel of Fortune proposition* were:

NRZ on July 9, 2019, at a price of $15.33**

NEWT on July 18, 2018, at a price of $21.06

*Note that since most purchases took place before the service launched, only purchases that we issued BUY trading alerts for also were given SELL alerts then after.

**1) Not including covered call options that we sold along the way and expired worthless. 2) We actually sold on April 13, 2017, for $17.00 and bought back eight days later, on April 21, 2017, for $15.25.

What I find to be most interesting about the A-Team is that until very recently all but one (PSEC, which if my memory serves me well was the first one we dumped around mid-2017) of its 10 components have delivered a better total return over the past four years (until) than the SPY did.

However, it took only six weeks for this to change with only NEWT and GAIN currently (still) performing better than SPY on a four-year scale (until today).

Moreover, when you look at the drawdowns of the A-Team components, they are nothing short of staggering (or devastating, depends on the position you look at those from, literally and figuratively).

That's true both YTD...

...but mostly on a longer-term view.

Point is, we never looked at any of those (or any RIC for that matter) as a buy-and-hold forever, because they're not suitable for all times.

Unlike diamonds, RICs aren't forever, and you don't need Sean Connery, aka James Bond, to tell you this.

Even Legends May Lose Their Allure

At this point, I know (from past experience) that some readers will jump and say "I'm holding Realty Income (O) for 25 years and it has treated me very well." Fair enough, but if you're long O let me tell you a little (not so) secret: I've never been long the mighty O, and from my publicly-available articles on the name (you're more than welcome to check) I can tell you one thing for sure: Over the past four years I've made more money on O, without owning it, than you did owning it!

Don't believe me? Check my O-focused articles. They may be behind the paywall, but they're out there for you to review and judge.

Not only that Realty Income has underperformed the market, by a wide margin over the past (almost) four years, but it's starting to remind me more and more of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, BRK.B): A great company, a superb management team, but not necessarily the best stock to own.

So saying that something as worked for you for many years is just like saying that an absolute big upside is a sufficient condition (alone) to buy something. In both cases you might end up making money, but you're not necessarily acting rationally, from a risk perspective.

The A-Team was something that I've followed around here for 1.5-2 years. I enjoyed writing about it, and I enjoyed even more making great money on the A-Team's components. However, when it was time to let go - each position for its own reasons - we did. One after the other they were let go, because that was the right thing to do, even if there could be an additional profit to be made. Guess what? There always is, theoretically of course, until there isn't.

Did we leave some meat on the bone? Sure we did, but calling a peak (or a bottom) is not an ability we claim to have, nor believe it's possible to acquire. We try to do what is right to do, from a risk/reward perspective, when we do it. Is it perfect? No, but as we wrote recently: Having An Imperfect Strategy Is Still Better Than Having No Strategy At All.

And just for you to know: What we say in this article isn't us being smart now, retrospectively. You can view our recent articles (referenced above) and see that we've actually turned more and more bearish about the market over the past two to three weeks, with the fastest-ever bear market turning into the fastest-ever bull market being the straw that broke the (Fortune Teller) camel's back.

This Time Is Different!

On March 13, we even posted a new comment on the original, four-year-old, A-Team article which reads as follows (article is behind paywall I believe):

Hi guys Four years later (minus one month) and it almost feel as if I should reestablish the A-Team again... Hope you're all doing well, weathering this crazy market. For the record: We're not holding any of the A-Team members (ARCC, ARI, GAIN, MAIN, STWD, PSEC, HTGC, LADR, NEWT, NRZ). They were all gone along the way (last one was NRZ on 07/09/2019, so quite some time since we held any of those) but looking at current prices - it looks as if prices are even lower than they were 4 years ago. Amazing! Problem is that unlike four years ago, this is a difficult time for financials, and BDCs+mREITs (being high yield by nature, mostly serving smaller-caps, that are high yield themselves) might be standing in front of a very rough times. Are they cheap? Yes they are. Do we buy any right now? Probably not. Good luck, keep safe, and have a wonderful weekend!

What happened to mREITs (REM, MORT), eREITs (VNQ, SCHH, IYR) and BDCs (BDCZ, BIZD) ever since? They are down double digits, anywhere between 2.5x to 6x as bad as the market (SPY).

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Busn Dev Co ETN (BDCZ)

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Recall that these ETFs and ETNs are holding many types of RICs. Some are better, some are worse. Point is, these are average returns for each of the segments. If you look at the underlying assets, you're likely to find many single holdings that are down way more than the ETF/ETN suggests.

Bottom Line

Diamonds are forever, RICs aren't.

I'm not sure what's better - understanding the specific features that are attributed to investing in RICS and ignoring them, or not being aware of those in the first place.

It's way more than just rates and yields.

mREITs are extremely sensitive to the above, but also/mostly to credit spreads and leverage they employ.

eREITs are extremely sensitive to the above, but also/mostly to the wellbeing of their tenants and to the specific industry they operate within.

BDCs are extremely sensitive to the above, but also/mostly to the solvency of the companies they lend money to and to the overall state of the economy.

You may ignore the specific features that come along with investing in RICs, but you do so at your own peril - and the stakes are high. Very high.

Some people mistakenly think that income trumps total return. The past six weeks have been a harsh reality check for that premise that left severe scars in those that were solely focus on "dividend safety" and "sustainable income."

Here's how "safe dividend" and "income first" look like during Q1/2020 for eREITs:

There's neither income, nor safety, in the above chart.

What there's is a tectonic shift, a new paradigm, that require investors that focus on RICs to rethink their entire strategy. There's very little point in getting a "safe 5%" if this comes along a 50% cut to the principal.

We have three more parts in this series to discuss the specific segments of RICs-dom in more details, but for now I'll leave you with the famous quote of Warren Buffett:

Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked.

Whether you admit/acknowledge it or not, many (if not most) RICs are swimming naked on an ongoing basis. Instead of identifying who's wearing a swimsuit (and who is not), the real trick is to look far out into the sea, and get a good feel when the tide is about to go out.

Because, you know - Macro Trumps Micro.

And no matter how nice is your swimsuit, or your (naked) body, it's way more important to read the tide (times) correctly than to pick the specific, most beautiful, swimmers (naked or not).

Glossary:

BDC = Business Development Company

DGI = Dividend Growth Investing

ETF = Exchange-Traded Fund

ETN = Exchange-Traded Note

eREIT = Equity REIT

mREIT = Mortgage REIT

MF = Mutual Fund

REIT = Real Estate Investment Trust

RIC = Regulated Investment Company (e.g. BDCs. eREITs, mREITs, MFs, ETFs)

FMP = Funds Macro Portfolio

MTF = Macro Trading Factory

WoF = Wheel of Fortune

