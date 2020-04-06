My Dividend Growth Portfolio Q1 Update: 24 Holdings, 1 Sell, 4.21% Yield

Introduction

Welcome to my March 2020 Q1 review of my portfolios.

This is a series I started which will highlight my journey in building a dividend growth portfolio for my future retirement. My goal with my portfolios is to generate cash flows in the form of dividends that I can use to cover my retirement expenses without having to touch the principal. To do this I'm utilizing dividend growth stocks and growth stocks. All the stocks mentioned are held under my self-managed individual and ROTH IRA accounts, unless otherwise mentioned.

In sharing my journey, I hope my investment strategies and style can help other investors along their journey to financial freedom.

For some reference, I'm currently 21 and will not need to touch the dividends my portfolio generates for another 24-29 years. This means I'll be investing as much as I can until I get there.

With that being said, in my last article, Building And Tracking A Retirement Portfolio In A Strong Economy, I summarized the performance of my dividend growth portfolio through 2019 compared to common indices, I showed portfolio holdings, dividends generated through 2019, and listed several investment goals that I had for 2020.

In this article, I will outline my investing criteria, the transactions I made from January to March 2020, my portfolio holdings, the dividends my portfolios generated, my combined portfolio's return and what affected it, and my watch list for 2020.

My Goals For 2020

I have several goals for 2020 which I've been working towards. These are:

I want to finish the year with a total of 27 holdings, currently 24, in my div. growth portfolio. I want my average dividend growth to beat my inflation estimate of 2.50%. I want my portfolio to maintain a dividend yield on cost of at least 4.00%. I want to suffer no dividend cuts.

Portfolio Buying Criteria

Before I start looking for potential new additions to my portfolio, I have to filter out my searches. I do this with a set of criteria. This way I can narrow down my searches to a much smaller field that is easier to dig through rather than trying to find a needle in the haystack of stocks. After my search has been narrowed, I look for companies that I have some knowledge in rather than jumping into a company I know nothing about. This way, the majority of the companies I will be invested in are companies I use or am around products of on a daily basis. I also look for companies I agree with or support. If I don't support what a company does or is saying publicly, then I will not invest in them. Ex. I love to drink Barq's Root Beer! This is my favorite soft beverage to have when eating or just to drink when I'm thirsty. Because of this, I did not hesitate to check off The Coca-Cola Company from my criteria. Now, every time I buy a Barq's Root Beer, I know that some of that money will come back to me in the form of a dividend! I generally try to support the companies in my portfolio by either using their products only (and not competitor products). So, for example, I buy Coca-Cola products, I fly Southwest, and I drive a Ford. The only reason for this is I like to support companies I have an interest in.

Source: Barqs Home Page

My portfolio filter questions are:

Minimum of $2B cap (I try not to focus on this as I don't want to limit the potential).

Gross profit margin of 25%+ (I'll settle for less on a case by case basis).

Forward earnings growth outpaces the forward dividend growth (this to me shows how safe the dividend increases are).

Payout ratio <60% (this to me shows dividend sustainability).

Does the company have a title or on track to get one?

Titles are:

Dividend King - 50+ consecutive years of dividend growth

Dividend Aristocrat - 25+ consecutive years of dividend growth

Dividend Contender - 10-24 consecutive years of dividend growth

Dividend Challenger - 5+ consecutive years of dividend growth

To summarize these bullets: These filters each tell a part in describing a company to me (besides reading a company's annual report). The market cap tells me how big or how established a company is. The gross profit margin tells me how profitable they have the potential to be. The fwd earnings growth relative to the fwd dividend growth shows me the company is able to keep growing the dividend at a safe rate without running out of cash. The payout ratio tells me how much room they have to grow the dividend. The title tells me how established their dividend record is over time.

These criteria apply to both my dividend growth and ROTH IRA. However, they are more-so for my dividend growth portfolio. For my IRA, I have different focuses that are along the lines of expense ratios, diversity, and track record. These criteria will stay this way for the time being. However, I'll be switching over to companies that are Dividend Aristocrats or Kings only in the near future for my divgro.

New Opportunities

Dollar-Based Investing

To start the new year, towards the end of January the investment firm I hold my account under released dollar-based investing to all their clients. This means I can now purchase fractional shares up to the thousandth (0.001) of any stock or ETF. This may seem small but coupled with compound investing it will definitely start to add up. With dollar-based investing, I don't need to hold off and save for whole shares of new stocks I want to add or current stocks I want to build. Before, this held me back by making me wait to buy whole shares. The consequence of waiting meant I could potentially be adding shares at a different valuation than I originally set my eyes on. This usually meant lower yields and higher cost basis which is not something to brag about. Now, I can instantly buy fractions of shares and receive dividends for those fractional shares rather than having my cash sit around.

My Dividend Growth Portfolio And ROTH IRA

Dividend Increases

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company declared $0.36/share quarterly dividend, a 2.86% increase from the prior dividend of $0.35

The Coca-Cola Company declared $0.41/share quarterly dividend, a 2.5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.40

Realty Income Corporation declared $0.233/share monthly dividend, a 2.42% increase from the prior dividend of $0.2275

AT&T Inc. declared $0.52/share quarterly dividend, a 1.96% increase from the prior dividend of $0.51

3M Company declared $1.47/share quarterly dividend, a 2.08% increase from the prior dividend of $1.44

Average Dividend Growth for 2020: 2.36%

My dividend growth so far is below my inflation estimate of 2.50%. To fix this, I'll be looking for investments that fit my strategy while offering higher than normal increases. I'll look more at the 3, 5, and 10 year growth rates to get a better understanding of which companies offer higher than normal dividend growth.

Dividend Cuts

Ford Motor Company suspended its dividend payments for the time being to hold on to cash during the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, I have failed one of my goals for the year.

Here is my actual dividend growth portfolio with some key points:

Company Name Ticker Symbol % of Portfolio Dividend Title Annual Income Dividend Reinvest? Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM 6.23% Aristocrat $8.43 Yes Citizens & Northern Corporation CZNC 6.28% 3 Years $10.97 Yes Ford Motor Company F 13.71% ___ $37.97 Yes Fidelity Communication Services Index ETF FCOM 1.69% ___ $0.62 Yes Fidelity Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS 1.12% ___ $0.55 Yes Fidelity Energy Index ETF FENY 1.16% ___ $3.22 Yes Fidelity Health Care Index ETF FHLC 1.07% ___ $0.60 Yes Fidelity Industrials Index ETF FIDU 2.02% ___ $1.41 Yes Fidelity Materials Index ETF FMAT 1.63% ___ $1.31 Yes Fidelity Financials Index ETF FNCL 1.04% ___ $0.98 Yes Fidelity Real Estate Index ETF FREL 1.37% ___ $1.90 Yes Fidelity Consumer Staples Index ETF FSTA 1.81% ___ $1.88 Yes Fidelity Information Technology Index ETF FTEC 1.09% ___ $0.47 Yes Fidelity Utilities Index ETF FUTY 2.07% ___ $2.41 Yes International Business Machines Corporation IBM 4.09% Contender $8.51 Yes Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI 10.11% 2 Years $25.60 Yes The Coca-Cola Company KO 5.27% King $6.60 Yes Southwest Airlines Co. LUV 5.31% Challenger $2.90 Yes MetLife, Inc. MET 6.41% Challenger $10.80 Yes 3M Company MMM 5.26% King $8.25 Yes Realty Income Corporation O 6.30% Aristocrat $9.91 Yes Regions Financial Corporation RF 8.65% Challenger $15.43 Yes Starbucks Corporation SBUX 0.84% Contender $0.88 Yes AT&T Inc. T 5.46% Aristocrat $12.60 Yes

Sources: Seeking Alpha and Dividend.com

Here is my ROTH IRA with some key points:

Holding Name Ticker Symbol % of Portfolio Annual Income Dividend Reinvest? SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA 10% $0.16 Yes Fidelity Total Bond Fund No Load FTBFX 12.5% $0.11 Yes SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF JNK 12.5% $0.46 Yes ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL 5% $0.07 Yes Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock ONEQ 10% $0.13 Yes Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF SPHD 5% $0.17 Yes Vanguard Small Cap ETF VB 5% $0.06 Yes Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF VEA 7% $0.16 Yes Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ 8% $0.20 Yes Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO 10% $0.13 Yes Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI 6% $0.08 Yes Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VWO 4% $0.09 Yes Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF VYM 5% $0.13 Yes

Source: Seeking Alpha and Dividend.com

For my ROTH IRA, at the end of every quarter I will rebalance to maintain the target allocation for each holding.

Portfolio Transactions

Sells:

Gerdau S.A.

I sold Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) for a realized gain of about 38%. The main reason for me removing GGB from my portfolio was the dividend inconsistency followed with the currency fluctuations. I saw my dividends decreasing quarter after quarter and was not pleased. However, I cannot complain about the realized profits. Maybe later down the line if I see a nice entry point arise, I could add back in on more of a yield play.

Buys:

3M Company

After researching the company and checking them off my investment guidelines, I concluded it would be a good fit to my portfolio. I started a position in MMM for a yield on cost of 3.78%! I was able to take advantage of all of the volatility late February.

Regions Financial Corporation

I started a position in RF for a yield on cost of 3.83%. I researched this company and saw potential that I couldn't pass up. I used the cash from the sale of GGB to fund this addition. Sadly, I could have bought in with a yield up over 4.00%. However, I did not expect the stock price to fall to a price that hasn't been seen in a while. Regardless, I am happy with my choice and will be looking forward to the dividends! I encourage you to check out Regions Financial: A Gem Among Regionals by Robert & Sam Kovacs for a more in depth analysis of the regional bank.

International Business Machines Corporation

I started a position late February when the markets were getting beat down day after day due to coronavirus fears. I was able to take advantage of this and start a position with a yield on cost of 5.01%! IBM met each of my criteria along with giving me exposure to the information technology sector which I was previously lacking.

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

I started a small position in FTEC to finally add the last sector ETF I needed to complete my core holdings. Now, I have my foot in the door of each sector. With this addition, I'll be back to adding to current positions and new positions.

Starbucks Corporation

I started a small position in SBUX in the last days of March. I routinely find myself inside a Starbucks lobby ordering coffee. So, in an effort to cut back on coffee and save money, every time I get the urge to drink a cup of coffee I began transferring $5 to my investment account. Then, at the end of every month, I will invest that money into Starbucks stock. I had previously checked off SBUX from my criteria and felt happy about adding the company to my portfolio. I started doing this late March, but hopefully, it will add up as I do tend to drink a lot of coffee!

ADM, CZNC, KO, LUV, O, and T

I added to my positions in each of the above using the leftover cash from the sale of GGB and other funds. This was to balance out my portfolio and give each of these a boost in their % makeup. I was also able to increase my yield on cost for each of these holdings while they took hits from the market correction.

Portfolio Allocation by Class Type and Sector

I am trying to maintain a constant balance in my portfolio among the different classifications and the different sectors. For the classifications, I am trying to maintain a 70/15/12.5/2.5 percent balance in order of dividend growth, growth, core, and cash holdings. For my portfolio, I am labeling my sector ETF holdings as my "core" position. Obviously, the labels are subjectively chosen and will be different for other investors. I tried to stay consistent while I labeled each holding. Here is their classification by my subjective judgement. In going about this, I decided to label as follows:

Dividend Growth, if a company has increased their dividend for 5+ years

Growth, if a company has inconsistent increases or no increases at all

Core, if tracks a specific index

Cash, self explanatory

Ticker Classification ADM Dividend Growth CZNC Growth (soon to be dividend growth) F Growth FCOM Core FDIS Core FENY Core FHLC Core FIDU Core FMAT Core FNCL Core FREL Core FSTA Core FTEC Core FUTY Core IBM Dividend Growth KMI Growth KO Dividend Growth LUV Dividend Growth MET Dividend Growth MMM Dividend Growth O Dividend Growth RF Dividend Growth SBUX Dividend Growth T Dividend Growth

Sector Allocation

For my sector allocation, I have no set percentages that I'd like to maintain. For the time being, I am trying to increase my exposure to the healthcare, utilities, materials, and information technology sectors. Below is my current sector allocation for my dividend growth portfolio.

I am lacking in some sectors compared to others so part of my goal is to add companies that will lift up those sectors that are lacking in my portfolio. So, when searching for new companies to add, I will skew my searches to those sectors I'm in need of.

Dividends

To show my dividend income in a different way would be through the Gifted Working Time Model. This model is a way to compare your dividend income to an hourly job. This way, you can see how much "time off" your dividends are allowing you to take off of your hourly job. For this, I'll assume an average pay rate of $25/hour:

In 2018 my portfolio generated 0.6988 hours of GWT which is roughly $17.47 in dividends.

which is roughly $17.47 in dividends. In 2019, my portfolio generated 3.7448 hours of GWT which is roughly $93.62 in dividends.

which is roughly $93.62 in dividends. In 2020, my portfolio has generated 1.2868 hours of GWT so far which is roughly $32.17 in dividends.

Below is a bar graph of my monthly dividend income since I began my journey. This graph includes both DivGro and ROTH IRA dividends since both will be contributing to my future retirement.

Source: Created by author using Microsoft Excel

Looking at this, March 2020 overwhelmingly surpassed every other month throughout my investing journey. This leads me to believe that this year will be full of new records for me personally in dividends!

Here are the dividends I received each month of the quarter from each stock that paid a dividend:

Source: Created by author using Microsoft Excel

As you can see at the bottom of that image, my YoY% growth is tremendous! With continual growth at those rates I'll finish the year above $150 in dividend income! I'm hoping to be closer to $200 but I'll see how it goes day by day.

Return Compared to the S&P and Factors Affecting It

Throughout the first quarter, my portfolios' market value fluctuated quite a bit. For instance, in early February, Ford Motor Company announced earnings short of expectations causing their stock price to fall around 10%. Since F takes up a decent chunk of my portfolio I very clearly noticed the dent this made in my portfolio's market value. The stock took another hit at the end of February with all of the coronavirus fears that entered the market. This pushed the price down even more. That being said, the stock seems to be recovering as I'm assuming investors are buying the dip. I have my opinions on Ford's current management execution, but I still believe this is a stock full of upside with the new EV models and different focuses coming forward. However, this stock could be a future trade, but for now, I'll hold.

Another fluctuation was caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) which began in China. The virus was spreading quickly in China, Korea, some parts of Europe, and then to the United States. This led to the eventual closing down of some public transportation and entire cities. Later, midway through March restaurants and fast food stops switched to a "take out" only model to stop the spread of the viral disease. Movie theaters began closing and the only places that remained open were grocery stores. This hit the stock market hard. On Friday March 20th, the stock market showed its worst week since the Financial Crisis of 2008! In my opinion, depending on how long the virus lasts, the local and state governments will fuel a recession or even a depression. The forced closing down of small and large businesses will lead to decreased revenues and no need for workers which will lead to waves of people being laid off. The longer this lasts, the deeper our economy will sink. I understand the virus has to be contained, but it will come at a cost bigger than the stock market's correction. For now, only time will tell but it is not looking good for the outlook of the overall economy.

Although I am not directly invested in any foreign stocks, I felt the effects the outbreak had on my portfolio as investors panic-sold to take profits. On February 24, the U.S. markets fell sharply with the Dow (3.56%), S&P (3.35%), and Nasdaq (3.71%) signaling the biggest single day losses in over two years. This had major effects on my portfolio causing each holding in my portfolio to fall on average (2.83%). The biggest losers that day in my portfolio were FENY (4.71%), LUV (4.28%), and F (4.06%). In my opinion, this happened due to a delayed reaction to the potential of COVID-19 and its effects on the world supply/demand chains. Companies in the U.S. originally downplayed the effects on earnings until it was too late. Thus, the single day fall began with sell-offs happening across U.S. markets. If companies had given it more attention to begin with, I don't think the markets would have fallen as much as they did. At least not in such dramatic fashion. In my opinion, even a simple heads up saying "2020 earnings might be below expectations due to the virus, but we are keeping our heads up hoping this will pass by" would have sufficed. This little heads up would have given investors some comfort, if any. In my opinion, I think investors are reacting to the virus by panic selling rather than being proactive and looking at the juicy valuations being offered! The sell-offs continued throughout the rest of February and into March. It got worse with some days hitting double digit losses and trading being halted for several 15 minute periods.

Another fluctuation was caused by the price war on oil in the middle east which stemmed from the failed OPEC negotiations. This happened at the beginning of March and really hit the U.S. markets hard. On March 9, the Dow fell "more than 2000 points, its worst day since 2008." "The [S&P fell roughly 7.6% as financials and energy sectors were hit the hardest.]" Being that my portfolio is majority financials, I really saw this hit my portfolio's returns. My portfolio fell almost 8% that day with CZNC and RF being the biggest losers for me that day. After this, they continued to fall day in and day out. It was unbearable to watch, but I kept my cool and remembered that the principal is not what matters to me. As long as I will receive my dividends and dividend growth I'll be okay with unrealized losses. At the end of the day, I'm investing for dividends not principal growth.

Source: Dow sinks 2,000 points in worst day since 2008, S&P 500 drops 7%

Towards the end of the quarter, around March 23, each of the three major U.S. indices started to rebound off of the lows that the pandemic caused. The cause of the rebound was the major amounts of cash that the U.S. will provide to individuals, families, small businesses, and major businesses. This money is in my opinion supposed to give a boost to the economy and promote consumer spending while also giving some relief to individuals, families, and businesses that were affected by the pandemic.

Lastly, a big reason for my portfolio having many fluctuations is simply because of the fact that my portfolio is extremely aggressive. For the time being, since I have plenty of time before retirement I do not see the need for any fixed income investments. For now, I want my capital to have the highest potential. Later down the line, I'll start to re-balance my portfolio with the addition of fixed income assets but I will more than likely keep this to a minimum. Here is Fidelity's algorithm for determining portfolio risk followed by my risk:

if equity % is less than or equal to 10%, then Short Term;

if equity % is between 11% - 24%, then Conservative;

if equity % is between 25% - 34%, then Moderate With Income;

if equity % is between 35% - 44%, then Moderate;

if equity % is between 45% - 54%, then Balanced;

if equity % is between 55% - 64%, then Growth With Income;

if equity % is between 65% - 78%, then Growth;

if equity % is between 79% - 92%, then Aggressive Growth;

if equity % is greater than or equal to 93% then Most Aggressive

Source: Fidelity

That being said, my portfolio is slowly recovering with a YTD return of (15.76%) compared to the S&P 500's YTD return of (20%). With both graphs, you can see the fluctuations I previously mentioned that bit into the S&P and my portfolio. I slightly outperformed the S&P 500 over the first quarter. Now that it looks like the stock market has shown some signs of recovering, hopefully I will continue to stay ahead of the index!

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In conclusion, my portfolio is growing at a relatively fast rate, and I am looking forward to my next update! I hope my updates are helpful or at least provide some sort of knowledge or different perspective to investing that you can utilize or be aware of.

At times it can be hard to watch as the value of your portfolio falls, but you have to remember you're in it for the long term! So, you have to take emotion out of your investing and invest in what you know, trust, and love. As long as your investments make you happy and are helping you to reach your goals, then there is nothing to complain about.

Did you enjoy the update? If you did, like the article and give me a follow so you can stay up to date on my articles. Let me know in the comments how your portfolios have performed through this rough first quarter. As always, 'till next time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, CZNC, F, FCOM, FDIS, FENY, FHLC, FIDU, FMAT, FNCL, FREL, FSTA, FTEC, FUTY, IBM, KMI, KO, LUV, MET, MMM, O, SBUX, T, RF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.