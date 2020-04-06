Amarin Corportion Plc: Now Compelling On Ex-U.S. Opportunity And Potential Barriers To Generic Competition

Amarin, Corp (AMRN) has been an extremely turbulent and highly visible stock over the years, with investors making and losing fortunes on the volatility generated by the interim successes and failures of the company's cardiovascular therapy, Vascepa. To be sure, this drug developer has successfully created a product that can benefit millions of people that have both high triglycerides and high cholesterol to improve their chances of avoiding major cardiovascular events (MACE). Despite major roadblocks by the FDA in the past, particularly a rescision of AMRN's special protocol assessment, or SPA, for Vascepa, the company pushed through with its initiatives and a major outcomes trial that achieved its primary and secondary endpoints with high statistical significance and clinically meaningful results. While FDA did not see Vascepa's benefits as "obvious" and required the landmark 8,000-plus patient REDUCE-IT trial, as well as the earlier 702-patient ANCHOR trial before Vascepa's label expansion and approval, respectively, generic companies have attacked the novelty of Vascepa's patents. A settlement between AMRN and TEVA Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) ,as well as a recent U.S. District Court victory for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF) challenging the patents on Vascepa, underscore that this franchise may have exclusivity issues - hence the stock's steep decline on March 31.

So in the aftermath of this event, we know that Vascepa offers tremendous value to patients per the REDUCE-IT and ANCHOR clinical trial results, as well as the opinions of a majority of cardiologists. Therefore, the financial value of this brand drug is likely to be huge. We steered clear of owning AMRN shares in recent months, given the huge binary risk of a loss in this initial Court case, and now with the stock reset and discounted relative to Vascepa's opportunity outside the U.S., as well as the potential for a successful appeal or settlement with the generic litigants, we believe there is upside potential with limited downside risk. International sales could peak in the $2 to $3 billion range, and at 3x revenues, international sales alone would value Amarin at $6 to $9 billion. Considering that these revenues are likely to have long-tailed exclusivity, this suggests that AMRN's current market cap of ~$1.8 billion, or enterprise value of ~$1.2 billion, is significantly discounted relative to the ex-U.S. opportunity alone. As a result, we believe a speculative position in AMRN is warranted.

Amarin will appeal, therefore no generics anytime soon. As is common in battles between innovative pharmaceutical companies and generic drug manufacturers, an appeal of the U.S. District Court in Nevada's decision will take place. No generic for Vascepa is currently approved by the FDA, and Amarin has stated that it will "pursue all available remedies, including an appeal of the Court's decision and a preliminary injunction pending appeal, if an ANDA is approved by FDA, to prevent launch of generic versions of Vascepa in the United States". Attorneys that specialize in intellectual property litigation in the life sciences area believe that AMRN has a better than 50% chance of winning on appeal for the following reasons:

The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals typically favors the patent holder, with procedural errors at the district court level cited as the top issue for reversal by the Federal Circuit, with such decisions going in favor of the innovator a majority of the time.

The case in the U.S. District Court of Nevada was tried by Judge Miranda Du, and this was her first bench trial. Shifting the burden of proof on Amarin to defend secondary considerations of non-obviousness, instead of pressing the generic companies to prove obviousness pertaining to these considerations may have been a procedural error during the trial. The Supreme Court recommends that defendants, or the generic companies in this case, must prove obviousness of these secondary considerations, which are typically objective measures such as unexpected benefits, commercial success, unmet need, and others, which Amarin's Vascepa appears to have.

On appeal, the obviousness of the patent will be reassessed, particularly because the patents were deemed novel and non-obvious initially by the U.S. Patent and Trade Office. Selection of the three judges on the Appeals Panel will be key, and notably, of the 12 active judges, at least half are sticklers for proper procedure and are also pro patent holder.

Manufacturing challenges and potential damages for "at-risk" generic launches remain key barriers to U.S. competition. Manufacturing of Omega-3 is quite challenging and only available from a few large-scale producers worldwide. In addition, Vascepa is produced via specialized processes that result in the drug's novel 96% pure eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), with no DHA in the formulation. This highly purified form makes Vascepa unique and more challenging to manufacture vs. other Omega-3 fish oil products. Given Amarin's position in the Omega-3 market, the company has spent the last decade contracting with major Omega-3 suppliers around the world for strategic reasons. As a result, this lack of reliable supply and the specialized manufacturing process may be why no generic drug applications (ANDAs) have received FDA approval to date. From a raw materials standpoint, there has been a reduction in annual fish oil production due to responsible management of fish stocks. This lack of raw materials supply also puts pressure on the ability for generic manufacturers to secure a reliable source of inputs. We note that Lovaza, a branded Omega-3 prescription drug maintained 50% of its market value several years post the launch of generics, in part due to the lack of sufficient quantities of generic Omega-3 alternatives.

With respect to generics coming to the market ahead of, or "at-risk" of an appellate decision, we believe this scenario is highly unlikely. First, if a generic company attains FDA approval, Amarin will immediately seek preliminary injunction to keep the generic off the market, and the probability of attaining such a halt on sales is high given the procedural question in the trial and likelihood of irreparable harm. Additionally, if a generic was able to get to the market and impact Vascepa sales, it should be easy for Amarin to quantify damages and then wage a lawsuit for treble damages if the Appeal ends up going in favor of Amarin. This exorbitantly high risk to the generic manufacturers, as well as the probability of a preliminary injunction should keep generics off the market at least until an appellate decision is rendered, notwithstanding the manufacturing issues cited above. Note that the appeals process typically takes many quarters to fully play out, with statistics citing the time from docketing to Federal Circuit Court decisions taking an average of 518 days.

Potential for settlements between the parties would be a key catalyst. Should Vascepa retain exclusivity through the TEVA settlement launch date of August 9th, 2029, Amarin is expected grow U.S. Vascepa sales from $430 million in 2019, to the multi-billion-dollar level. Prior to the recent decision of the Nevada Court, analysts were conservatively estimating peak U.S. Vascepa sales of $3-4 billion. Given these forecasts, generic companies may be better served allowing the brand to grow to its fullest by entering into a settlement now with Amarin and launching their generics into a much larger market in the future. Given the manufacturing and supply constraints for Omega-3 products, this could result in a very favorable long-term scenario for generic companies that have settled with Amarin. We believe that Amarin is likely to settle given its precedent with TEVA and the recent Court decision. In our view, a key catalyst for Amarin would be a settlement with the generic companies for the U.S. market.

Residual long-term value of U.S. sales and ex-U.S. opportunity limit downside in AMRN. This year, Amarin has offered guidance of $650-$700 million in Vascepa revenues. Since the Court decision and given the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has recently focused its commentary to analysts on achieving profitability through a combination of maximizing sales and rationalizing costs. Quarterly financial performance should buoy the stock while the company's balance sheet is expected to grow this year. Amarin sees key advantages in its ability to manufacture in scale, and as a result, win or lose on appeal, the company expects that it can become and remain a profitable entity. With EU approval anticipated later this year and a Canadian launch underway, Amarin also expects that its international business will begin contributing substantially in 2021 and beyond. European regulatory authorities have confirmed that Vascepa will have 10-year new chemical exclusivity, and in Canada, the company has 8 years of regulatory exclusivity plus patent protection. In China, clinical trials for Vascepa are expected to be complete at the end of this year, with launch to follow the results reasonably quickly given the drug's established U.S. approval. Hence, the downside in owning AMRN here is limited, while the upside potential is significant if AMRN retains Vascepa exclusivity in the U.S.

A key is that Amarin retains substantial value in international markets, and therefore the stock trades at a significant discount relative to the opportunity. Amarin's patents in key regions outside the U.S. include, or will include, the cardiovascular risk reduction indication. This is important because this indication differs significantly from the initial triglyceride indication that was patent-challenged in the US. Within the EU specifically, Amarin is expected to have exclusivity through 2033 with its methods of use patents upon approval, in addition to 10-year regulatory exclusivity.

With that in mind, if Amarin loses its U.S. exclusivity, the biggest potential opportunity lies in the EU, where management estimates the addressable market to be approximately 60% of the anticipated market in the U.S., given pricing similar to or better than in the US. This opportunity could represent $1.5 to $2 billion in revenue alone. For context, Lipitor EU sales were roughly one-half of sales in the U.S., however, pricing was lower than in the U.S. as generic Lipitor is reasonably easy to source and make. Prior to the recent patent invalidation ruling, Vascepa was expected to generate roughly $3-4 billion in U.S. revenue, indicating that a billion-dollar plus opportunity is likely in the EU alone. Amarin is currently seeking marketing authorization from the European Marketing Agency, and expects a decision by in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Outside of Europe, Asia and Canada also represent healthy revenue opportunities. In Asia, Amarin has partnered with Eddingpharm to market Vascepa in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Given the large addressable market in this territory, sales could reach a billion dollars here as well. In terms of timing, Amarin and Eddingpharm expect clinical trials to complete and read out by 4Q20. In Canada, Amarin recently received approval for CV risk reduction in December 2019, with the designation for exclusivity awarded in January. The company is partnered with HLS Therapeutics for commercialization in Canada, and this opportunity could be worth a couple hundred million dollars, in our view.

In total, these three key regions could produce a range of $2 to $3 billion in peak revenue, and at 3x revenues, that would value Amarin at $6 to $9 billion. Considering that these revenues are likely to have long-tailed exclusivity, this suggests that AMRN's current market cap of ~$1.8 billion, or enterprise value of ~$1.2 billion, is significantly discounted relative to the ex-U.S. opportunity alone.

Conclusion - AMRN worth speculating with limited downside, a case for upside on the international Vascepa opportunity, and free call options on either a settlement or an Appellate Court victory. Shares of AMRN are now substantially discounted relative to Vascepa's ex-U.S. opportunity, with a potential valuation between $6 to $9 billion on international peak sales alone. A settlement with the generic companies or a victory on appeal are free call options given today's valuation, and upside on either of those catalysts could send AMRN shares back into the $20-$30 dollar range. Prior to the recent negative Court decision on AMRN, analyst price targets averaged $30, which factors in the $3-4 billion peak sales for Vascepa in the U.S. and a total company market cap of $12 billion.

