IBM: Time For Dividend Raise

Now that we are in the month of April, I've got my eyes on technology and service giant IBM (IBM). Investors will be looking to see how the coronavirus situation is impacting results at the Q1 earnings report. Also, it will be the first major update after the CEO change. However, what most intrigues me for IBM in the next few weeks will be the company's dividend update. The last week of this month is usually when we get an increase to the quarterly payout, so today I'd like to preview this potential dividend raise.

In the chart below, you can see how IBM's quarterly dividend has increased substantially over the past decade. Increases were much higher coming out of the financial crisis, with a number of them in the double digits, percentage wise. The last four raises have been in the single digits, slowing each year, but investors are still seeing growth. As a point of reference, the year in the chart below represents the raised amount during that year, so "2019" for example gets the current payout rate of $1.62. Actual timing of payments will vary.

(Source: IBM dividend history, seen here)

Just to remind everyone what we saw last year, the dividend was hiked by 5 cents per share per quarter to $1.62. While this was a smaller raise than some were expecting, it was exactly as I thought due to the Red Hat deal. The raise of just 3.18% was well below what we've seen in many recent years, and the buyback reduction and its eventual suspension due to the large acquisition has been a major factor in this.

In calendar 2019, IBM paid out just over $5.7 billion in total dividends. At the latest quarterly report, management guided to free cash flow this year of $12.5 billion. However, that forecast could easily be reduced thanks to the coronavirus, but it still leaves plenty of room for future dividend increases. IBM management is also looking to reduce the debt pile that was accumulated to finance the Red Hat purchase.

Currently, the street is looking for non-GAAP EPS of $12.86 versus the company's forecast for $13.35. Even if you assume that means a hit of say $500 million to $1 billion for free cash flow, IBM should still be well into the double digit billions. The lack of buyback and the soft business environment should factor into the dividend decision, however. In the table below, I've detailed what a potential raise could look like, with my personal prediction range in yellow.

*Based on Friday's close.

I think last year's increase of a nickel would be a reasonable raise for this year, all things considered. My range goes a penny in each direction, as it is possible we could see something different. If the nickel figure turns out to be correct, a 6.28% annual yield based on the most recent closing price would be quite high when compared to US interest rates that are almost all under 1% except for the long bond.

In the end, investors in tech giant IBM will be looking this month for a potential dividend raise. While the dividend has increased nicely in the past decade, the last few raises have been a bit smaller. I think we'll see a similar pattern this year, given the lack of buyback and coronavirus situation. Still, the annual yield should be well above 6% at the current stock price, making IBM one of the highest yielders out there among large caps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.