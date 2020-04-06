HP: Xerox Withdrawal Shifts The Narrative Toward The $8bn Buyback

However, I would caution against buying the dip pending further clarity into medium-term EPS and the size/pace of capital returns.

Xerox's (XRX) latest move to officially withdraw its bid to acquire HP (HPQ) strikes me as a net positive for HPQ shareholders, with the road now clear for HPQ to resume its planned share repurchase program over the coming 12 months. The value proposition for XRX appears to be less sanguine as a coronavirus-driven recession scenario leaves the company highly vulnerable, given its outsized enterprise printing exposure. HPQ's exposure to the consumer and PC/notebooks should offset any enterprise weakness as the work-from-home shift looks set to boost demand in the near-term.

Following the sell-off, HPQ stock screens attractively at ~4-5x post-recession earnings and a sizable buyback program to boot. That said, there's too much uncertainty at this juncture, and pending further clarity into its earnings power prospects and capital return plans, I would sit this one out.

What Happened?

Last week, the WSJ reported what most had already expected - Xerox ended its hostile ~$30b tender offer and proxy fight for HPQ. Reasons cited by the WSJ include the present "public health crisis and resulting market swoon," with a subsequent XRX press release echoing the message, but also noting the "tremendous support for the transaction" from HPQ shareholders and the "significant backing" from both XRX and HPQ shareholders. Excerpt from the full statement below:

The current global health crisis and resulting macroeconomic and market turmoil caused by COVID-19 have created an environment that is not conducive to Xerox continuing to pursue an acquisition of HP Inc.

That said, I do not think the HPQ-XRX saga is over – a Printing industry consolidation still makes sense, especially when taking a long-term view. Though valuations are down significantly, I do think the decision makes sense, given the amount of leverage implied by a pro-forma XRX + HPQ entity post-transaction.

Work-From-Home Trend Offers a Near-Term Tailwind to PCs

Near-term, there is a clear tailwind to HPQ from its PC and higher-margin peripherals (e.g., monitors, keyboards, mice) from work-from-home-related needs. However, I would caution against reading too closely into such strength, given the questionable sustainability of said demand after the initial surge. Further, FY20 could see incremental headwinds as the Win 7/Win 10 refresh cycle fades, particularly toward the back half of the year. Most of the near-term weakness will likely manifest in its heavily transactional Print business. With enterprise demand set to weaken, expect installed-base driven Supplies to drag, particularly in Commercial environments.

From a macro standpoint, the COVID-19 disruption looks set to spur unemployment as corporate retrenchment gains traction, making a V-shaped scenario unlikely. A more likely U-shaped recovery in enterprise IT spending would likely impact FY21 earnings as well, in my view. For context, the >10 million unemployment claims over the last two weeks alone look set to drive the unemployment rate to >10%.

Though harder to quantify, I think it is worth considering the medium to longer-term behavioral implications of the work-from-home shift. In particular, I would not be surprised if paper-based workflows decrease significantly as the digitization process accelerates. This bodes particularly poorly for XRX, in my view, as accelerating secular declines, coupled with recent tensions with the likes of Fuji (in addition to HPQ), could trigger a more competitive industry backdrop.

Implications for the HPQ Buyback Plan

The silver lining for HPQ shareholders that missed out on a deal premium is that the failed XRX bid now allows HPQ to restart its massive capital return plans (guided at ~$16bn over the FY20-FY22 period), that were previously put on pause following the tender.

Given HPQ shares have de-rated significantly since the announcement of its Value Creation Plan in late-February, however, I would not be surprised to see a smaller repurchase program implemented. Following the ~25% decline, the company now only needs ~$5-6bn over the planned 12-month period (i.e., following its FY20 annual meeting) to reduce share count by a similar amount to the $8bn allocated previously. Expect more color on the pace of share buybacks on the upcoming earnings call.

Another key variable to consider is how buybacks will be adjusted given the level of FCF generation over the near to medium-term is likely to be impacted. Given the lack of guidance from management thus far, it remains unclear how COVID-19 will ultimately impact HPQ's FCF generation and capital allocation priorities. In the likely event that weakness in the Print business (which remains the main profit contributor) outweighs near-term tailwinds from PCs and peripherals, management could instead focus on liquidity over outsized repurchases.

One alternative could be a more evenly-paced shareholder return plan, with the full $16bn allocated at a more linear pace, which would mitigate any funding needs in the near-term, while supporting the $3.25-$3.65 FY22 EPS guidance range. With the FY22 bridge now increasingly likely to rest on cost cuts and buyback-driven EPS growth, however, it is perhaps worth considering the sustainability of the longer-term EPS path.

HPQ - Better Positioned and Cheap But Uncertainties Abound

Relative to Xerox's undiversified exposure to commercial and enterprise, HPQ's PC business should provide some buffer against steep revenue declines in Print. Further, a prolonged downturn into late 2020 will likely see HPQ outperform, given its healthy cash balance (vs. XRX's relatively constrained balance sheet). Thus, I think HPQ is better-positioned at present, with near-term benefits from work-from-home PC sales and a less-impacted consumer printer business likely to drive relative outperformance. While HPQ screens cheaply on post-recession numbers (~4-5x FY22 EPS), I would caution against buying the dip, pending further clarity into the resilience of HPQ's normalized earnings power, as well as its capital return plans.

