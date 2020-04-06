Stratasys:  3D Printers Set To Soar After The Virus

I like Stratasys at this depressed price, because it's a pure-play 3D printing company with a diversified product line from desktop to high-end manufacturing.

COVID-19 also exposed deep weakness in our supply chain. That could accelerate the adoption of more nimble 3D printing solutions on factory floors.

3D printing stocks have flown under the radar the last few years as widespread use of the technology didn’t explode as expected. But the long-term narrative is still intact.

Remember when 3D printing stocks got people all lathered up? Remember the heyday back in 2014? Good times.

I, myself, remember drooling over Stratasys (SSYS) while it was trading at a nosebleed $125 thinking, “Oh man, why couldn’t I have gotten it in the teens.” Then I forgot about them like everyone else as the hype faded and I stopped watching YouTube videos on how to print my own chess set. And the bubble burst. Now Stratasys is in the teens.

Of course, we all know better now. 3D printing was just a fad. There was really no real use for the tech besides printing miniature Yoda figurines. Mankind was only ever supposed to print in 2D. And we probably should’ve just stuck with the ribbons.

Hogwash. The long-term narrative for this technology has in fact not changed. Yes. Investors expected a bit too much out of 3D printing stocks too fast and Wall Street got a little over its skis. Yes. The companies themselves overestimated the speed of widespread adoption of the technology. But, no. 3D printing was not just a fad.

This is still an ultra high-growth category. This is still paradigm shifting tech for how we manufacture goods. Especially as the technology advances and becomes an increasingly important component of on-demand manufacturing in the ubiquitous supply chain.

Now we have COVID-19 to contend with. And the virus is reminding us of the almost limitless potential of 3D printing.

The Maker Masks

There has been a depressingly small amount of positive news in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I find myself spending way too many hours of my quarantined day trying to find tiny righthand bends in parabolic curves that always seem to go impossibly left. How about you?

But every once in a while, while sifting through the grimness (not sure why I do it to myself), I run across a story like this, about two brothers in Indianapolis using their small 3D printer operation to help make badly needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders and healthcare workers.

It’s not just a feel good story. It’s a taste of the future of manufacturing that 3D printing has long promised to usher in. Hyperlocal manufacturing turning on a dime to serve an immediate need.

Here’s a screenshot of Stratasys’ website where it’s marshaling 3D print resources to help with the fight (all the major 3D printing players have similar calls to action for the maker community):

I’m not saying this is like Zoom (ZM), where there’s a direct line from surging pandemic stay-at-home use to surging revenue at the video conferencing service (current security troubles aside). I’m not predicting there will be a run on MakerBot Replicators because of COVID-19. Besides, it seems like 3D printing companies like Stratasys are just giving away printing supplies to help with the fight (a large source of their revenue).

But this is the kind of press that can shift sentiment for 3D printing stocks in general. This is the kind of press that reminds people what makes 3D printing technology really great. The virtually limitless potential to create an omnipresent and fully flexible on-demand supply chain.

Once investors let these stories sink in. Once they remember the potential of 3D printing that had them gobbling up shares of Stratasys at a $6 billion valuation (versus a sub-$1 billion cap now), I don’t believe these stocks will wait for revenue beats to telegraph their next explosive move.

Overhauling the Supply Chain

The world was already moving toward more on-demand and custom manufacturing. There was already a strong argument to be made for smaller, more nimble manufacturing facilities sprinkled throughout the world outfitted with the most flexible machines that could make many different kinds of ever-changing parts. From the very simple to the highly complex.

It’s virtually inevitable that 3D printing will own a huge share of the manufacturing load in the future (maybe all of it). But clearly, as we've learned in the last decade, even inevitable trends don't follow a smooth line. Then there's that unforeseen major event that spurs dramatic action that jolts fundamentals before we're ready to stake our claim on the curve. Often it’s a tragic event. Rarely is it as devastating as COVID-19, an event that has the power to change absolutely everything in the supply chain.

We just witnessed the world supply chain seize up when China went offline earlier this year because of COVID-19. And those were the good times of the crisis. At least for us here in the States (Sorry China. We didn’t know how bad it really was).

Back then we were only worried about Apple sourcing parts for our $1000 phones. Now, hospitals here are having an impossible time sourcing even 10-cent cotton swabs to test for the deadly virus.

We didn’t necessarily need a global pandemic to see how brittle our global supply chain is, but here we are. COVID-19 obliterated any excuse for business as usual, as far as I'm concerned.

3D printers can’t solve everything. Not yet. I don’t know how well they print swabs. But, mark my words, 3D printing will be a huge part of the conversation when we start to overhaul the global supply chain and bring capacity closer to local markets. Because of COVID-19, I see the overhaul happening sooner than it otherwise would.

Stratasys: A Well-diversified Pure-play

I want as much exposure as possible to this ultra high-growth category before these stocks move. Stratasys has been a leader from the very beginning and its stock was trading at a historically depressed 1.18X sales when I wrote this.

Stratasys has 3D printing products up and down the category. From its consumer-grade desktop MakerBots all the way up to its high-end industrial line servicing the automotive, aerospace and healthcare sectors. It also has an on-demand printing service that adds to its broad exposure.

Proto Labs (PRLB) and Materialise (MTLS) may be Wall Street’s current favorites in the space, but both are significantly more expensive than Stratasys right now.

Proto Labs already gets plenty of credit with a more than $1.8 million market cap and is trading at about 4X sales for its 3D printed prototype service. But its 3D printing is intermixed with CNC routing, so it’s hardly a pure-play in additive manufacturing. Materialise is a software company that could benefit big-time from a tectonic industrial shift to 3D printing on factory floors. But its stock has already factored in more growth than even Proto Labs at almost 4.5X sales, and it rebounded earlier than the rest from its COVID-19 low.

Printing behemoths Xerox (XRX) and HP (HPE) have thrown considerably large hats and deep pockets into the ring. But they were late to the game in 3D printing and still have legacy 2D businesses (and each other) to contend with.

HP did blitz the category hard starting in 2016 and claims in its investor presentation to already have 50% of the industrial plastic market. But like Xerox, its 3D printing revenue is a black-box and not separate from its 2D printing channel. It’s hard to see how well HP is actually doing versus pure-plays like Stratasys and 3D Systems (DDD).

I’m expecting a rebound soon in desktop sales too, and I want a piece. 3D Systems, Stratasys’ main pure-play 3D printer rival, used to have an offering. But it discontinued its desktop Cube years ago to focus exclusively on the industrial market, much like Xerox and HP. That means those three won’t take advantage of any resurgence in the consumer channel.

Finally, Stratasys simply has more cash than chief rival 3D Systems ($321.8 million vs. $133.7 million) with no long-term debt.

Stratasys is a highly-diversified 3D printing pure-play with lots of history and plenty of cash to ride out the hard times. It’s my 3D printing stock of choice in a category that's certain to soar in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19.

