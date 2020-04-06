The CEF MLP Bloodbath: Assessing The Damage

Here we take a look at some of the recent moves from different managers, showing how some responses are much better than others - but all are losing a lot of money.

While MLPs should be avoided, MLP CEFs should be doubly avoided because of their use of leverage and investors' high income expectations.

MLP CEFs are cutting distributions by 75% or more. Some are liquidating; others are on the brink of being delisted.

MLPs cannot get a bid. Since I warned to avoid these assets on March 20, they've slid further even as the broader market has recovered - as evidenced by the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP):

(A similar decline is found in other MLP funds - this is not unique to Alerian).

While energy bulls can hold their unlevered MLPs without the fear of a margin call, energy-focused closed-end funds (CEFs), which gorged on leverage in the post-2014 low oil price years. And as a result, funds are scrambling to pay back loans as they breach regulatory leverage limits.

In other words, CEFs are not taking advantage of the sudden collapse in MLP pricing to pick up heavily discounted assets. They can't; they lack the liquidity - either in access to debt or cash on hand - to do so.

A quick survey of CEF news from the last two weeks just shows how bad things are.

The Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NML) is cutting its dividend by 78.7%. NML has also repaid $100 million in fixed-rate loans, one of which was repaid two years early.

Both the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) have announced efforts to pay back all of their debts, and JMLP has changed its mandate to allow the purchase of the largest 10 MLPs by market cap (as measured by the Alerian MLP index). Both have approached penny stock levels, with worse YTD losses than NML.

Goldman is using financial engineering to keep its collapsed and now tiny MLP funds afloat. The Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) is doing a 7:1 reverse share split; Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) is doing a 9:1 reverse share split. This is to raise the share price so that the funds aren't delisted, indicating Goldman isn't ready to throw the towel in for either fund yet.

These funds both IPO'd in 2014, right before the oil crash of that summer. The funds' total return since inception charts look like a triple-leveraged ETF.

These are desperate times indeed.

The better energy managers in CEFs are giving investors detailed explanations of a responsible plan to keep funds afloat. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy (KMF) "plans to prudently use its cash balance to reduce leverage levels over the next month in a way that minimizes prepayment penalties". The fund was 178% levered on March 27th, resulting in a breach of regulatory leverage limits.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream (KYN) was 162% levered as of March 27th.

Other funds are less forthcoming about their plans - a worrisome sign. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) is paying down its debt, but little details on how or when have been forthcoming. Meanwhile, Cohen & Steers MLP Income Fund (MIE) cut its dividend by 75%.

The primary lesson here is that MLP CEFs are not positioned to pick up MLPs at their heavily discounted rates. If you are bullish on the future of MLPs (which you should not be), CEFs are not the way to get them, because these funds' use of leverage and commitments to high income payments to shareholders mean they are not positioned to pick up MLPs right now. Now would be a great time to IPO an MLP-focused CEF if you assume that MLPs will recover - again, an assumption that should not be made.

CEFs are going the opposite direction, however. Now penny-stock Duff & Phelps Select MLP Midstream Energy Fund (DSE) is going to ask shareholders if it should liquidate the fund. The fund's managers paid back preferred shares in March.

Tortoise funds are a nightmare. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) has a 443% debt ratio, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) is at 458%, Tortoise Pipeline (TTP) is at 460%, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) is 619%, and Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ) 335%. I've warned about some Tortoise funds in the past, in large part because of the double-whammy of awful management and an awful asset class. And now, Tortoise's response to the situation is a 7 minute podcast on the topic in which Tortoise Closed End Fund CEO Brad Adams said this about the leverage issue:

"The leverage agreements stipulate that we calculate asset coverage based on actual leverage outstanding, not the pro forma leverage as we report the number intra-month. So even though as of 3/20/2020 we showed the ability to radically deleverage our funds, since we have not yet repaid that leverage, if 3/20/20 had been a determination date, we would not have passed the test and entered into a 30 day-cure [SIC transcript] period to actually repay leverage."

Then he gives "a huge thank you to all of our investors and the investment community for your understanding. I can assure you that the board and the whole team at Tortoise continue to manage this very closely. We are at times limited with the public disclosures we can make, but please don't take that as a sign that progress is not being made behind the scenes."

None of what Brad said is untrue or misleading, but it strikes me as clear obfuscation. Brad does not give specifics on the steps Tortoise is making to save its awful funds' overleverage, unlike Kayne Anderson's much more open management. Kayne has some funds that have outperformed their indices for years and is a very good management team; this podcast compared to Kayne's recent detailed leverage disclosures is a prime example of how the quality of management will determine their response to a crisis.

But good managers still lose money when they're managing a crummy asset class.

While it's true that Kayne Anderson has outperformed Tortoise's funds, losing 74% of your money is still pretty bad. MLPs are bad, MLP CEFs are even worse, and the failure of MLP funds to hedge or protect themselves from the recent fall in oil is a good demonstration of why these are horrible funds to own.

In the coming weeks, expect many more MLP CEFs to liquidate. Investors in these funds will lose hundreds of millions of dollars. MLP CEFs are likely to disappear slowly over the long term, indicative of a fact I have warned CEF Insider readers of for some time: MLPs need to be avoided, and MLP CEFs doubly so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.