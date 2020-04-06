The Brown Bag Portfolio, March 2020: Portfolio Pandemic

Ugly doesn't begin to describe what we investors experienced throughout March and April doesn't look like it will be much better. coronavirus (COVID-19), Wuhan Virus, Commie Cough, whatever you want to call it, its effects have been devastating to equity markets around the world. While China scrambles to blame the US for the virus and the media pounces on every move the Trump administration makes as clear signs of its incompetence while ignoring Mr. Magoo stumbling through the Democratic primary (or the outright intransigence in the House), investors are busy trying to find a safe haven, any safe haven for their money. Panic selling rules the day.

Although the Brown Bag Portfolio is only down 40% (End of Month) -34% Lifetime, it was down nearly 60% earlier in the month. This crisis has definitely highlighted the major flaw in the construction of my portfolio: it is not well diversified. Now, in all fairness, this is a flaw that I was well aware of and was planning on correcting over the next several years, but I no longer have that luxury. I will need to address this flaw over the coming months. On the bright side (if there is one) many of the companies that I have had on my watchlist are now selling for much better prices and I will be able to open positions for much less than it would have cost me six weeks ago.

Now I did do some selling, but not in a panic. Apple Hospitality (APLE) fell to $4.48 at the height of the panic, but during the run up two weeks ago I decided to close out my position at $9.65. Selling at that point solidified my losses at approximately $1250. I did this for two reasons: firstly, Apple Hospitality suspended its dividend and though I believe this was a prudent move for the company, the dividend was just about the only reason I'd continued to hold onto this particular position. Secondly, I believe that the hospitality industry is going to be badly hurt and for an extended period of time. Outside of restaurants, they are probably closest to the epicenter of the damage caused by this virus.

Even though it had been one of the four stocks that I started the Brown Bag Portfolio with, I hadn't been in love with its performance over the past several years. As things stand now, it looks like I got out at a good time as Apple Hospitality has fallen back into the $6 range.

Last month I sold all of my 35 shares of Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) at close to 52-week highs at $39.85 and redeployed the cash. I was criticized for it (selling your winners to buy losers) was the exact criticism I believe, even though I stated that I was hoping to buy back in at lower levels. Now, admittedly I got lucky, but I was able to purchase 50 shares at the end of March for less than I had originally invested. My cost basis went from $36 a share to $19.16 and I will still receive the dividend that will be paid in a couple of weeks. Now, it's quite possible that BXMT may still be a risky investment in this environment, but I believe that it will be one of the companies that come out damaged, but surviving and I'd expect that its share price to be in the low to mid 20's by the end of the year. It may also lower its dividend, but I would expect that any such adjustment will be temporary and reasonable.

Throughout the month I also increased my holdings in Enterprise Partners (EPD) and Main Street Capital (MAIN) as the prices were just too good to pass up. Both of these companies have been badly impacted, Enterprise Partners is suffering from a double-whammy of the Oil-Price war between the Saudi's and the Russians, and from the impacts of COVID-19, but I expect that they will survive and that the price will return to the low to mid-twenties by the end of the year.

From this point forward, however, I'll be looking to diversify my holdings into Utilities and Health Care, most likely looking at utilities first. I will continue to buy shares as prices go down as we look for a bottom. I fully expect our economy to recover, although I don't expect it to soar to the heights it hit at the end of last year, at least not any time soon. However, by the time I retire (10-15 years from now) I will be very glad that I held onto all of the positions I currently have and especially pleased with the positions I'll be building over the next several months.

How the BBP fared during the past month:

There's no way to sugarcoat it, the numbers speak for themselves:

Brown Bag Portfolio March 2020 Name Ticker Shares Value %Return Div/Shr Annual Div DOW Inc DOW 84.63 $2,474.46 -39.01% $2.80 $236.95 Blackstone Mort BXMT 50.00 $931.00 -2.82% $2.48 $124.00 Enterprise Partners EPD 296.30 $4,237.06 -42.82% $1.78 $527.41 AT&T T 113.48 $3,307.80 -15.26% $2.08 $236.03 EPR Properties EPR 89.66 $2,171.61 -60.80% $4.59 $411.55 Main Street Capital MAIN 106.09 $2,175.86 -43.20% $2.46 $260.98 British Petroleum BP 74.21 $1,809.86 -38.10% $2.52 $187.00 Newtek Bus Srv NEWT 51.25 $676.97 -40.71% $2.19 $112.23 Eagle Point Credit ECC 54.46 $372.51 -56.85% $2.40 $130.70 Oxford Lane Capital OXLC 203.26 $847.61 -57.01% $1.62 $329.29 NB RE Sec NRO 151.47 $454.41 -34.64% $0.48 $72.71 Clough Global Op GLO 83.42 $598.14 -20.69% $1.07 $89.26 Ivy High Income Op IVH 51.67 $537.40 -22.04% $1.20 $62.01 Nuveen Credit Strategies JQC 100.00 $567.00 -24.40% $1.10 $110.00 Total $20624.29 -40.24% $2,890.11 Div Goal % Goal BBP Yield % 8.98% $16,800.00 17.20% Div Goal 2020 % Goal $3,360.00 86.02%

Lifetime Returns Symbol OOP $ OOP Shares Shares frm Div Div Received Current Value Total Rtrn DOW $3,985.55 82 2.626 $71.58 $2,474.46 -37.91% BXMT $958.25 50 0.000 $0.00 $931.00 -2.84% EPD $6,328.87 256 40.298 $1,076.77 $4,237.06 -33.05% T $3,453.42 100 13.475 $450.02 $3,307.80 -4.22% EPR $4,993.85 81 8.662 $545.53 $2,171.61 -56.51% MAIN $3,434.90 96 10.088 $385.14 $2,175.86 -36.65% BP $2,791.50 70 4.205 $132.79 $1,809.86 -35.17% NEWT $1,109.50 50 1.247 $28.40 $676.97 -38.98% ECC $801.00 50 4.460 $62.13 $372.51 -53.49% OXLC $1,572.00 160 43.264 $400.44 $847.61 -46.08% NRO $625.75 150 1.469 $8.03 $454.41 -27.38% GLO $722.00 80 3.423 $32.30 $598.14 -17.15% IVH $666.50 50 1.673 $22.80 $537.40 -19.37% JQC $749.50 100 0.000 $0.00 $567.00 -24.35% Total: $32192.59 $3,215.93 $21,161.70 -34.27%

As I mentioned earlier, some of the devastation to my portfolio is due to choices that I made. I purposefully chose to pack my portfolio with higher risk equities: Closed End Funds, specifically the CLOs, BDC's, and REITs that were largely or completely dependent upon travel and leisure. Fine. I accept that and we'll have to see if in the long run those were terribly unwise decisions or just an error that can be corrected over time.

From where I sit at this moment, I don't think that it was an error to have investments in these areas, but it is the degree that I should have been more mindful about. Unlike the financial meltdown a decade earlier, this current crisis wasn't caused by mismanagement or malfeasance. It is a true black swan event and one that we should be able to recover from if we don't sacrifice our entire economy along the way.

As I mentioned earlier, I'm going to begin focusing on utilities and health care over the next several months, perhaps for the rest of the year. I don't expect to sell anything that I currently own, although I will probably trim my CLO holdings if the prices recover somewhat.

Some of my holdings may collapse entirely, I don't believe so, but they may. Luckily, I have enough time before retirement to make up for such an eventuality. For those of my readers who are younger and have decades before retirement, continue investing as before, but be mindful of keeping your portfolio balanced. I was loaded up with higher risk holdings and planning on moving towards lower risk holdings as time goes on and the results have been troubling during this crisis. However, except for removing a holding that was at ground zero of the damage done by this virus (Apple Hospitality), I am keeping things steady and looking to expand my portfolio into areas that will add diversification.

If you have a long timeline, I believe the absolute worst thing you could do now is sell out and remove yourself from the market. Those readers who have twenty, thirty, or more years before retirement should look at this time as an opportunity to purchase excellent companies at rock-bottom prices. No one knows when we will hit (or have hit) the actual bottom, but history shows us that those who stay the course or buy into this meltdown will profit greatly in the long run. It's difficult to do, but all things worthwhile are difficult.

Hang tough . . . We'll get through this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOW, EPD, BXMT, T, EPR, MAIN, BP, NEWT, ECC, OXLC, NRO, GLO, JQC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.