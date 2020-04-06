When The Black Swan COVID-19 Crushes Your Portfolio: A Few Guidelines For Long-Term Investors

There are probably also many investors who are experiencing panic about their assets for the first time in their lives after more than 11 years of stock market rallies.

For many investors, it may be the first major crisis in their "career". Just as many investors may have been attracted by the promise of steadily rising share prices.

Introduction

What weeks! Stock markets all over the world are going up and down. An all-time high was followed by a multi-year low until it went up again by more than ten percent in just one day. The volatility has ensured that markets around the world have ended their bull market.

The CBOE Volatility Index is at a decade high as well. Even during the financial crisis, volatility in the markets was not as high as it is now:

Many investors rub their eyes every morning they look at the global markets. Some have meanwhile not even put any more in their portfolio for fear of the red figures. And indeed, many investors are experiencing panic about their assets for the first time in their lives after more than 11 years of stock market rallies. And so some sold out of sheer panic when the Dow Jones fell below 19000 points. On the other hand (logic dictates), many investors took the plunge and felt like they were in an outlet for brand-name companies. In such moments, you can see which investors are pursuing a strategy and which are not. This article is aimed at those people who do not have a real strategy, but who more or less tried their luck on the stock markets and were now haunted by the Black Swan COVID-19.

Do you have a strategy?

This brings us directly to the most important point: private investors need a mindset or a strategy. For me (and this might not apply to every investor), to have a mindset or strategy means to have a holistic approach to investing. I have described this approach in another analysis as the most important prerequisite for investing. This applies especially to somewhat riskier investments. As I stated in this analysis:

two elements are decisive here: - You need to know what you're doing. - You need to know why you are doing this. Of course, this can be subdivided much further. For myself, I have identified the following four anchor points that can be assigned to these two elements. - Timing is not possible - Recessions/book price losses are coming - Stick to reality, not emotions - Going full in for the long term.

And that is exactly the point. If you're a long-term investor, you don't care if the stock market crashes. My advice: See your holdings like a house that you own. Just go further and imagine that you own a farm. You bought the farm to benefit from the harvest. And as the things are as they are, you might have years with a bad harvest, followed by years with a good harvest. It would be opposed to your original approach if you sold the farm just because you had a bad harvest for a year.

Stick to your strategy

Do not let the developments unsettle you, but stick to your long-term strategy. There is no reason for you to constantly adjust your portfolio when high volumes are traded in the markets and many prophets try to time the market. My advice: see your portfolio as a farm and all your stocks as farmers who grow potatoes for you. Are you going to kick a farmer off the farm because the harvest was bad for a year? Why would you do that when you now need to find another and better farmer.

Do you know your cognitive bias?

This point is related to the point above. At times like this, many people may give you well-meaning advice. They'll tell you stocks that are performing particularly well in this crisis. Names of tech companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Cisco (CSCO), TeamViewer AG, Zoom (OTC:ZOOM), SAP (SAP), etc. will be mentioned. You will also hear the names of consumer goods companies such as General Mills (NYSE:GIS) or particularly hot tips from the pharmaceutical industry that are working on a vaccine.

And indeed, reacting to crises like the current stock crash gives you the feeling that you have the situation under control and can thus control everything. But this is just a cognitive bias. The problem is that many people are extremely affected by cognitive bias in both financial and personal matters. In financial matters, however, this can have an extremely negative effect. For example, before I privately invested my hard saved money in the stock market (instead of buying an expensive car), I wondered if investing is something for me at all. Above all, I was intimidated by the many professional investors with their technical vocabulary, graphs, and numbers. But, what is the difference between a private and a professional investor? Now, nearly eight years later, I have a pretty clear opinion on this. There is no difference between the two. At least in terms of basic equipment. How do I know? It is statistically proven that no single investor can beat the market in the long term. On the other hand, investing isn't witchcraft. It's the easiest thing in the world. It's a transaction. Money against participation in a company. That's why most films about bankers and investors are extremely overdrawn. And ironically, these films are never about investing. The banker, pictured as financial shark is just projections of ideas about a world that doesn't exist like that (projections of the same images I had of this world years ago).

But there's nothing crazy, infamous or mysterious when it comes to investing. You pay money and you get a stake in a company in return. But beyond that, there is nothing that you or other investors, whether professional or private, can influence. Investors are least able to predict the future. This is especially true in volatile times like now. So my advice is: Be aware that emotional action almost always leads to wrong decisions, especially if they contradict your original strategy. Don't let the professionals rattle you.

Do you know your risk tolerance?

If you are broadly diversified and have a long investment horizon, there is no reason for you to panic just because the stock markets are crashing. By the way, you know what a real crash looks like? This is what a real crash looks like:

And even this crash, which destroyed 60 percent of assets, was ultimately only a small footnote in the further development of the markets. By the way, the following graph is logarithmic and not linear, otherwise, you would only see a flagpole rising higher and higher.

(Source: The history of "This is the top")

My advice: anyone who cannot sleep at night after such a crash has either overestimated his risk tolerance or underestimated his risk aversion. Anyone who has followed my advice I should still be firmly in the saddle because already last summer I pointed out that it can easily go down 50 percent and investors have to be able to bear it if their portfolio shows "Total performance: - 50 percent". If you can't deal with these book losses, you have to check where your mistake was. Did you use cash to invest that you needed elsewhere (deadly sin)? Did you take out a loan to invest in the markets? If only the book loss itself frightens you, then at first you have done nothing wrong, because almost every investor has lost a lot of the value of his assets in recent weeks. So just be patient, look at the graph above and look forward to the next rally.

Conclusion

Investing should always be linked to a strategy. I believe that long-term buy and hold investments are the best approach. Investors with a similar strategy can sit back in phases like the current one and invest available cash if necessary because right now, investing is like time traveling. As I said before, now is the time where investors can buy shares of some companies at a price they could have bought only a few months or even years ago. So given that and from the perspective of a liquid long-term investor with cash on his hands, these are not the worst times.

