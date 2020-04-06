Dividend Increases: March 28-April 3, 2020

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List (CCC list). The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the last week, three companies in the CCC list declared dividend increases. The following table provides a summary.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

H.B. Fuller (FUL)

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, FUL is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. FUL sells products to customers in packaging, hygiene, general assembly, electronic materials and assembly, paper converting, woodworking, construction, automotive and consumer businesses.

On Apr 2, FUL declared a quarterly dividend of 16.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.6% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Apr 30, to shareholders of record on Apr 16; ex-div: Apr 15.

Bank OZK (OZK)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, OZK provides deposit services, loan products, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and trust and wealth management services. OZK serves businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities in Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, New York, and California.

On Apr 1, OZK declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.0% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Apr 20, to shareholders of record on Apr 10; ex-div: Apr 9.

Watsco (WSO)

WSO distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. WSO was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

On Apr 1, WSO declared a quarterly dividend of $1.7750 per share.

This is an increase of 10.9% from the prior dividend of $1.60.

Payable Apr 30, to shareholders of record on Apr 15; ex-div: Apr 14.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for this week's dividend raisers, FUL, OZK, and WSO.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

FUL's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in FUL in December 2009 would have returned 3.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

OZK's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in OZK in January 2010 would have returned 10.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WSO's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in WSO in January 2010 would have returned 13.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: April 7-20, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (3 Apr) Yrs 5-YrDGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 7 April (Ex-Div Date 04/07) Banner (BANR) 5.10% $32.15 7 18.5% 0.41 04/17 CVB Financial (CVBF) 3.67% $19.64 7 11.2% 0.18 04/22 Roper Technologies (ROP) 0.67% $307.16 27 18.3% 0.5125 04/22 Wednesday, 8 April (Ex-Div Date 04/08) Brady (BRC) 2.00% $43.60 34 1.7% 0.2175 04/30 First Bancorp (FNLC) 5.59% $21.47 6 7.6% 0.3 04/20 General Dynamics (GD) 3.33% $132.33 28 10.5% 1.1 05/08 Gentex (GNTX) 2.16% $22.26 9 8.7% 0.12 04/22 Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) 1.11% $61.00 7 14.5% 0.17 04/23 Parke Bancorp (PKBK) 5.74% $11.15 6 43.1% 0.16 04/24 Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) 4.42% $4.52 6 N/A 0.05 04/22 AT&T (T) 7.24% $28.74 36 2.1% 0.52 05/01 UDR (UDR) 4.21% $34.18 9 5.9% 0.36 04/30 Thursday, 9 April (Ex-Div Date 04/09) Hormel Foods (HRL) 1.92% $48.35 53 16.0% 0.2325 05/15 Intuit (INTU) 0.91% $233.27 9 18.8% 0.53 04/20 Universal (UVV) 6.91% $44.00 48 8.2% 0.76 05/04 Monday, 13 April (Ex-Div Date 04/13) American Tower (AMT) 1.86% $231.75 10 20.9% 1.08 04/29 Tuesday, 14 April (Ex-Div Date 04/14) AbbVie (ABBV) 6.15% $76.80 8 20.9% 1.18 05/15 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1.78% $80.96 7 7.8% 0.36 05/15 American Financial (AFG) 2.64% $68.14 14 12.6% 0.45 04/27 Alamo (ALG) 0.60% $86.20 6 11.4% 0.13 04/29 Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 0.66% $62.32 10 13.1% 0.41 05/06 City (CHCO) 3.49% $65.42 8 6.6% 0.57 04/30 RGC Resources (RGCO) 2.53% $27.69 16 6.0% 0.175 05/01 Trinity Industries (TRN) 4.87% $15.60 10 12.8% 0.19 04/30 Watsco (WSO) 4.65% $152.75 6 26.2% 1.775 04/30 Wednesday, 15 April (Ex-Div Date 04/15) Accenture (ACN) 1.97% $162.79 15 8.9% 0.8 05/15 Saul Centers (BFS) 7.06% $30.01 6 6.3% 0.53 04/30 H.B. Fuller (FUL) 2.36% $27.51 50 6.7% 0.1625 04/30 Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) 2.40% $10.00 5 14.9% 0.06 05/08 PNC Financial Services (PNC) 5.00% $91.93 9 17.4% 1.15 05/05 RPM International (RPM) 2.43% $59.21 46 7.5% 0.36 04/30 Thursday, 16 April (Ex-Div Date 04/16) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) 6.75% $77.08 17 7.8% 1.3 05/05 Foot Locker (FL) 8.09% $19.78 9 11.5% 0.4 05/01 Pentair (PNR) 2.50% $30.41 44 0.6% 0.19 05/01 WD-40 (WDFC) 1.54% $174.48 11 12.4% 0.67 04/30 Zoetis (ZTS) 0.65% $123.50 8 17.9% 0.2 06/01 Friday, 17 April (Ex-Div Date 04/17) Colgate-Palmolive (CL) 2.52% $69.94 56 3.8% 0.44 05/15 Graco (GGG) 1.47% $47.73 23 11.8% 0.175 05/06 Werner Enterprises (WERN) 1.04% $34.74 5 12.5% 0.09 05/05

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.