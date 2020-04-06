Our High Yield REIT Portfolio - Optimizing Rebound Potential

We are in sectors that should be more resilient to the stay at home economy.

The strong cashflow yield makes the payout ratio of our portfolio lower than that of the REIT index.

I’ll be honest – we did not see the economic shutdown from Coronavirus coming. Our daily efforts are dedicated toward looking at the fundamentals of specific securities as well as the macro economy. Stock specific fundamentals of the REITs we owned looked strong and the economy also looked strong with healthy GDP growth, impressively low unemployment, wage gains for blue collar workers and high consumer sentiment. Perhaps one could have looked at contagiousness of coronavirus and seen the future, but we thought it was going to be like the other outbreaks (H1N1, SARS, EBOLA) where there was some health tragedy, but none of these were really financial events. We did not anticipate the first ever government-imposed shutdown of the entire U.S. economy.

For these reasons, 2CHYP, our high yield REIT portfolio, was fully invested going into the coronavirus crash. We got hit fairly hard. I imagine many others have been hit hard as well. Setbacks are a part of investing and we must not let that break our focus. The stock market presents a perpetually changing puzzle and it is our job to figure out how to adapt and position for the current conditions.

Positioning strategy

While there is certainly merit in owning companies that can be profitable through the social distancing environment it is also important to own those that can continue to do well on the other side when the economy goes back to normal (whenever that may be). We must remain cognizant of valuation even when it feels like it doesn’t matter. There are plenty of companies that are well positioned but are becoming crowded trades. Yes, we know that Zoom and Netflix are likely to do well in a stay-at-home economy, but everyone knows that and they are priced for perfection.

The true puzzle to solve is not which companies are going to handle the crisis better than others. Rather, it is which companies are going to handle the crisis better than market prices imply that they will. We seek to find a favorable deviation between how a company is positioned and what is expected. The best way to recover is not to just crowd into the same things everyone else is buying but rather to buy those which are being overlooked. Our 2CHYP portfolio has been repositioned to consist of 3 main categories of stocks:

Overlooked companies with strong demand presently and going forward Defensive companies not being recognized as defensive Somewhat exposed companies that have been oversold

Let us start by examining 2CHYP at a portfolio level and then move on to the individual stocks. Here it is as of 3/31/20.

Perhaps the most noticeable number on here is the 10.10% cash dividend yield which is more than double the REIT average of 4.71%.

I feel like where a lot of dividend focused portfolios go wrong is that the focus is on dividends first before looking at the underlying cashflows.

We come at it from the opposite direction. We look to set up a large and growing stream of cashflows which then fuels the dividend. It is the cashflow stream that is our key advantage over the REIT index. The value tilt provides higher cashflows which fuel larger dividends while preserving a lower dividend payout ratio.

With a P/FFO of 6.1X our portfolio has an FFO yield of 16.4% meaning each $100 invested generates $16.40 of annual FFO. Approximately $10.19 of this is paid as cash dividends with the rest being reinvested by the companies.

If the same $100 is invested in the REIT index it would produce about $5.18 in FFO of which $4.71 is paid out as dividends. This leaves painfully little cash for the companies to reinvest in their businesses.

So while I believe the 10.10% dividend yield of 2CHYP is attractive, the real key here is the 16.4% FFO yield. We do not want to be in companies that pay out dividends they cannot afford. We want to be in stocks that produce large streams of growing cashflows and from these cashflows they can afford to pay ample dividends.

Sector positioning

We have positioned 2CHYP into sectors of the economy that we believe are likely to fare better in this challenging environment. Essentials like healthcare and communications infrastructure have increased demand in this environment while shelter like manufactured housing and apartments is required for most people. Logistics demand is up as delivery becomes a part of everyday life. These areas make up the bulk of our portfolio.

Triple net is another substantial portion and while we don’t think it will see a demand increase, it does have an extra layer of resiliency. The length of the contracts makes it unlikely they will have to do much re-leasing during the downturn

Beyond the overweights, I want to talk a bit about what we are avoiding.

Hotels and casinos are among the hardest hit industries. Hotels were struggling fundamentally even before the pandemic and I suspect NOI for both industries will be negative for the next couple quarters. Many of the hotel REITs are heavily levered and may not be able to make it through without substantial asset sales at losses.

Casinos we did like prior to the pandemic and we were long MGM Growth Properties (MGP). However, after collapsing from above $30/sh to the as low as $13/sh, MGP’s stock price made a massive rebound to the mid $20s. At this price we don’t think the risk is properly priced in, so we exited the position. While MGP is not directly exposed to casino operations, we see risk that their tenant will have enough difficulty that they may attempt to renegotiate the lease.

Healthcare is painted with too broad of a brush by many. While healthcare is more important than ever, it will affect different property types differently. We have specifically chosen hospitals and medical office as these properties had great fundamentals outside of the crisis and are likely experiencing increased demand during the crisis.

Senior housing and nursing homes were struggling before coronavirus and their problems are likely to get worse. Both have highly susceptible populations making it challenging or impossible to move in new residents.

Overall, we believe our sector exposures are more favorable than those of the broader market. That said, we are bottom up analysts. Sectors matter, but individual company fundamentals are crucial to finding the right stocks.

Triple Net

As mentioned, we like the triple net lease REIT sector at the moment due to the consistency of cashflows from the contractual revenues. It is likely that some tenants will default, but the portion of defaults will likely be manageable and small relative to the damage sustained by operating businesses. Within the triple net REIT sector there are quite a few choices, so I would like to detail why we selected these particular REITs. Given that the triple net lease business is structured as leases with tenants for the use of properties, the crucial aspects are the tenants, the properties and the leases. AFIN and GNL have superior tenants while GOOD and OLP have superior properties relative to the rest of the sector. All 4 have excellent valuations.

American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust (AFIN) has gotten extremely cheap following its dividend cut. The market is putting entirely too much focus on dividend policy and not nearly enough focus on cashflow. The intrinsic value is the same whether AFIN pays out too big of a dividend or an appropriate dividend. Personally, I am happy to see the dividend right sized so that more of the cashflow can be reinvested in the business. Therefore, the extra large drop in market price that AFIN has sustained represents attractive valuation.

Fundamentally, AFIN might be safer than its pricier peers because its tenants are of higher quality. 100% of AFIN’s top 10 tenants are investment grade or implied investment grade. This recession will likely be rough so AFIN will still suffer tenant defaults or deferred rent, but given the higher caliber of their tenant base I suspect AFIN’s revenues will hold up better.

Gladstone Commercial

David Gladstone is exceptionally proud of having never cut the dividend during the financial crisis and he brings this up on every single conference call. The reason his eponymous net lease REIT, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), was able to maintain its dividend is because even during the depths of the financial crisis, occupancy stayed in the high 90s. GOOD emphasizes the tenant underwriting portion of acquisitions and goes to great lengths to ensure that the properties are critical to the tenant. They go on a case by case basis to ascertain this detail and look for specific aspects that make it difficult for the tenant to move. Perhaps the exact location has rail access directly into loading docks or its proximity to public transportation means it is possible to attract workers where it might not be 2 miles down the road. This attention to detail matters and has gone a long way to making GOOD one of the more resilient REITs.

We also like that GOOD has a substantial portion of industrial properties which have better fundamentals than either office or retail.

Global Net Lease

Like AFIN, Global Net Lease (GNL) has focused on tenant quality and contract length, so we believe it too will suffer a mitigated number of defaults.

GNL is essentially a pure value play. The remaining revenue on its existing contracts is $2.3B

Source: 10-K

The contracted revenue makes up a large portion of GNL’s entire enterprise value of ~$3.1B. GNL’s $400mm of land and $2.65B of buildings at book value is being valued at almost nothing.

I’m willing to bet that these properties with 31.6mm rentable square feet have a residual value substantially north of the $0.8B that is being implied by current market pricing.

One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties (OLP) is a rather quiet REIT with very little investor outreach. They have, however, silently performed well for decades. Over the past 20 years, OLP had substantially outperformed the REIT index until this month.

Source: SNL Financial

This is the rare opportunity to get into OLP at bottom barrel pricing. Like GOOD, OLP has a significantly industrial focused portfolio so they could be better positioned in this challenging environment.

OLP is now trading at less than half of NAV. We believe its price fell more than others due to the lower liquidity of its small market cap and the lack of institutional ownership of its shares. Neither of these is related to fundamental value.

Corrections

Core Civic (CXW) has traded at a discounted multiple for quite a while as ESG activists pressured pensions and other funds to dump shares. While the evidence has never supported the attacks from activists, it has had a very real impact on market pricing.

Coronavirus is an opportunity for CXW to fix its public image. They already have substantial protocols in place to protect the health of their detainees and successfully keeping COVID out of their facilities could be a huge win. Additionally, Core Civic has offered its idle beds for use by communities, further demonstrating that CXW is a positive contributor to society.

Once the activist overhang is removed, bank funding will be re-opened and the otherwise strong fundamentals of CXW will show through. Detention is a tough business, but Core Civic has consistently been a reliable partner for the government.

Apartments

I consider apartments to be semi-cyclical in that they can participate in a strong economy through raising rents, but they can also be defensive due to their essential nature. In tough macroeconomic environments occupancy dips a bit and rent growth mostly stops, but the damage to the sector has been fairly minimal. Note how well multifamily REITs rebounded from the Great Recession.

Source: SNL Financial

There are quite a few apartment REITs that we like fundamentally, but from a valuation standpoint Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) stands out as the clear pick. In a recent article we studied the multiples of the apartment REITs to establish a trendline as it relates to leverage. Aimco stands out as being substantially undervalued relative to its reasonably conservative balance sheet.

We are anticipating about a 4% drop in same store NOI for 2020 followed by a return to its long-standing strong organic growth.

Aimco’s mix of Class A, B and C apartments should help mitigate damage if a particular segment of the economy is hit harder. Class B apartment often perform well during tough times as those who formerly rented class A will sometimes move to lower rental class B units.

Manufactured Housing

UMH Properties (UMH) is the leading provider of manufactured housing communities in the rust belt. The rent on their units is around $700 per month making it among the most affordable housing solutions in the country. Importantly, it provides a nice value proposition for the tenants as a $700 per month manufactured housing unit is far nicer than a comparably priced apartment in terms of square footage, quality and safety of community. UMH goes to great lengths to maintain uplifting and safe communities.

Why is this relevant to the stock?

Well, tenants have no better alternative. They will do what they need to do to make rent so that they can stay in UMH’s communities. While some portion of rust belt workers have likely been displaced by the economic fallout of the pandemic, the beefed up unemployment in the relief bill provides ample cashflows to pay $700 a month in rent.

Just as some portion of Class A apartment dwellers may move to Class B, I suspect some portion of Class B and C apartment renters will move to manufactured housing communities.

UMH may be one of few companies to experience positive growth through 2020. Historically same store NOI has been high single digits for UMH and we are expecting a moderation around 3% in 2020. A favorable outlook relative to the 14X multiple at which UMH trades.

One risk of UMH is that they have a securities portfolio in which they hold shares of other REITs. Given the market crash, this portfolio will have significant unrealized losses in 1Q20.

In addition to the common stock, we like the positioning of UMH preferred D (UMH-D). The company is low leverage (~23% debt to capital) and its property portfolio is rock solid. We see minimal chance of impairment to the preferred, yet it trades at a steep discount to par. Much of the discount is likely due to its low liquidity. When indiscriminate selling occurs, low liquidity securities often fall far further than is fundamentally warranted.

Communications Infrastructure

Communications and data REITs are broadly considered to be strong at the moment and the stock prices of some of them are even up through the market crash. The difficulty with investing in this area is that valuations are quite high. We were fortunate to own Cyrus One (CONE) going into the crash and we were able to use it as a source of capital to buy other stocks which had fallen far more. While some of the data center REITs remain decent values, Uniti Group (UNIT) stands out to us as the winner.

UNIT’s network is responsible for providing a large portion of America with internet and 9-1-1 service. This has always been essential and is more essential than ever presently.

News of UNIT’s resolution with Windstream has been overlooked with all the global news absorbing the eyeballs. The new agreement provides a more secure source of revenue for UNIT which should be a stable base from which they can grow and diversify.

Our calculations show FFO in the $1.30 to $1.70 range which even at the low end is quite cheap relative to the sub $6 price. UNIT has been generating cash through its tower sales and should now be on stable footing.

Healthcare

Our stance on healthcare REITs remains unchanged: Medical office and hospitals are good while senior housing and nursing homes are challenged. If anything, the outbreak has accentuated the differences between the property types.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is simply a solid all around company. Their acquisition underwriting is on point with minimal tenant or property issues despite buying at high cap rates. I anticipate acquisitions will slow down for a quarter or 2 to preserve cash for prudency. However, all the pieces remain in place for resuming growth when the time is right.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) recently raised a sizable chunk of cash through issuance of shares at prices well above current market. This will act as a buoy, holding its intrinsic value around that point. This excess liquidity allows them to be ready to handle whatever is thrown their way.

Telemedicine has been significantly accelerated and there is some risk of it acting as shadow supply competing with real estate. Doctors will still operate out of offices, but if those offices can serve a higher number of patients per hour due to the conveniences of telemedicine, there is functionally more supply in the system. Fundamentals look healthy enough to absorb the impact, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Data Security

Iron Mountain (IRM) has multiple business lines, with the biggest ones being its records management (box storage) and data centers. For reasons discussed above, the data center business should be booming right now.

The records management business is always difficult to anticipate due to conflicting and often offsetting forces. Change begets documentation and there is rapid change in the current environment. Millions of small businesses are applying for a freshly created type of loan, layoffs and furloughs need to be documented, etcetera. The faster pace of information creation is in conflict with the growing market share of the digitalization of this information. In other words, paper is losing ground to computers, but the absolute volume of paper is actually quite stable. Some companies like to keep redundant physical records either for security or compliance and this is keeping IRM’s legacy business going strong.

We are anticipating net box absorption to be roughly flat through this environment. They likely will not see a whole bunch of new customer generation, but I don’t think anyone will be rushing in to retrieve their boxes either.

Logistics

Amazon is hiring 100K additional workers, largely for logistics. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the demand boom in delivery. Much of the delivery supply chain is conducted in warehouses such as those owned by STAG Industrial (STAG).

In the short run, there will be some number of tenant defaults as STAG partners with some small tenants who could be having difficulties, but the demand for STAG’s underlying product (the real estate) is quite healthy. Leasing and re-leasing numbers should be strong as delivery picks up across the country.

STAG hasn’t been this cheap in a long time and we are happy to get cheap exposure to the industrial sector.

Malls

I know what you are thinking - Malls are not well positioned for a recession.

I agree with you.

However, valuation does still matter and these are so extraordinarily cheap that for me it is worth taking the risk with a small speculative portion of the portfolio. The combined weight of all 4 of our mall REITs is about 5%.

We have intentionally bought a variety of them ranging from CBL Properties (CBL) preferred E (CBL-E) and Washington Prime (WPG) at the low end to Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) in the middle and Macerich at the high end (MAC).

These companies will almost certainly never recover to their former prowess, but I suspect some will survive in a diminished capacity. Malls in general are located in prime city-center locations making the residual value quite attractive. Some malls can remain as malls and may eventually perform well once they are re-opened. Others will be converted to other uses such as apartments or, in low value cases, warehouses.

It is not a glamorous position and it is high risk, but I believe the extremely low prices present some upside through some mix of salvage and re-opening.

Performance

Performance is something I take great pride in. We make it our constant goal to generate a strong and reliable return, so I am humbled to report that after years of reasonably good performance 2CHYP has fallen below the benchmark.

As I said at the start of the article, we did not anticipate the economic fallout of coronavirus and were not ideally positioned for such a sudden crash.

As new data comes in, we revise our strategy and I believe we have repositioned in such a way that sets us up well for a rebound. We will continue to monitor all available data for opportunities and take advantage of the most opportunistic.

Stay healthy and we welcome you to join Retirement Income Solutions in our journey to preserve principal and grow cashflows fueling rising dividend income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFIN, AIV, CBL.PE, CXW, GMRE, GOOD, GNL, IRM, MAC, MPW, OLP, PEI, STAG, UMH, UMH.PD, UNIT, WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

