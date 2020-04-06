Ovintiv: Anticipating A Dividend Cut

Ovintiv is likely to cut its dividend, as the company has done in 2013 and 2015.

Ovintiv has hedges that cover 70% of its production and significant flexibility in its capital plan which will allow the company some optionality in managing near-term cash flow challenges.

The company has less liquidity and more debt than it did in 2018, which leaves it ill-prepared to wait out commodity price weakness.

Over the last 52 weeks, Ovintiv Inc. has lost more than 93% of its market value, pushing its dividend yield up to approximately 14%.

All figures are reported in USD unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Over the last 52 weeks, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has lost more than 93% of its value by market capitalization. The recent decline was triggered by falling energy demand from the growing COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Saudi Arabia price war. The rapid decline in share price has pushed up Ovintiv's dividend yield from 1.6% at the end of 2019 to almost 14% at current levels. While a robust hedging program and flexibility in the company's capital expenditure program will allow it some protection, the company's cash flow will be materially impacted due to falling commodity prices. With two dividend cuts in the last decade, it is probable that Ovintiv will cut its dividend again in the coming quarters to protect its cash flow. Investors should anticipate a dividend cut and significant share price volatility.

Source: Morningstar

Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc. formerly, Encana Corporation, is an oil and gas producer production and exploration company headquartered in Denver, CO. Ovintiv has roots dating back to the 1950s where it was formed as "Canadian Pacific Oil and Gas". Subsequent mergers with "Central-Del Rio Oils" and the "Alberta Energy Company" in the following decades saw the company grow and complete a number of corporate restructurings that led to its current form. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Operations, USA Operations, and Market optimization. In 2019, the company had total production of 509 MBOE/d and 2.2 BBOE of proved reserves.

Source: Investor Presentation

Ovintiv trades on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OVV". Almost 80% of the firm's daily average trading volume takes places on the NYSE. The company has a 60M beta of 2.78 and has seen wild swings in its daily share price over the last few weeks.

Change of Domicile

In October 2019, Encana Corporation announced that it would re-brand itself Ovintiv and change its corporate domicile from Canada to the United States. The company formerly headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, relocated its corporate headquarters to Denver, Colorado, and incorporated in the State of Delaware. This move was expected to expose the company to more institutional investors. By domiciling in Denver, Ovintiv was thought to have the potential to be included in additional indices such as: the S&P 400 & 1500 indices, Russell 1000 & 3000 indices, CRSP Total Market & Small-Cap indices and S&P XOP. Currently, Ovintiv is included in only 4 indices, while Ovintiv's peers average 8 indices each. This relocation should expose Ovintiv to up to 20% more passive investors and dozens of additional investment funds.

Caption: Former Corporate Headquarters Calgary, Alberta

Source: Calgary Herald

Corporate Strategy

In Ovintiv's 2019 annual report, the company articulates its plan to develop its three core assets in the Montney, Permian, and Anadarko basins. These properties are all high quality with ample reserves that the company can develop to drive cash flow. These three core assets are the primary focus of Ovintiv's capital investment and development plan.

Source: Annual Report 2019

Cash flow generated from the company's legacy base assets is utilized to support the company's shift to higher-margin liquids from assets in the Montney, Permian, and Anadarko basins. Ovintiv's assets in the Duvernay, Eagle Ford, Uinta and the Bakken will receive only necessary maintenance capital and could be considered non-core assets to be divested of if the company needed to raise cash.

Source: Investor Presentation

Operational Performance & Outlook

In February 2020, reporting on 2019 results and offering guidance on 2020 production and cash flow, Ovintiv was optimistic about the year ahead. In 2019, Ovintiv generated net earnings of $234M and cash from operating activities of nearly $3B. Excluding $171M in acquisition and one-time restructuring costs, the company delivered free cash flow of $476M, its third consecutive year of free cash flow generation. This optimism melted with the crashing of commodity prices in March 2020. While the company has been effective in pivoting much of its cash flow reliance on higher cost natural gas towards liquids and oil, Ovintiv is still projected to derive 45% of production from these traditional higher-cost gas plays by the end of 2020. Morningstar estimates that the company's natural gas full-cycle breakevens exceed $4/mcf Henry Hub, compared with the mid-cycle forecast of $2.80/mcf Henry Hub. According to Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst, Joe Gemino:

With oil prices crashing, the firm doesn't have much near-term cash flow potential from any of its product streams, which resulted in a major sell-off. Even with the sell-off, we advise investors to look at other options, as Ovintiv's extreme uncertainty limits its upside.

Even before the oil price collapse in March 2020, Ovintiv was downgraded by Barclays, Canaccord Genuity and Cowen & Co in the last quarter, suggesting a souring sentiment on the company. Perhaps reflective of this pessimism, Ovintiv has relatively low insider ownership at 0.13% of outstanding shares. Chief Executive Officer, Doug Suttles, who earned approximately $12M total compensation in 2018, has purchased 10,000 shares in March 2020 for approximately $27K. The lack of insider buying at currently depressed levels and the low level of insider ownership doesn't suggest a high degree of confidence from management, or effective alignment of shareholder interests.

Dividend Policy

In the company's 2019 Annual Report, Ovintiv highlighted five strategic goals for maximizing shareholder value:

Balance sheet strength

Focused investment in high margin liquids plays to drive cash flow, free cash flow and returns from a multi-basin portfolio

Disciplined capital allocation

Maximizing profitability through operational and capital efficiencies

Focused on returning capital to stockholders through sustainable dividends

While the report does not specify any particular priority for these five goals, it is noteworthy that the commitment to the dividend is listed last. Like other firms, Ovintiv's dividend policy is set by its board of directors who can increase, reduce, or suspend the dividend as required:

Although the Company currently intends to pay quarterly cash dividends to its stockholders, these cash dividends may vary from time to time and could be increased, reduced or suspended. The amount of cash available to the Company to pay dividends, if any, can vary significantly from period to period for a number of reasons, including, among other things: Ovintiv's operational and financial performance; fluctuations in the costs to produce oil, NGLs and natural gas; the amount of cash required or retained for debt service or repayment; amounts required to fund capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

While every corporation's annual report has a similar disclaimer, I highlight this as Ovintiv's board of directors has exercised its discretion to cut the company's dividend twice in the last decade. In 2013, then newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles announced a deep cut to the company's dividend that reduced the payout by 65%. Two years later, in response to a sharp drop in oil prices, the company slashed its dividend by approximately 79%.

Dividend Yield

Ovintiv and its predecessors have a long, albeit mixed history of paying dividends to shareholders. In 2019, Ovintiv paid quarterly dividends of $0.0938 for an annual payout of $0.38. After three years of stalled dividend growth, Ovintiv increased its dividend by 25% at the end of 2018 encouraged by higher energy prices. This increase brought the company's year-end yield for 2019 up to 1.60%. With the current yield of Ovintiv now at almost 14%, investors are now wondering whether a dividend cut will be announced. This high yield, which topped out at over 16% in recent weeks, is among the highest in Ovintiv's peer group. Only Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) currently have higher yields.

OVV Average Yield

In the last month, both Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) and ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:AETUF) announced dividend cuts of 50% and 60%, respectively. As share prices plunge and dividend yields peak well into the double digits, it becomes clear that investors no longer have confidence in the viability of dividend payments. For these companies, management then infers that the dividend is no longer effectively performing the role of rewarding and enticing shareholders for risking capital.

Share Repurchases

In 2019, Ovintiv took advantage of its low share price to repurchase stock. Over the 12-month period, the company repurchased approximately 13% of its outstanding shares through a stock buyback program worth approximately $1.25B. While this seemed like a prudent use of capital at the time to boost cash flow per share, the net result was destruction of shareholder value. The cost of the approximately 196.7 million common shares purchased for cancellation now exceeds the market capitalization of Ovintiv by $550M. One positive feature about Ovintiv's shareholder capital return mix is that the emphasis on share repurchases gives Ovintiv greater optionality to suspend its share repurchase plan in favour of its dividend. In 2019, the $102M paid out in dividends was only 7.5% of the total value of cash returned to shareholders. While the relative amount of dividends paid out is small relative to share repurchases, the absolute amount of dividends paid out in 2019 doubled from the year previous at $56M in 2018.

Dividend Viability

With what had been a modest dividend yield prior to the latest oil price collapse, Ovintiv has a reasonably conservative payout ratio of approximately 30%. While the standard dividend payout ratio is helpful to determine dividend viability, for distressed companies where cash is a concern, it can be useful to also compute the cash dividend payout ratio for a more rigorous look at dividend safety:

Payout Ratio = Dividends Per Share (Common and Preferred) / Earnings Per Share (EPS)

= 30.08%

Cash Dividend Payout Ratio = Common Stock Dividends / (Cash Flow from Operations - Capital Expenditures - Preferred Dividend Paid)

= 44.35%

The cash dividend payout ratio looks at cash flow from operations, not net income. As dividends are paid from cash flow, this indicator is harder to manipulate than other accounting numbers that rely on EPS or net income. The current cash payout dividend ratio of 44.35% is not alarming in and of itself. However, it represents a significant increase from the approximately 18.18% cash dividend payout ratio a year earlier. This measure may climb higher in the next quarter as cash flow from operations comes under pressure in the coming quarters due to low oil prices.

Investors have good reason to be wary of high yielding companies. While there are opportunities to be had for long-term investors who choose to take advantage of the high yields caused by temporary price correction, it can be difficult to distinguish an opportunity from a yield trap. Based on the premise that markets are efficient and that all available information impacts the price of a particular stock, then dividend yield is a good proxy of risk. The risk premium being paid to shareholders of Ovintiv to hold shares at a 14% dividend yield suggests that the stock is exposed to serious risk.

Of the 15 analysts who maintain 2021 dividend estimates for Ovintiv, the mean estimate is approximately 5% below the current level of $0.38 quarterly. This suggests that the average analyst is anticipating a dividend cut. The most pessimistic of these estimates calls for a 73% reduction down to $0.10 quarterly, while the high end estimate sees a dividend increase of 42%. Ovintiv went ex-dividend on March 12, 2020, a lot could change before the company goes ex-dividend again in June.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

In the last quarter of 2019, Ovintiv delivered free cash flow of $156M on operating cash flow of $730M. A material decline in operating cash flow in the coming quarters will likely eliminate free cash flow and force the company to look at deferring capital spending and other discretionary spending. Fortunately, for Ovintiv, almost all of the company's $2.7B 2020 capital plan is flexible, which provides greater optionality for the use of limited cash.

Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles commented on the company's liquidity in a March 9, 2020, statement:

In addition to our liquidity, we have substantial operational flexibility and a track record of driving cost reductions across the business. We will be reducing our near-term capital spending to ensure we maintain free cash neutrality in the current market conditions. When combined with cost savings, we are confident that we can do this while maintaining the scale of our business.

While the operational and cash flow results for 2019 were promising, the firm ended the year with more debt and less cash than in 2018. Ovintiv currently has access to approximately $3.5B in credit facilities and cash; approximately $1.5B less than at the end of 2018.

Source: Annual Report 2019

Ovintiv is currently rated investment grade at BBB which provides it with reasonable access to affordable debt. Approximately 80% of the company's total long-term debt is due in 2024 or later, with a weighted average bond maturity of approximately 10 years. Interest on debt payments will cost approximately $100M in 2020, which is approximately the same amount of cash the company spends on dividends annually.

According to a report from Barron's, Ovintiv's hedging program for 2020 covers more than 70% of 2020 crude oil, condensate and natural gas production hedged at prices significantly above the current market. Ovintiv makes use of more than a dozen "A" credit rated hedge counter-parties. This hedging program will be important for mitigating cash flow pressures in 2020. However, a protracted period of commodity price weakness will limit the company's ability to effectively hedge for 2021 and beyond.

Will the Dividend Be Cut?

With cash flow expected to be negatively impacted in the coming quarters, Ovintiv is likely to be forced to cut its dividend. While an effective hedging program for the current year, coupled with optionality in deferring capital expenditures, should allow the company to continue to operate, it is probable that management will take actions to suspend share repurchases and cut the company's dividend as occurred in 2013 and 2015. Potential investors in this company must assess Ovintiv for the company's long-term capital appreciation prospects, not its current dividend yield. Ovintiv as a potential investment has very high uncertainty, which will likely result in a high degree of share price volatility. I would suggest that energy investors look to other companies with greater cash flow stability and with safer dividend records.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.