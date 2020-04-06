TJX Companies: Store Closures, Potential Dividend Suspension, Yet Still A Buy

I would not suggest initiating a whole position, as buying slowly in a bear market is often a safe and sound strategy.

The price could still go down further from here, yet it is too good an opportunity to not initiate a position.

TJX stores have been closed for the past 2 weeks, and closures have been extended for another week.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

The recent abrupt and brutal decline which equities have experienced has prompted me to identify dividend stocks which I have wanted to invest in, yet haven't had the opportunity to do so at a price which I found attractive. I explained in my recent article "How dividend investors should adapt their portfolios now" that, if you were committed to a long-term dividend growth strategy and that you have multiple years between you and retirement, you should be a net buyer of stocks in all environments.

Source: Open Domain

With that in mind, I set up a few screeners with the hope of seeing names which I otherwise hadn't considered, mainly because of price. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was one such stock.

TJX is currently trading at $40.96 and yields 2.25%, which is surprising because the yield has never been so high in the whole decade. Based on our MAD Scores, TJX has a Dividend Strength score of 93 and a Stock Strength score of 90.

This all looks great, but it is excluding the fact that management has most likely suspended the dividend for the current quarter.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In a recent press release, the company stated that:

"While we are evaluating our dividend in the near term, I want to emphasize that we remain committed to paying our dividends whenever the environment normalizes for the long term, as we have been for decades."

The choice of wording is interesting here, as it suggests that they are committed to paying the dividend in the long term, but not throughout the crisis.

We'll look at the implications of this throughout the article, in which I'll present the stock's dividend profile and consider its potential for stock market outperformance in the next quarters.

Dividend Strength

Dividends will be under duress in this crisis. Ideally, we're looking to concentrate our holdings into positions which will do well and continue to pay their dividends throughout the cycle. Yet we'll also have to evaluate cases where the dividend is temporarily suspended and estimate whether this signal is a deterrent, or whether it creates an entry point which will easily offset missing 1 quarter of dividends. Nonetheless, the framework remains the same, we want to consider dividend safety, and we want to consider long-term dividend potential.

Dividend Safety

TJX has an earnings payout ratio of 34%. This makes TJX's payout ratio better than 58% of dividend stocks.

TJX pays 28% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 45% of dividend stocks.

TJX pays 41% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 51% of dividend stocks.

30/01/2016 28/01/2017 03/02/2018 02/02/2019 01/02/2020 Dividends $0.4200 $0.5000 $0.6100 $0.7600 $0.8900 Net Income p.s. $3.33 $3.46 $4.04 $2.43 $2.67 Payout Ratio 13% 15% 16% 32% 34% Cash From Operations p.s. $4.42 $5.57 $4.81 $3.35 $3.31 Payout Ratio 10% 9% 13% 23% 27% Free Cash Flow p.s. $2.98 $3.88 $3.02 $2.37 $2.26 Payout Ratio 15% 13% 21% 32% 40%

Source: mad-dividends.com (p.s. = per share)

During the past 5 years, TJX has been aggressively ramping out its dividend payout. This has happened despite cash flow and earnings per share showing no improvement. The net result is that, in that amount of time, the dividend has gone from taking 15% of the company's free cash flow to 40% of it.

Yet, in theory, this still leaves plenty of room for the dividend to be covered.

Furthermore, TJX has an interest coverage ratio of 73x which is better than 96% of stocks. This level of coverage is a real plus in the current environment.

On paper, TJX's dividend looks safe. Management's recent press releases make it look like the dividend will be suspended for a quarter, as the company focuses on maintaining liquidity.

All stores have been closed for two weeks. The two-week period came and went, and this has now been extended another week. Covid-19 cases have yet to peak in the US with higher numbers of new cases hitting the headlines every day. Even once cases have peaked, it will take time for business to go back to usual.

I fear that the extension of store closures this week will be once again renewed next week, and maybe the week after. This probably means no dividend this quarter. So, while the numbers look great, this is no time to be investing looking in the rear mirror.

That being said, post Covid-19, the stock's dividend safety profile still looks impeccable.

Dividend Potential

TJX has a dividend yield of 2.25%, which is better than 31% of dividend stocks. This yield, however, uses the current $0.23 per share quarterly payout and doesn't take into account the fact that the dividend will likely not be paid this quarter.

If you use the previously determined $0.26 payout and only count three quarters, you'd get a forward yield for the upcoming year of 1.9%. Excluding the missed quarter, that would suggest a 2.5% yield.

As you can see in the chart below, whether you look at a 1.9%, 2.25%, or 2.5% dividend yield, TJX has rarely yielded so little.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend grew 15% during the last 12 months, which is lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 21%. If the dividend then grows 13% to $0.26, this would still be lower.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at an 8% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 12% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

These numbers go to show that, recently, increase in dividends has come partly from an increase in revenue and profits but also from an increase in the payout ratios. Since it is not sustainable to increase dividends faster than the business grows forever, I believe the stock still has potential for double-digit dividend growth in the future, but more in the range of 10-12% than the aggressive 20% CAGR, which has been averaged these past 5 years.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, TJX's dividend has a good dividend potential. A potential 2.5% yield a quarter from now is very attractive, given the potential for dividend growth down the line.

Dividend Summary

TJX has a dividend strength score of 93/100. Yet this doesn't consider the fact that the dividend is suspended.

I believe that TJX will come out of this okay, and that even if the dividend is suspended for one quarter (or even 2 quarters), it will then resume business as usual, and the price paid now could be a potential bargain.

Stock Strength

To assess the stock's potential against the market, I use factor scores, which center in on the stock's value, momentum, and quality. These three factors are then combined into a "stock strength" score, which estimates the likelihood that the stock will beat the market in upcoming quarters.

Value

TJX has a P/E of 15.34x

P/S of 1.20x

P/CFO of 12.35x

Dividend yield of 2.25%

Buyback yield of -0.77%

Shareholder yield of 1.48%.

According to these values, TJX is more undervalued than 64% of stocks, which is sufficient. I like to look for stocks whose multiples are trading at lower amounts than that of the median US stock, as I prefer not to overpay.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I also like to buy stocks when they are trading at cheap multiples compared to their own historical valuations. As you can see, TJX is currently trading way below its historical average PE. Obviously, this is because earnings are expected to suffer big time from the stores, but one must ask: when all this pandemic is said and done, will TJX still have good perspectives? As an off-price retailer, TJX could potentially benefit from a traumatized consumer who becomes ever more thrifty and dollar-stretching in nature, after having gone through two big crises in two decades. If this holds true, sales will bounce back to normal, and at $40 per share, we'll all wish we jumped on the bandwagon.

Value Score: 64/100

Momentum

TJX trades at $40.96 and is down -33.12% these last 3 months, -24.12% these last 6 months, and -22.96% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 66% of stocks, which goes to show just how bad most stocks have done in the past quarter. TJX has gotten hit worse than the S&P 500, yet remains relatively well positioned if we consider all of the 4,000 or so listed US stocks which are in our MAD Dividends database.

This is encouraging, as relative performance is a good indicator of short-term movements. Stocks with stronger relative performance are likely to continue performing relatively well. Please do note that the keyword here is "relative".

Momentum score: 66/100

Quality

TJX has a Debt/Equity ratio of 3.1, which is better than 29% of stocks. The company's liabilities have changed by 96% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 22.3% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $1.7 in revenue, which is better than 91% of stocks. It depreciates 70.9% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 28% of stocks. TJX has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.3%, which is better than 54% of companies. Its return on equity of 55% and its interest coverage ratio of 73x are both better than 95% of US stocks. The combination of data makes TJX's quality better than 86% of stocks. There is no doubt TJX entered the year in a strong financial position. The stock is a defensive retailer, which has strong fundamentals and is well positioned to ride out the store closures.

Quality Score: 86/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 90/100, which is very encouraging. The stock has better than median value and momentum, and clearly superior quality, a factor we do lean towards in the current environment.

Obviously, the price could still decline as the markets continue to touch lower lows, but relatively to most stocks, and definitely to most retailers, it looks very well equipped to deal with the pandemic.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 93 and a stock strength of 90, TJX is a great choice for dividend investors. However, I wouldn't rush to initiate a full position, because further news of extended store closures, which I expect will happen, might send the stock lower. Nonetheless, at $40.95, the price is too enticing for me not to take a nibble. While easing into positions in a bull market can be frustrating, doing so in a bear market is enjoyable and highly advisable. I will therefore be initiating a position with the intention of adding more opportunistically throughout the next few months.

Patience is the name of the game in this market. If you want to read more defensive dividend ideas, please click the orange "follow" button at the top of the page, to receive notifications over the next few days as we publish more articles on interesting dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TJX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.