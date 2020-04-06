Unconventional Oil, Sell Chevron, Buy Exxon, BP And Shell

The sell Chevron, the company with the worst dividend yield and buy the others, with higher such incomes attached.

Some of them are more expensive in terms of their dividend yields than others - it makes sense to buy the best income by selling the worst.

The oil majors are all currently subject to much the same pressures, the coronavirus recession and the oil price war.

The essential set up

My general view here is that the oil majors are all subject to the same pressures. There's little difference between them in this short to medium term that is. Yes, I know that's not true in precise detail but I think it's close enough to reality for it to be a useful guide to our actions.

The two main drivers are, of course, the oil price war and the current recession. Both of which are leading to gross oversupply and thus very low prices. It is the solution of either one, none or both of these which is going to drive the stock prices of all of those majors. I don't see any specifics which are going to cause differential price movements, not in the face of those two overwhelming factors.

We're also at a point where those companies are offering substantial yields.

So, logically, we should be selling the company with the lower yield, Chevron (NYSE: CVX), in order to purchase those with the higher yields, Exxon (NYSE:XOM), BP (BP) and Shell (RDS.A).

(Chevron stock price from Seeking Alpha)

Dividend yields

The point is really rather simple. Here's the dividend yield for Chevron:

(Chevron dividend yield from Zach's)

Here is Exxon:

(Exxon dividend yield from Zach's)

BP:

(BP dividend yield from Zach's)

Shell:

(Shell dividend yield from Zach's)

The contention is simple. If those four income streams were all of equal value - that is, income in return for risk - then we'd logically insist upon gaining the highest income for the risk we were carrying. The contention here is that those risks are the same. Thus we should move from the lower income stream, Chevron, to the higher, some mixture of the other three.

Those risks

This point does depend upon those risks being equal across the companies. And in detail of course they're not. Discussion of Chevron is here and here, Shell here, Exxon, then BP.

So, if the risks aren't equal then what am I talking about? My point being that the two major risks, the only two of any importance in the near term, are the same. Thus we can expect reaction s to resolution or not of them to be the same.

The first risk is of course the oil price war. Russia doesn't want to cut output because they'd like to deal a blow to US fracking. Saudi Arabia wants to punish Russia for not restricting output in order to maintain the oil price. So, they're both pumping oil like Billy-Oh and the price is tumbling. Has tumbled.

As I've detailed in those links above the problem for the oil companies is the resultant low price. But, weird as it may sound, their finances are probably better than those of the two nations:

The Saudis can pump oil at the lowest price in the world given the cash costs of their fields. Yet the country's budget depends upon the oil revenues, one estimate says their breakeven is $80 a barrel (OK, the FT [subscription required] says $83) or so when all the government spending is included. Russia's budget equally depends upon oil export revenues. Their breakeven is suspected to be lower (The FT, again, saying $42) even though the direct production costs are high. But both countries suffer badly at these current prices.

While the settlement of that price war might n to be happening this week we can assume that it's going to be soon. And also that the oil company finances will outlast those of the oil nations.

The other influence is the recession of course. Again I've noted a number of times around here that the recession, depression if you prefer, is hugely likely to be both very deep and also rather short. This being what happens when we've a recession from some known cause outside the economy itself. That reason goes away then so does the recession.

Both of these are reasons to be in Big Oil at present anyway. They're currently underpriced for that medium term future. Another way of saying much the same thing is that the dividends, which I assume they're going to maintain because of the short term nature of the problems, are putting them on very juicy yields.

My view

So, I've made a case to be in the oil companies, those yields. I'm also somewhere between assuming and insistent that each of the companies will move the same way upon the resolution of those problems. Another way to put this is that while there are detailed differences between the companies they're not relevant at present. The recession and the price war dominate any corporate specifics that is.

Well, given that that's all true then clearly we want to be in the best yielding stock.

The case against is that those specific differences are larger than I assume. I'd even be willing to consider this if we were talking of problems that are going to last for a year or more. But I simply cannot see either of our two major problems with the oil price lasting that long. These stock prices - and their dividends - are dominated by these two short term factors.

The investor view

Thus the advice is to come out of Chevron and into those higher yielding oil stocks, Exxon, BP or Shell. My case being that all the risks are sector specific at this time, not company specific. In which case we might as well pick up the highest yield we can while we wait to see how the price war and recession play out.

Another way to put this is that the risk is sector specific, not company. So, why not be paid the highest price we can for that risk?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.