OMAB Hammered As Covid-19 Bites Into Air Travel, But A Possible Contrarian Buy

OMAB will weather this new challenge, and I believe the long-term growth rate won't be impacted all that much, but the near-term challenges and uncertainties are significant.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) (or “OMAB”) was always looking at a more challenging 2020, as investors fretted about the worsening economic outlook for Mexico and the outcome of the company’s new tariff proposal (the Master Development Plan or MDP). With Covid-19 entering the picture, though, those past concerns seem almost trivial relative to new challenges faced by the air travel sector and the implications of Covid-19 on Mexico’s economy.

OMAB shares have already been hammered down, with the shares dropping more than half from their late February high. I believe the current price overstates the long-term risk to the business from this outbreak, but with so many unanswered questions about the severity and timeline of the outbreak in Mexico, its impact on Mexico’s economy, and so on, I can at least understand why there is an outsized discount on the shares today.

The Pain Is Just Beginning

Passenger traffic in Mexico was still strong in February, with 12.5% overall growth and 14.5% domestic growth, but that trend reversed sharply in March, in response to both international travel bans and the acceleration of Covid-19 case counts within Mexico.

As of this writing, OMAB had not yet reported its March numbers but its peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) both have reported numbers … and they’re ugly. Sureste reported a 36% decline in traffic in Mexico, with a 26% drop in domestic traffic. Pacifico’s numbers were broadly similar, with a 30% overall drop and a 25% drop in domestic flights.

The domestic numbers are what really matter for OMAB, as this company is overwhelmingly exposed to domestic flight activity in Mexico – international flights account for only a little more than 10% of total passenger traffic, and tourism accounts for only a subset of that. Consequently, while the U.S.-Mexico travel ban and the declines in tourism to Mexico won’t hit OMAB as hard as Sureste or Pacifico, the company is nevertheless exposed to a now-much-weaker domestic market.

I expect OMAB will fare at least a little better than its peers, with a total traffic decline in the low to mid-teens for the full year, but I also want to emphasize the uncertainty of that estimate at this point in the Covid-19 timeline. OMAB doesn’t have the same reliance on tourist traffic to Mexico, but it is reliant on business traffic within Mexico. Monterrey, OMAB’s key city/airport, seems to be holding up well so far, but it’s not unreasonable to think that this outbreak is going to push an already-precarious Mexican economy into a meaningful outright recession, and that will have very negative impacts on business travel.

Upside From The MDP Process?

OMAB is going to be submitting its new Master Development Plan to the Mexican government in a couple of months (June 2020), assuming that timeline isn’t altered due to the Covid-19 outbreak. While the outcome of Pacifico’s MDP process was better than expected, that news had already been incorporated into expectations for OMAB’s new MDP.

Now, though, those expectations are open to question. OMAB now gets to submit a plan that will take at least a few months of Covid-19-related disruption into account. That should be positive on balance, as the company can push for greater tariff increases to offset the weaker traffic and still generate acceptable returns on new capex investments. Still, I don’t expect it to be a windfall; it’s not as though the Mexican government doesn’t realize this is an extraordinary event.

Exactly how that all gets resolved is uncertain now, though, and that uncertainty is a meaningful issue for modeling and valuation – most of OMAB’s recent growth has been driven more by traffic than tariffs, but that doesn’t mean that future tariff rates aren’t meaningful in the calculations.

Still Doing Well With What It Can Control

I continue to like OMAB’s performance into this Covid-19-driven downturn. Tariffs were a little light in the fourth quarter (driven by a weak result from Monterrey), but traffic was strong, non-aerospace revenue was pretty good (up 7% excluding hotels), and the company continues to do an exceptional job with costs. The costs of services per passenger were down 6% in the quarter, helping drive 10% growth in operating income and 15% growth in adjusted EBITDA.

Although I don’t know how much further OMAB can push its cost efficiency, I like how well the company has performed on this metric over the last couple of years. Management can’t do much to influence traffic and tariffs are set through the MDP process (though with some flexibility on timing of implementation), but costs are in their control and they’ve done well by shareholders here.

OMAB will need to rely on that self-control during this challenging period. Traffic will probably be down more than 30% in the second quarter and 25% in the third quarter, and it’s hard to gauge the damage that this downturn will do to key carriers like VivaAerobus and Interjet. Along those lines, the market has thus far been unimpressed with the Mexican government’s plans to try to offset the financial impact of the outbreak, so who knows at this point how long Mexico’s economy will strain under this added burden.

The Outlook

Uncertainty is the word of the day now. I have no concerns about OMAB’s long-term future – the company’s balance sheet is okay and future capex commitments will be tied to the offsets like tariffs. Likewise, while an airline failure would be a shock to the model in the short term, those slots would eventually be filled by other carriers over time. The problem is that while the long-term trajectory of the business is still positive, there can still be massive turbulence along the way and even the most die-hard long-term investor doesn’t like to see 50% declines in their holdings.

My expectations for 2020 and 2021 are definitely lower than they were before, but I still believe that OMAB can generate long-term revenue growth in the mid-to-high single-digits, with roughly similar long-term FCF growth. Cash flow will be impacted in the relatively near term by capex spending required by the new MDP, but OMAB will then reap the benefits of those investments in later years in a pattern that has been in place for quite a while now.

Of the change in my fair value estimates, about half can be tied to the change in the dollar-peso exchange rate since late December. Most of the rest comes from the near-term impact from lower revenue and FCF; although I do believe OMAB will “catch up”, earning those revenues and cash flows further off in the future means a lower DCF-based fair value today. I’m also using a lower forward EV/EBITDA multiple to reflect the increased operating and modeling uncertainty today. Between those two approaches, my fair value range falls to the mid/high-$30’s to the low $40’s.

The Bottom Line

I think the best an investor can hope for right now is to be approximately right. There are so many unknowns about the length and severity of this outbreak, its impact on the economy and consumer behavior, and so on, the best I think you can hope for is to identify the good operators and businesses that are structured (in terms of operating plan, cost flexibility, liquidity/debt, etc.) to endure this downturn. I believe OMAB is a survivor and will thrive again, but the path back to its prior growth trajectory is likely to be rocky, albeit rewarding for aggressive investors who are willing to buy into today’s uncertainty.

