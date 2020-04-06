Peck: Growth Is Accelerating For This Profitable Green Energy Nano-Cap Company

Earlier this year I wrote about The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK). Although my bullish investment thesis has so far not worked out as the stock has tanked with the larger market, excellent Q4 results show that it is on the right path. PECK has a mere $10 million market cap, unheard of for a company that has a real business with accelerating revenue growth and operating profits. Any risk tolerant investor with a long term horizon who believes in green energy should watch PECK closely.

Peck is a solar engineering, construction and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers across the Northeastern United States. It's a second-generation family business that got started in 1972 as a traditional electrical contractor which has since morphed primarily into a solar company. Peck has installed over 125 megawatts of solar systems since inception and went public with the intention of undertaking an aggressive growth strategy. Its home state is Vermont, which is fertile ground for solar energy project expansion. The company announced its full year 2019 results at the end of March. A review of the income statement supports a bullish thesis:

PECK achieved $28.2 million in revenue for 2019, a 77% increase over 2018. Revenue for Q4 2019 was $6.3 million, more than doubling Q4 2018's revenue of $2.9 million. While Q4 is a seasonally weak quarter given weather conditions in its home territory, PECK managed to increase its backlog from $16 million as of September 30, 2019 to $30 million now. With a market cap of only $10 million, PECK's trailing revenue multiple is less than 0.4x. That despite the accelerating growth that should continue given the recent spike in backlog. PECK compares rather favorably to larger industry peers such as First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) which has a revenue multiple of 2.5x, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) which has a revenue multiple of 0.7x and Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) which also has a revenue multiple of just under 0.4x.

Peck recorded a $428,000 loss for 2019, which was an improvement from a $698,000 loss reported for the first nine months of the year. The loss was mainly due to a provision made for income taxes of $1.1 million. The company achieved $1.9 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2019, a 12% growth rate over 2018. That led to a $0.42 adjusted EPS per share:

Just like any micro-cap stock, there are multiple risks inherent in these financials, any of which may put liquidity pressures on the company. Peck suffers from slumping margins and exploding receivables. Despite the 77% growth in revenue for 2019, gross margin only grew 33% from $3.1 million in 2018 to $4.2 million in 2019. Gross margin percentage decreased from 19.8% in 2018 to 14.8% in 2019. The company explained the erosion in gross margins as being due to it acquiring projects directly from its development partners at the notice to proceed phase. This strategy results in an increase in revenue and gross profit but deteriorates the gross margin. Investors should expect to see continued erosion in gross margin percentage as the company plans to continue to deploy this strategy. But this increases the predictability of PECK's revenue stream and should result in an increase to the overall gross margin number.

The other issues stem from the company's balance sheet. Accounts receivable grew from $2.1 million at the start of 2019 to $7.4 million at the end of it, though this number has only increased by $0.2 million since September. This increase can be explained by the high growth of revenue seen in 2019 which is why I am not red flagging just yet. A ballooning accounts receivable line item can be indicative of a company that is booking bad, inaccurate or otherwise uncollectible revenue. So it is something to keep an eye on. Ideally Peck will convert this line item into cash within the next couple of quarters.

The low margin and growing receivables leads to the next issue. The company is low on cash, though it has improved the situation since Q3. Peck had operating cash outflow of $3.6 million for the first nine months of the year which improved to a $2.5 million outflow for the full year. Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) improved from $216,000 at the end of September to $432,000 at the end of 2019. Long term liabilities decreased from $3.7 million to $3.2 million.

The company claimed that it has sufficient cash to meet its operating cash requirements for at least the next 12 months in the liquidity section of its Q3 financial SEC filing. The improvements in working capital and operating cash flow made from September to December gives me greater confidence that this statement will be accurate

If there is a legitimate reason why the stock has tanked to the level it has, the market's disbelief that Peck has sufficient cash for the next 12 months would be it. If what the company is stating about its liquidity position is true, that means it must be expecting to collect on its receivables shortly. If it does, that could be a major catalyst for the stock to move up. It would mean the company's need for financing is diminished and that it will not be diluting the 5.3 million shares currently outstanding with a secondary offering as it sits near its 52-week low, more than 90% off its brief high and 80% off its $10 SPAC listing price.

I own PECK warrants (PECKW) which have an $11.50 strike price and expire in 2024. Since they trade at only $0.115, they represent cheap leveraged upside which could work out well as the company proves out a growing and profitable business model in the coming years. The warrants trade OTC and are hard to get so you must exercise caution when placing bids.

No micro-cap stock comes without risk. Peck has demonstrated strong revenue growth and profitability in a burgeoning renewable energy industry in a solar-friendly place like progressive Vermont. However, its low cash balance, struggling margins, overlooked solar industry and former SPAC status have all put downward pressure on the stock. I believe that the downward pressure has been too extreme and that Peck makes a prime candidate to at least bounce back to its initial $10 price upon further revenue growth, collection of its accounts receivable and avoidance of further capital raises.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PECK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.