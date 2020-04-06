Here's Why Prosus Is Selling At A Hefty Discount

Many investors deem Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) as a noteworthy investment due to the discounted Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) stake. Prosus has a 31.1% stake in Tencent, this is equivalent to €127.5 billion and Prosus's market cap is €96.326 billion. Prosus is net cash positive, and this means that they have more cash than liabilities. So buying $1000 of Prosus stock means you own approximately $1320 of Tencent shares, without any debt.

I’m going to explain why this does not imply inventors should buy Prosus stock purely for owning Tencent, since buying Prosus comes with unpleasant surprises.

Introduction

In 2001, the South African based media-conglomerate Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) invested $32 million in a relatively unknown tech startup in China: Tencent. Over the next two decades, Tencent grew exponentially and became one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Furthermore, the Naspers investment resulted in a 31.1% stake in this prominent Chinese tech company. For years, Naspers was sold for a massive discount of up to 60% on the South African exchange. In an effort to shorten the discount gap, Naspers decided to spin-off their international holdings into a new conglomerate called Prosus, which was listed on the Euronext stock exchange.

Naspers has created the narrative that the size of the South African exchange caused the discount. Nevertheless, there were more reasons why this conglomerate was selling at a discount. If Naspers was genuinely undervalued, hedge funds would have invested in it.

Tencent holding company

Prosus's management defines Prosus as ‘one of the largest technology investors in the world’, and is building ‘leading companies that empower people and enrich communities’. In reality, Prosus is practically a holding company for investors wanting to own Tencent. I estimate that 85% of Prosus’s current market valuation is due to the massive 31.1% stake in Tencent. The net asset valuation further in this write-up will shed light on this.

The reported numbers of 1H FY20 showcase how much Prosus depends on the proceeds of their Tencent stake. EBITDA from the Tencent stake is $2.599 billion, while eCommerce generated a negative EBITDA of $355 million. This indicates that theoretically 13.7% of Tencent’s EBITDA is used as funding for the eCommerce portfolio of Prosus.

(Source: Visualized in Excel, data from Prosus Investor Relations)

Prosus wants to be more

‘For our investors, our long-term approach represents a unique opportunity to gain early and preferential access to some of the world’s leading and fastest-growing internet companies’ ~ Prosus Investor Relations

19.2% of the current revenue is coming from eCommerce investments. Tons of companies are included under this umbrella. Food delivery, fintech, etail and travel companies make up most of the eCommerce investments. I’m going to analyze the three most prominent segments.

The food portfolio saw a $125 million increase in revenues in the first half-year. While the trading loss declined from $41 million to $283 million, that means costs grew two-fold compared to revenue.

(Source: Visualized in Excel, data from Prosus Investor Relations)

The etail portfolio, best characterized as consumer e-commerce businesses, saw slightly better performance. Trading losses decreased from $83 million to $15 million in the first half of the year, but revenue also declined from $849 million to $525 million due to the disposal of Flipkart. The etail portfolio will likely become profitable during the next few years.

The Core payments portfolio is a group of companies providing payment services. These companies are mostly active in emerging markets. Core payments saw a 20% YoY revenue growth while trading losses grew 58.3% YoY.

Prosus is making significant strides to own the market leaders in potentially very lucrative markets. The management team is visionary and trying to build long-term value for shareholders. But associated with that are also significant execution risks. These execution risks are amplified due to substantial emerging markets exposure.

Valuation

The most common way of valuing conglomerates is approximating its net asset value. Most of Prosus’s holdings are publicly held, and I assume that markets can effectively evaluate these holdings.

Public Company Prosus’s stake Current market value of Prosus’s stake Tencent 31.1% $139 billion Mail.ru (OTC:MLRYY) 28.0% $924 million Delivery Hero (DHERO) 22% $3.35 billion Ctrip 5% $651.5 million

The market values Prosus’s public holdings at $143.92 billion. However, Prosus has also made tons of investments in privately-held companies which are challenging to value. Analyst Ken Rumph from Jefferies valued the private investments at ~$13.5 billion on March 20th.

Prosus has a net cash position of $5.425 billion. But the net cash position has been in decline for years and is not used to return money to shareholders. The approximated net asset value of Prosus is $162.85 billion, which is equivalent to €134.59 billion. While Prosus’s current listing on the Euronext has a market cap of €96.326 billion, this indicates a discount of 39.7%.

The discount is somewhat rational

Analyst Ken Rumph from Jefferies exercises a 30% discount on Prosus’s intrinsic value for three different reasons.

(Source: Visualized in Excel)

Reason 1: Prosus is a venture capitalist

The investments in eCommerce may dilute shareholder value. In the first half of FY20, the eCommerce EBITDA amounted to $(355) million while in the first half of FY19 it only amounted to $(193) million. Most of this was driven by the massive investments in the food and payment portfolio. The intrinsic value of Prosus can decrease massively since these investments come with meagre margins of safety.

(Source: Visualized in Excel, data from Prosus Investor Relations)

It seems like the management of Prosus believes that if you throw enough mud at the wall, some of it will stick. In short, Prosus is behaving like a venture capital fund and needs to be discounted appropriately for that.

Reason 2: Prosus’s odd voting structure

The venture capitalist’s tendencies of Prosus alone, do not support a 30% discount. When Naspers founded Prosus they included some devious statutes. ‘Naspers is entitled to exercise at least 50%+ of all the voting rights in Prosus, if Naspers voting rights fall below this threshold, they are entitled to exchange their A2 shares into A1 shares with 1000 votes each.’ This means Naspers can have a majority of the voting rights while owning a 0.051% stake.

Therefore, buying Prosus stock is like buying a safe for $1000, knowing that the content inside is worth $1400. Any investor would do that. There is only a slight problem; the investor has no way of opening that safe. You own the content, but you do not hold the keys to access the content in the safe.

This is also the reason why Naspers was selling at such a massive discount and still is. The insiders have a controlling stake since the voting structure of Naspers is also tweaked. They made up a narrative that they were ‘too big for the South African stock exchange’. This is somewhat true, but totally not the whole picture.

Naspers puts insiders first, shareholders second. And since Prosus is Naspers in a different costume, they are holding the same principles. Insiders first, shareholders second. They are not maximizing shareholder return: they are not buying back shares, they are not returning a dividend. Instead, they are making high-risk, high-reward investments. Shareholders have no way to hold management responsible for their actions. Except if you are Naspers, of course.

Reason 3: Prosus’s cash flows

The intrinsic value of Prosus may be higher than the current market valuation, but that does not imply that Prosus is generating lots of cash. Prosus is currently barely cash flow positive. Last year it generated $(145) million net cash from operating activities. The previous reported six months did have a positive $122 million net cash from operating activities. Assuming that this trend continues, Prosus will generate $200 million-$400 million net cash from their operating activities in the book year 2020.

Consequently, the price to cash flow would be 282.325-564.7. This showcases that the intrinsic value won’t be attainable for shareholders any time soon. And so a rational discount occurs.

Conclusion

At first glance, the discount seems like a massive buying opportunity. However, I believe the market is rationally discounting Prosus due to the reasons explained in this write-up. There is a smaller upside of 10% because I deem the current 40% discount as too pessimistic.

But I do not recommend buying Prosus purely for their massive stake in Tencent. Investors will be better off directly investing in Tencent, since Prosus’s management may dilute shareholder value. I do recommend investing in Prosus for exposure to emerging markets and Tencent. The management has put together a portfolio of companies with tons of potential but also tons of risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.