PSK: Trading At A Rare Discount, With An Attractive Income Stream

With interest rates at historic lows, there is a high probability shares can be called early. This would pressure the dividend yield for the fund, but I believe it will remain attractive even with modest cuts.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) as an investment option at its current market price. I recommended preferred shares for a while, but turned to a more neutral outlook as 2020 got underway. While I still saw merit to the investment thesis, I was hard pressed to find value in most corners of the market, and preferred shares were not an exception to this sentiment.

Looking ahead, I am now shifting back to a more bullish outlook. While this might seem premature given the ongoing COVID-19 virus and the corresponding uncertainty, I believe the sector has some positive attributes that will help it hold up well from here. One, preferred shares still offer a competitive income stream. PSK, even with a recent distribution cut, still sports a yield in the 6% range. Two, the fund sits with a discount to NAV at current prices, which is something that does not happen often. Three, the financials sector is well poised to handle the continuing volatility, with a capital cushion above what it has had during prior crises. While I believe new positions now should be handled with care, I see these attributes sending the fund to higher levels in the near term.

Background

First, a little about PSK. The fund "seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index". This index holds preferred shares from investment grade companies, with a heavy emphasis on the financials sector, as well as including a fair amount of exposure to utilities and real estate. The fund currently trades at $37.30/share and has a current annual yield of 5.79%, based on its most recent monthly distribution. I had recommended PSK for a while, but turned to a more cautious outlook when 2020 began. In hindsight, this was a correct call, although probably not bearish enough. Even though PSK has performed better than the broader market, its loss has been significant in the interim:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With this in mind, I felt it is an opportune time to review the fund and see if I should alter my outlook going forward. While I expect the market to continue to be challenging in the months ahead, I believe upgrading my outlook back to "bullish" is appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

PSK Has A Rare Discount

To start the review, I want to take a look at PSK's valuation. As a passive ETF, the fund typically trades right near its par value on the open market, which is common for most passive ETFs. As volatility has surged and liquidity was strained, many ETFs have begun to trade outside their norms and sit at premiums or discounts from their underlying value. This has happened because client redemptions and credit strains have pressured fund managers to unload securities below what they are worth. Concurrently, the buying of assets by the Federal Reserve in specific sectors has pushed up the cost of ownership in funds that hold investment grade bonds and agency mortgage backed securities. The result has been many ETFs are trading outside their normal range, which opens up trading opportunities in my view.

While PSK is not tied directly to any Fed purchasing program, that has not kept the fund from seeing a sharp increase in volatility. The share price has tumbled recently, and rebounded swiftly, which has exposed investors to more risk than they likely thought they were taking when buying this investment. While fixed-income markets have calmed a bit in the past week, the current state for PSK is the fund sits with a discount to its NAV at an unusual level, seen below:

Source: State Street

In fairness, investors may be quick to point out this is not a very large discount. At less than 1%, it is true that PSK still trades very close to its par value. For ETF investors this is still a marked difference in price, but for CEF investors, who are used to seeing double-digit premiums or discounts, this may not seem like much of an opportunity.

While I am not suggesting PSK is ripe for substantial upside based on this metric, it is worth pointing out that while the discount does not seem large, it is absolutely unusual for the fund in isolation. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which shows the premium/discount range history for PSK for all of Q4:

Source: State Street

What this chart indicates is PSK did not have a single trading day in Q4 where it traded at a premium above 0.5%, or a discount below -0.5%. This points to the stability of PSK's market price, in that is almost always trades right near par. The fact that PSK is now outside that range, with a discount below -0.8%, tells me investors a getting a relatively attractive entry point at these levels. I would expect the discount to narrow in the weeks ahead, which offers investors a chance to earn a positive return simply by watching the market price return to match its underlying value.

Banks Have A Strong Financial Position

My next point concerns the underlying holdings within PSK. My focus here is on the Financials sector because it is the largest issuer of preferred shares. As such, it makes up almost two-thirds of PSK's portfolio, as seen below:

Source: State Street

Clearly, what is going on in this sector is of paramount importance to PSK, and this story has been consistent over the past couple of years.

Fortunately, I continue to view this exposure positively, and expect the fund to hold up well despite COVID-19 induced volatility. The primary reason why is because bank balance sheets are much stronger now than they have been over the past two decades. This should allow the sector to hold up well during this current downturn, and support their ability to maintain the dividends to both preferred and common shareholders. To see why, consider a common measure of a bank’s financial strength, which is the common equity tier 1 ratio. This is a ratio which compares a bank's capital against its assets, and is used to test a bank's liquidity and ability to survive in a stressful environment (such as now). The good news is, according to the Federal Reserve’s 2019 annual stress test, the measure shows U.S. banks are prepared to handle a downturn. The common equity tier 1 ratio has been sitting at a consistently high level over the past seven to eight years, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

This is important to understand because, in the event of a crisis or stressful market environment, equity is taken from the tier 1 bucket first. With banks having a seemingly strong cushion in this reserve, this suggests the Financials sector is going to be able to handle the current climate in a much sounder way than it has in the past. This reality supports the continued dividend stream from funds like PSK, and should also support the underlying share price.

Call Risk Lingers, But Yield Remains Attractive

While I do believe PSK has a favorable outlook, a key risk to this investment thesis continues to be call risk. This is a risk I highlighted for preferred shares in both my articles last year, and remains critically important for the sector as interest rates have moved even lower as 2020 got underway. For background on this risk, consider that preferred shares are unique, when considering other fixed-income sectors. They have the added risk of being callable, which means that a corporation can "call" the shares (essentially retiring them), when they feel it is advantageous to do so. A reason for doing this would be if the company expects interest rates to decline, or if rates have already declined, to call the shares and then to reissue new shares at the prevailing, lower rates. This can cut in to investor returns, as funds like PSK then have to correspondingly lower their own distributions as the individual holdings within the fund see their yields drop.

This is a risk that has been ongoing for some time, and has indeed had an impact on the fund. The impact on PSK is the fund's current distribution is 10% lower than where it stood this time last year, as seen in the chart below:

Source: State Street

(*The $0.245/share paid on Dec. 27 was a special, year-end distribution).

On the bright side, the 10% decline in the distribution has not materially impacted PSK's spread, relative to other options. As interest rates have declined, treasury yields simultaneously went down. Similarly, yields on investment grade corporate and municipal bonds have also been pressured as the yields on new issuance have declined. Therefore, while this is absolutely a continued risk to preferred shares, and PSK by extension, I would emphasize this is a challenging environment for most fixed-income sectors.

To reiterate why I believe PSK still offers value, let us look at the relative yield spread between it and other options. Back in January, I compared the fund's current yield against alternative fixed-income strategies, such as the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), and the iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ). Today, I performed the same exercise, to gauge how the spreads have changed:

Sector - Fund Yield in January Review Current Yield PSK 4.60% 5.79% Investment Grade Corporate Bonds - LQD 3.27% 3.38% Aggregate Bond Fund - AGG 2.69% 2.59% Agency Bonds - AGZ 2.31% 2.14%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, PSK yield spread is much more attractive than it was a few months ago. This could pique investor interest, and solicit news inflows as investors are starved for yield options.

However, I must again exhibit a word of caution. While these other funds have indeed seen their income streams come under pressure, a key point to consider is that their share prices have recovered much quicker than PSK. Since yields move inversely with share price, the fact that LQD, AGG, and AGZ have similar yields to what they offered in January is a combination of the distributions changing, but also because their share price drops have not been as large as PSK over the past three months. Therefore, while I do view PSK positively, it is important for investors to consider that this fund is likely to be more volatile than other fixed-income options. This is not inherently "bad", and it makes sense considering preferred shares have both equity and bond characteristics. But it is important for investors to note this risk when weighing options, as many bond funds may offer low yields, but greater peace of mind.

Bottom Line

This sharpness of the recent sell-off took me by surprise, as even the highest quality assets like investment grade preferred shares came under pressure. PSK's dramatic drop most certainly unnerved investors, but they should have found some comfort in its quick rebound. While the fund is still negative for the year, I see some reasons why it could press higher now. The income level is high, and the Fed has come out in support of quality debt assets. While it is not directly buying preferred securities, the Fed's support of other areas should provide a general sense of confidence in the broader market. Two, PSK is made up primarily of preferred shares from top U.S. banks. These companies are well positioned to get through our current crisis, and I see limited downside risk from here. That said, the market is likely to see a high level of volatility for the next few months. While I do believe buying in to PSK now makes sense, I would emphasize the need to prepare for further losses, and to ensure new positions are within an investor's individual risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.