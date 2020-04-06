GameStop Shareholders Must Call In Shares By April 20th To Vote

Summary

In a letter released on March 23rd and contained within the following SEC filing, Hestia Capital and Permit Capital announced their intentions to nominate Kurt Wolf and Paul Evans to GameStop's (GME) Board of Directors.

Given the recent turnover of the Board of Directors, the replacement of two additional GameStop nominated directors could result in a massive swing in how the future Board of Directors arrives at decisions that are crucial to GameStop's future.

The vote could easily go either way which makes it important for every shareholder to ensure that they have the right to vote. Every vote matters.

Voting Process

According to my brokerage, the current record date is set for April 20th; however, there is a chance that GameStop could slightly move this date. For now, this means that only shareholders of record as of April 20th are allowed to vote at the annual meeting.

Shareholders may not be aware that when they lend their shares out to short sellers that they lose their right to vote those shares as they are no longer the shareholder of record. Lending out shares can be quite lucrative. According to this source, Interactive Brokers currently has charged an annualized fee as high as 73% over the last several days and at times over the last year the annualized fee has topped 100%. Per the link, Interactive Brokers currently only has 250,000 shares available to lend out despite GameStop having 64,457,992 shares outstanding.

Additionally, some shareholders may not even realize that their brokerage is lending their shares out to short sellers. Some brokerages are allowed to do this if the shares are held within a margin account. Shareholders that want to vote will need to contact their brokerage and ensure that the broker is not lending out their shares, and, if they are being lent, discover the process to call the shares back in.

Once shareholders call in their shares, they must hold onto the shares until the date of the annual meeting in order to have their vote counted.

Position of Hestia Capital and Permit Capital

Per the letter from Hestia Capital and Permit Capital, they believe that,

the Board has repeatedly failed stockholders through sub-optimal strategic planning, poor capital allocation, inadequate oversight of management and ineffective communications to stockholders, customers and GameStop employees. As shown in the table below, the result has been significant value destruction and, in our view, the widespread erosion of stakeholder confidence. The time for change is now.

Furthermore, they argue:

Over the next 12 months, the Board will be faced with many difficult challenges, including the uncertainties posed by COVID-19, the Company’s excessive cash consumption, the need to sell non-core assets in a difficult financial market, a significant debt refinancing, the exploration of real estate sale-leaseback transactions, and the implementation of new strategic initiatives and investments for the future, among other things. Given the current environment, we cannot afford a Board that hesitates in its decision making. Our candidates will bring a stockholder mindset and commitment to ensuring that the Board will act with urgency and focus on the key strategic initiatives needed to protect GameStop’s brand and build a new level of customer, employee and investor confidence in the Company’s future. We believe our candidates’ experience navigating complex situations in difficult market conditions will enable GameStop to become a more financially stable company that can create value for all stakeholders.

Shareholders may be particularly interested in the idea of selling non-core assets as well as the potential for sale-leaseback transactions since GameStop owns a material amount of real estate in Texas as well as internationally. GameStop has also not yet sold the corporate jet per the latest 10-K which is an asset that may now arguably be worth more given the current coronavirus concerns.

It was also surprising, given the relatively minor share repurchases in Q4, that management did not repurchase any debt at all given the significant discount it has traded at. Given some of the initial procedures provided by the Treasury, it would appear that GameStop is a perfect candidate for a potential Treasury Loan. Out of an abundance of caution, if a worst case scenario occurs with delayed consoles, GameStop should absolutely pursue a Treasury Loan while also paying off the current corporate debt at a discount.

Short Interest

Per the Wall Street Journal, GameStop has 62.51 million shares sold short as of 3/13/2020 which represents 110% of the public float (56.69 million shares) and 97% of total shares outstanding. Brokerages may have an extremely difficult time returning shareholders' shares to them in time for the vote. With only 4 million shares a day trading (a level likely inflated by recent buybacks), it would take short sellers over 15 trading days to cover assuming that they represented 100% of that daily volume. It is likely to take the brokerage weeks to get the shares; therefore, shareholders likely must request this as soon as possible to have a chance to vote. They may also want to continuously follow-up with their brokerage to ensure that it will happen in time.

I would highly suspect that Hestia Capital, Permit Capital, Donald Foss, Michael Burry (Scion Asset Management), and Must Asset Management would most likely want to vote their shares. Together, these shareholders collectively hold over 14 million shares representing approximately 25% of the public float.

On the other hand, Fidelity, BlackRock, and Vanguard collectively hold over 32 million shares representing over 56% of the public float. While these institutions might not step-up to the table to vote their shares, they are also unlikely to be a source of shares for short sellers looking to cover.

First of all, these institutions have already lent their shares out to short sellers which is obvious by the current level of short interest. Therefore, they do not currently have a supply of shares available to be lent to short sellers that need to cover.

Secondly, many of these funds are tied to passively managed indexes; therefore, even if GameStop starts to rise in price they will not be a source of shares for short sellers looking to cover. The passively managed funds will only be buying as assets are added to the fund or selling as assets are removed. In fact, this may very well explain GameStop's recent stock performance as some investors may have panicked and pulled money from the passively managed funds. With institutions holding over 50% of the public float this likely resulted in significant downward pressure on shares.

Therefore, out of the public float of 56.69 million shares, only 24.69 million non-institutional shares are available to trade on a daily basis. Out of these, 14 million shares are held by shareholders that are likely to vote, as previously noted. This leaves only about 10.7 million shares available for shorts to purchase as they are forced to exit their positions (assuming you and I and every other shareholder is willing to sell to them at all). An interesting note here... if these shareholders representing 14 million shares have not yet called in their shares, that by itself creates over a 3 million share deficit.

How does it create a deficit?

Because they are calling in their shares to vote and not looking to sell them. In other words, short sellers would need to come up with the 14 million shares, but there are still only 10.7 million shares available. Even less shares if people start putting money back into the passively managed funds requiring them to buy more shares of GameStop. Even less shares still if we consider all of the other shareholders that may also be calling in their shares to vote and/or who are unlikely to sell at current levels or even at levels in the teens.

Now, on top of all this, if we consider that the average trading volume is only 4 million shares a day and this would all need to be done within 10 trading days... there appears to be almost no incentive for shareholders to lend out their shares at all, even if the fee were to rise to over 100% annualized, as the potential return by simply calling in shares is massive. Longs will be able to demand any price they want from the short sellers.

Since the current short interest is already well over the public float we also have to consider that it is likely that many of the shorts that have borrowed shares have in-turn sold their shares to other long shareholders who have then had those shares lent and shorted as well. That is the only way for their to be more shares short than available to short. Therefore, if every shareholder that is long GameStop simply calls in their shares to vote there is no theoretically possible way for every short seller to cover. The brokerages will not be able to locate the shares, they don't exist.

This may potentially be the start of a short squeeze for the history books in an event that has been theorized and publicized many times, including by me. If during this process, GameStop announces a five year Treasury Loan and the elimination of all of their corporate debt it would draw in a flood of investors looking to purchase which would only further inflame the issue. Given GameStop's cash position, significantly decreased accounts payable (which are lower than even Q1 of last year where there is typically major cash burn to pay these down), and GameStop's ability to continue to generate cash by lowering inventory levels even further... one has to really wonder what the short sellers thesis is.

With the flurry of new video games being released and the extremely low accounts payable level as well as the potential cash benefits from the stimulus bill it's possible that GameStop might actually generate cash in the current quarter.

CARES Act

I already highlighted the potential benefit to GameStop of receiving a Treasury Loan; however, the CARES act has other aspects that may have a material impact on GameStop's financials.

The full verbiage can be found here.

Changes to the Net Operating Loss Rules

Per Forbes:

Prior to 2018, net operating losses of a business or individual could be carried back two years and forward 20, and when carried forward, they could offset 100% of taxable income. The TCJA altered these rules, disallowing all carrybacks related to post-2017 losses, providing for an indefinite carryforward period, and limiting the use of post-2017 losses when carried forward to 80% of taxable income. This, clearly, was unfortunate timing. Rare will be the business that doesn’t run at a loss in 2020; as a result, Congress temporarily reversed the TCJA changes: Losses from 2018, 2019 and 2020, will be permitted to be carried back for up to five years. As was previously the case, a taxpayer will be permitted to forgo the carryback, and instead carry the loss forward.

Losses carried TO 2019 and 2020 will be permitted to offset 100% of taxable income, as opposed to 80% under the TCJA. Example. In 2015 and 2016, X Co. broke even. In 2017, X Co. reported taxable income of $1 million and paid federal income tax of $350,000. In 2018, X Co. reported taxable income of $2 million and paid tax of $420,000. In 2020, X Co. recognizes a net operating loss of $3 million. X Co. may carry $1 million of the loss back to 2017 and recover the taxes paid (subject to the alternative minimum tax), and then carry the remaining $2 million loss to 2018 and recover that $420,000 as well.

This tax change could result in material cash generation for GameStop as they amend previous returns as it will allow GameStop to take the losses from the most recent years and apply them backwards five years to offset past profits. I'm not a tax accountant, but it appears that the benefit could be massive (if you are a tax accountant, please comment and educate us).

Qualified Improvement Property Fix

Per Forbes:

As part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Congress intended to (greatly) speed up the depreciation on “qualified improvement property” (QIP); generally defined as any improvement made to the interior portion of a nonresidential building any time after the building was placed in service. The depreciable life of QIP was to be reduced from 39 to 15 years, and with 100% bonus depreciation being available for all assets with a life of 20 years or less, a taxpayer who, say, spent $3 million in 2018 renovating their chain of restaurants should have been entitled to an immediate $3 million tax deduction. I say “should have been entitled to,” because when they got around to drafting the statutory language, Congress forgot to give QIP a 15 year life. As a result, the life remained 39 years, and thus the property was not eligible for 100% bonus depreciation. As a result, that taxpayer who spent that $3 million cleaning up their Arby’s empire? Instead of a $3 million deduction, they got stuck depreciating the $3 million over nearly four decades. The CARES Act provides a much-needed technical correction to the QIP problem by giving it its intended 15 year life, while making the change retroactive to January 1, 2018. Thus, taxpayers should be entitled to file amended returns to reap the benefits of accelerated depreciation in 2018 and 2019 Example. The client above claimed only $75,000 of depreciation related to the $3 million of improvements made to their Arby’s chain in 2018. Client may file an amended return to take an additional deduction of $2.925 million in 2018, and under rules discussed below, any net operating loss generated by the additional depreciation may be carried back for up to five years to recover taxes previously paid.

GameStop has made investments over the last several years that can now be immediately depreciated resulting in immediate cash as previous returns are amended.

Changes to the Interest Limitation Rules

Per Forbes:

The TCJA amounted to (at least) a $1.5 trillion tax cut over ten years. On the domestic side of things, there were only three significant revenue raisers — the NOL changes, Section 461(NYSE:L), and new Section 163(NYSE:J) — and the CARES Act largely reverses all three. With respect to the final change, as part of the TCJA, new Section 163(J) limited a business’s ability to deduct its interest expense to 30% of “adjusted taxable income,” with any excess interest expense carried forward. The CARES Act would increase that limit to 50% of adjusted taxable income for 2019 and 2020, and perhaps more importantly given that most businesses will not HAVE taxable income in 2020, the business can elect to use its 2019 adjusted taxable income in computing its 2020 limitation. Thus, if a business had ATI of $10 million in 2019 but a negative ATI in 2020, it could elect to deduct $5 million of interest expense in 2020 (50% of $10 million), generate a bigger loss, and then use the favorable new net operating loss provisions to carry back the loss to 2019 and recover taxes paid in that year.

GameStop will be able to realized tax savings from this change due to the interest expenses they have incurred in 2019 and expected to incur in 2020.

Conclusion

In conclusion, shareholders are likely to understand that the upcoming vote is important and will want to contact their brokerage as soon as possible in order to start the process to call their shares in as it may take the brokerage over a week to get it done.

At a current price of $2.85, the market is significantly undervaluing GameStop's business, cash, real estate, inventory, and the potential benefits of the new console cycle and the CARES act. However, the near-term short-squeeze opportunity currently outweighs any business case for the investment.

The simple act of shareholders doing what is their duty to do - vote on an extremely important proxy that may completely alter the future of the company - may result in a short squeeze of epic proportions as it would be completely impossible for brokerages to locate a share for every shareholder, if every shareholder wanted to vote. In such a scenario, the upside for the stock is infinite except to the level that enough shareholders are willing to allow the shorts to cover their position.

While I would love to provide a specific price target on the potential of a short squeeze, the exercise would be futile as it is impossible to determine how many shareholders will decide to vote. If every shareholder, including the institutions, decide to vote it would be impossible for the short sellers to locate shares since there are currently more shares short than the available float. When (TZOO) had a short squeeze with even less shares sold short as a percentage of the total float compared to GameStop, the shares increased from around $5 to about $100. Most recently, Blue Apron (APRN) increased from around $2 per share to over $20 a share despite having only about 50% of the float sold short.

Update

Since I submitted my article to Seeking Alpha on Thursday night, Hestia filed a preliminary proxy:

They also filed the filing press release: Investor Group Files Preliminary Proxy Statement Relating to the Election of Two Stockholder-Aligned Directors at GameStop's 2020 Annual Meeting | Markets Insider

Interestingly, the press release highlights precisely the issue that I raised in this article. If shareholders want to vote, they need to call in the shares as soon as possible if they hope to have the shares recorded in their name by the April 20th record date:

IMPORTANT NOTE TO GAMESTOP STOCKHOLDERS REGARDING VOTING THEIR SHARES AT THE 2020 ANNUAL MEETING: GameStop stockholders who have loaned, pledged or hypothecated any of their Common Stock may not be able to vote their shares unless such shares are returned to their accounts before the record date. Due to the short interest in GameStop, it is possible that stockholders are not aware that their stock has been loaned by their broker. According to information GameStop has provided to custodial banks, brokers and other intermediaries, we believe GameStop has set a record date of Monday, April 20 for the 2020 Annual Meeting. Since shares on loan cannot be voted, it is imperative that stockholders who wish to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting make certain they have their shares in proper voting order before the record date. It is important to know that this process may take several days to complete. Stockholders can call Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC at (212) 257-1311 or (888) 368-0379 if they have any questions with this process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long gme. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: GME is currently one of the largest position in the DOMO Concentrated All Cap Value Composite. More information on the composite can be found at our website. DOMO Capital Management, LLC ("DOMO") is a Wisconsin-registered investment adviser. Justin R. Dopierala is the President and Founder, and a registered investment adviser representative, of DOMO. Additional information about DOMO is disclosed in our Form ADV, which is available upon request. All information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or an offer to provide investment advisory services in any jurisdiction. The investment strategy discussed herein may not be suitable for everyone. Investors need to review an investment strategy for their own particular situation before making any investment decision. We believe the information obtained from any third-party resources to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy, timeliness or completeness. The opinions, estimates, projections, comments on financial market trends and other information contained herein constitute our judgment and are as of the date of the material, are subject to change without notice at any time in reaction to shifting market conditions and other factors and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. DOMO has no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information.