Centro Norte, Auckland, Vinci: Investing In Airports While There Is Blood On The Tarmac

The pandemic is obviously a serious challenge for the sector, but patient investors can find value at current prices.

Two years ago, I presented an overview of investable airports around the world and explained the rationale for investing in this space: airports are strong businesses with a wide economic moat, whose growth is underpinned by robust macro trends. No matter how strong the trends, though, airport stocks have been beaten up of late, as they are being faced with the single biggest risk to this sector: a global pandemic.

While there's no doubt that Covid-19 and its fallout will pose a huge challenge to airports, the current valuations look attractive for investors who take the long-term view. Such investors may want to take advantage while there is blood on the tarmac.

I will first share my outlook for the sector, and then discuss more specifically three international names I've been buying in recent days: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), Auckland International Airport (OTCPK:AUKNY), and Vinci (OTCPK:VCISF, OTCPK:VCISY).

Investable Airports

The listed airports available to investors can be seen on the map below, and for an overview of the sector, let me refer readers to my initial article from 2018: "Investing In Airports: A World Of Opportunities". Source: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's Dec 2019 presentation. Note: Macquarie was renamed Sydney Airport Holdings

Unfortunately, to my knowledge, there exists no ETF dedicated to airports, but picking a number of names from this basket can provide some geographic diversification.

The Outlook for Airports

First, let's state the obvious: air traffic is paramount to an airport's performance. Even if some operators exhibit significant non-aeronautical income, in reality, such diversification revenue (retail sales, rental income) is also heavily dependent on air traffic. The main drivers of traffic are freight and passenger travel, the latter consisting of three categories:

Leisure (tourism)

VFR (Visiting Friends & Relatives)

Business

Freight and passenger traffic in all categories are being hit severely by the current health-related restrictions. Even when confinement measures are lifted, restrictions can be expected to remain in place for a long time when it comes to air travel. This is not the first time outbreaks have disrupted the sector, but the magnitude and geographic spread of the coronavirus pandemic make a longer recovery time inevitable.

Source: IATA/Auckland International Airport's presentation

Clearly, I do not expect a V-shaped recovery, neither in the airports sector nor in the broader market. That being said, I take the view that within the next 12 to 18 months things will normalize and the macro trends supporting air travel will gradually resume, albeit from a lower base. Going back to the air traffic drivers I mentioned above, I expect the following developments in the long run:

Freight: This component should move in tandem with economic growth. At some point, growth will resume and so will freight volumes.

This component should move in tandem with economic growth. At some point, growth will resume and so will freight volumes. Leisure: Once health-related restrictions are lifted everywhere, tourism will bounce back as the long-term drivers of a growing middle class in emerging countries and the taste for travel in general should remain intact.

Once health-related restrictions are lifted everywhere, tourism will bounce back as the long-term drivers of a growing middle class in emerging countries and the taste for travel in general should remain intact. VFR: Like tourism, the Visiting Friends & Relatives component is not going away, and should get back to normal once restrictions are lifted.

Like tourism, the Visiting Friends & Relatives component is not going away, and should get back to normal once restrictions are lifted. Business: This is the segment that I think will remain challenged. Companies that are currently curbing non-essential travel will probably continue to do so after the pandemic, realizing the savings that can be made through a wider use of video-conferencing and the likes, and also under pressure from Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") criteria. The latter had already started to make an impact on air travel in countries such as Germany, home to Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUF, OTCPK:FPRUY), even before the pandemic.

Irrespective of the pent-up demand, the airports' fortunes will of course also depend on the fate of airlines. It looks like governments will move to avoid bankruptcies, but the failure of a major airline can have a detrimental impact on some airports. Still, airports are usually a much safer bet than airlines: while individual airlines can disappear, the airports themselves will remain in place and enjoy the comfort of their local monopoly.

I have no idea if the bottom is in when it comes to airport stocks; however, I've found valuations attractive enough to start buying or adding to some names during the recent panic: Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, New Zealand's Auckland International Airport, and France-based Vinci which manages an international portfolio of airports.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ("OMA")

OMA is one of the three listed Mexican operators, with the airports below in its scope (the main one being Monterrey) under a concession lasting until 2048:

Source: company's website

I've held positions in OMA's peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) for years, as I favored their superior international exposure. However, in the current context, I appreciate OMA's minimal exposure to tourism (12% of traffic) and domestic focus.

Source: company's Q4 '19 presentation

The main risk to OMA's prospects would be the bankruptcy of one of the main local airlines, including Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF), Interjet, Volaris (VLRS) and Viva Aerobus.

Source: company's Q4 '19 presentation

However, this has happened before with the bankruptcy of Mexicana back in 2010, and it didn't have a lasting impact on OMA and its peers. With domestic demand rising for the foreseeable (post-pandemic) future, the prospects look robust.

Talking about robustness, the balance sheet of OMA makes me confident in the operator's ability to weather the storm. With only $70M net debt as of end 2019, the company is well-prepared.

Source: SeekingAlpha's Key Data Overview

Furthermore, the debt is almost entirely (99%) in Mexican Peso, removing foreign currency risk:

Source: company's Q4 '19 presentation

I also expect OMA to be able to delay some of the planned investments under its Master Development Plan. But of course, be prepared for more turbulence with passenger numbers likely to worsen before they get better (Mexico's travel restrictions came into effect only recently).

Auckland International Airport ("AIA")

AIA operates the largest airport in New Zealand, along with smaller airports in Queenstown and Wanaka:

Source: corporate presentation

I've always liked AIA which, in my opinion, ticks all the right boxes:

safe jurisdiction

freehold

attractive domestic demographics

strong VFR potential with a lot of New Zealanders having relatives in Australia and the Pacific Islands

significant tourism potential, with the country becoming a popular destination, especially among Asian visitors

large land package around the airport, whose development (offices, hotels, warehouses) generates growing rental revenue

The diversity of AIA's revenue streams is reflected in the financials below. Other revenues are seen to offset a temporary reduction in airfield income and passenger services charge:

Source: company's S1 '20 presentation

AIA does have some debt on the balance sheet, as the company has been investing in the development of a new runway. However, with significant local government ownership and given the long-term prospects of the business, I do not expect AIA (which gets an A- credit rating from Standard and Poors) to run into trouble. Furthermore, CapEx can most likely be delayed.

Source: company's S1 '20 presentation

Source: company's S1 '20 presentation

Because of the assets' quality, AIA usually trades at a lofty valuation, and I feel the recent sell-off in the stock provides a favorable entry point. Note: I bought my shares on the Australian stock exchange (AIA:AU), where there is more liquidity than with the OTC ticker AUKNY.

Vinci

With the uncertainty surrounding airports still running high, my third pick is a more diversified conglomerate which I've already discussed numerous time here on Seeking Alpha: France-based Vinci. I had sold half of my position in January, as the stock was starting to be fully valued above €100 ($110), but I took advantage of the recent sell-off to add more shares.

Source: company's Q4 '19 presentation

Vinci is the world's second-largest airport operator, one that has a global footprint as seen on the map above. Vinci's relatively recent airport division has displayed impressive growth over the years, helped by some major acquisitions culminating in a 50% stake in London Gatwick in 2019.

Source: company's Q4 '19 presentation

This positions Vinci very well for the long term. But what makes the company a somewhat safer stock at the moment, in my opinion, is the Highway division (Vinci Autoroutes). Of course, with confinement measures in place, Vinci's highway network (most of them in France) is also experiencing vastly reduced traffic. But I expect the travel restrictions to be lifted much sooner for highways than for international air travel. As shown by the EBITDA numbers below, the highway division is Vinci's cash cow, which can offset the temporary weakness in other divisions.

Source: company's Q4 '19 presentation

Vinci has some debt on the balance sheet as a result of the large acquisitions made in recent years, but I'm not too worried about their liquidity. As per a recent press release:

The Group has a large amount of liquidity, with available net cash of €6.5 billion at end-February (including €4.2 billion centrally managed). In addition, VINCI SA has a confirmed €8 billion credit facility not due to expire until November 2024, which is currently unused and not subject to any financial covenants.

Takeaways

There are plenty of reasons to be negative about airports right now. However, with the possible exception of Business travel, I feel that the long term prospects remain strong. In this article, I highlighted my recent purchases, but other names are also trading at a discount. As an example, Beijing International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF) could be worth a look, as China's domestic traffic will probably be the first to recover. Chinese stocks are not for everyone, but daring investors can listen to this podcast for more color on that airport.

In any case, a solid balance sheet and creditworthiness will be key to navigate the tough period ahead. However, the solid moat enjoyed by airports puts them in a better position than other subsectors of the travel industry such as airlines and hotels, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB, ASR, PAC, vinci, aIA, CAAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.