Boston Properties - Approaching A Unique Buying Opportunity

The purpose of this article is to show you why Boston Properties (BXP) is turning into a buy at current prices. In addition to that, this is the first time I am discussing a dividend I didn't like for a very long time based on the company's low growth rate and a conservative investment approach. However, the current sell-off offers investors a great opportunity to buy one of the safest, biggest and best office REITs on the market. Yes, Boston Properties will likely suffer from the ongoing recession (let's call it what it is) and growth expectations are down. However, with prices down 40% year-to-date and a multi-year low valuation, I believe adding Boston Properties to a long-term portfolio is no mistake but very likely a profitable investment with a high and increasing stream of dividends.

What's Boston Properties?

The part where I get to discuss company characteristics is by far my favorite part. Not only because understanding how companies are operating is very interesting, but because it lays a solid foundation to better understand why the company's financials are the way they are and what a changing market environment could do to a company.

Without further ado, Boston Properties is a, and you probably guessed it already, Boston MA based office REIT. The company is currently valued at $12.7 billion and is part of the S&P 500. Boston Properties currently owns 196 properties, which amounts to 52.0 million square feet of office space. 93% of office space is leased with an average lease term of 8.2 years.

According to Boston Properties, its advantages are quality, agility, and durable growth. The company is the largest publicly-traded Class A office development REIT focused on five high-growth US markets. Management aims to achieve high growth rates at low risks. Durability is characterized by the company's long-term development pipeline and lease terms of more than 8 years on average.

The five markets I just mentioned are Boston MA, New York NY, San Francisco CA, Washington DC, Los Angeles CA. As you can see, the company has most of its assets in central business districts.

The company's business portfolio consists of high-quality assets. One of the latest additions is the San Francisco based Salesforce tower, which I consider to be one of the world's most beautiful skyscrapers (pictured below).

Unsurprisingly, Salesforce is not only one of the company's biggest tenants, but it is also the largest tenant with 3.3% of total rent payments. The company's tenants are high-quality companies and the US government. Financial services, media, tech, and life sciences, as well as legal services, are the largest tenant categories. A well-established customer base adds to the company's sustainability. However, it does not reduce risks during economic downturns. If office space, in general, becomes cheaper, it will hit even companies like Boston Properties as it erodes their negotiation position and pressures domestic office rents.

With regard to Boston Properties' 'recycling' ability, one has to mention that total acquisitions since 1997 are worth $14.7 billion. Total dispositions are valued at $11.0 billion. Between 2017 and 2019, the company has its lowest acquisition volume valued at 'just' $862 million. Total dispositions were valued at $805 million.

Moreover, the company currently has $3.1 billion of active developments. This translates to 5.5 million square feet with 76% pre-leased. This pipeline includes The Hub on Causeway in Boston MA. On a long-term basis, Boston Properties has 15 million square feet in its development pipeline.

While everything I have mentioned about the company so far seems to be good news, the question is: how to shareholders benefit?

Dividends & (Potential) Capital Gains

Excluding capital gains, investors who bought Boston Properties in the early 2000s would not have seen their performance (excluding dividends) fall below the S&P 500. This includes the 2008 recession and the current COVID-19 sell-off (so far). Unfortunately, the stock has gone nowhere between 2014 and 2020 while the S&P 500 made several new all-time highs. Still, Boston Properties has a better long-term performance, but it is a reason why I always advocate holding a diversified portfolio.

Dividend payments are not bad either although they display a very cyclical pattern. In 2009, for example, dividends per share were cut by roughly 20% after two years of unchanged payments. In 2010, payments were further lowered before the recovery started in 2011. Since then, the company has not lowered payments once. As a result of a few cuts and four years of unchanged payments, the long-term dividend growth rate since 2004 is a mere 2.5% per year.

Because of the company's conservative dividend approach, the best way to invest in Boston Properties is by waiting for a dip, or in this case, a massive sell-off. As you can see, the last time the current dividend yield spiked like this was back in 2008 when the yield even went above 8.0%.

With this in mind, the company has managed to push cash from operations to new highs in both 2018 and 2019 while maintaining positive net cash flow for three straight years. Note that total investment and disposal volumes have been low during these years as I already briefly mentioned in this article.

With regard to the payout ratio, the company maintains a conservative approach as payouts are close to 55%. Only special dividends and or reduced cash from operations has a significant impact on the payout ratio. However, on a long-term basis, the payout ratio always moves back to the 50%-60% range.

So, What About Debt Levels?

As I already briefly mentioned in this article, Boston Properties aims to achieve high returns at low risks. In real estate and business in general, leverage continues to be a core source of risk. Especially in real estate development, a lot of (private) companies tend to overleverage during bull markets. As long as housing is improving, it's easy to use low down payments to build a profitable real estate portfolio. Boston Properties is different. Although leverage has increased since 2015, there are no signs of a long-term leverage cycle. As you can see below, total liabilities are currently worth roughly 62% of total liabilities. While this is up from 57% in 2015, it's within the broader long-term range between 57% to 64% and a sustainable level.

In addition to that, the company's EBIT covers interest payments 2.5x. Funds from operations are covering interest payments 2.9x. Moreover, since 2013, net debt to EBITDA has not exceeded 6.7x and is currently at 6.4x.

The graph below is similar to the one below as it displays FFO interest coverage as well. That's the number closest to the x-axis as the bar is not visible. As you can see, during the recession, the ratio dipped slightly below 1 in 2010 as lower funds from operations met higher interest payments. It is impossible to predict how bad 2020 is going to get, but I am not afraid that Boston Properties will go bankrupt. If the situation were that bad, I think I will have other things to worry about than my stock portfolio...

Valuation Is A Tough Nut To Crack - Now More Than Ever

Just last week, someone asked me if the volatile stock market keeps me up at night. While my dividend portfolio has suffered some damage, the answer is still no. The only thing that seriously bothers me is the fact that we are dealing with a unique economic situation. The world is being hit by a virus instead of a macroeconomic development like too much leverage, or declining commodities like we had to deal with in both 2014 and 2015. This is different, meaning that leading economic indicators do not work anymore. It's now up to the severity and length of the pandemic. If it takes long enough, we could technically see a massive wave of mortgage defaults and bankruptcies. If the virus is able to peak soon, things will be much easier to manage. Unfortunately, that's what we are dealing with. The outcome of COVID-19 will be something between a short but hard hit and a potentially prolonged depression.

This makes valuation a hard topic. Right now, the stock is trading at 18x operating cash flow. This is one of the lowest levels since the 2008 recession and it would make this company a no-brainer if the situation were different given that the dividend yield has crossed the 4.5% mark.

One of the reasons why the valuation has been in a long-term decline is the fact that the stock price has lagged not only the market but also its own fundamentals. Operating cash flow has improved by 9% per year since 2014 while the stock price has gone nowhere. That's why I am covering the stock now for the first time on Seeking Alpha as I never really wanted to buy the stock due to its underperformance. However, currently, as the stock is down 40% year-to-date, we are entering a stage where starting a long-term position makes sense in my opinion.

Gameplan & Takeaway

Boston Properties is not only one of the world's largest office REITs, but also a REIT focused on high-quality assets in America's major business hubs. The stock has been a steady cash cow for many years and a top-performer over the past 20 years despite going nowhere between 2014 and 2020.

While the company's pipeline is filled with long-term projects and tenants mainly consist of high-quality companies, the stock is down 40% since the start of the year and has erased all gains since 2010. Real estate, in general, is about to take a big hit and stocks are currently pricing in lower cash flow and possible dividend cuts.

As a result, I have put Boston Properties on my watchlist for the first time since I started following the stock a number of years ago.

I have no doubt the company will survive the current economic woes and pick up speed after the virus allows the economy to recover. Unfortunately, I do not know how bad things are going to get. I would not be surprised if the stock were to drop another 10% to 20%. Note that this is not a prediction but something buyers need to take into account.

All things considered, I believe starting to buy at current prices makes sense. The stock's massive drop offers a unique chance to buy a high-quality company at a massive discount. Note that I mean starting small when I say starting a position. Especially if you already have money in the market. Make sure you have enough cash for unexpected expenses and too not take too much risk in these volatile times. Only start buying small and add if the economy starts to improve again. This will more than likely mean that you miss going all-in at the bottom, but that's something that always happens during market crashes.

Knowing you are buying a company with a phenomenal track record is one thing, but sticking to risk management is what makes or breaks a portfolio in current times.

Be safe and let me know what you think!

