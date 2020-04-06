Time To Review BJ's Restaurants' Liquidity And Survival Odds

Overall, I expect BJRI will survive, and my valuation model implies there's value at these levels. But I recommend you split up your buy orders to benefit from BJRI's volatility.

Nevertheless, I believe BJRI's management is taking the right steps to survive this crisis, and the current 85% discount is steep. Thus I think there's an opportunity for long-term investors.

Ultimately, I estimate BJRI will likely have to raise additional cash to survive this pandemic. So the shares might drop even lower in the near term.

Furthermore, I do recognize that the economic damage done by the ongoing pandemic will be severe and long-lasting. This is especially true for restaurant stocks.

I think BJRI's lack of liquidity has caused bankruptcy fears among investors, and this is why the shares have dropped to such low levels.

The COVID-19 has caught BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) with low cash reserves to endure the economic shutdown. Hence, bankruptcy fears are somewhat justified. And I anticipate BJRI’s likely have to issue debt or equity at unfavorable circumstances. So I expect BJRI will inevitably sacrifice some shareholder value to survive this recession. Yet, the US government and the Fed might save BJRI through favorable refinancing conditions. Plus, it seems the company is taking the right steps to bolster its liquidity. Also, BJRI’s current valuation is already exceptionally punishing. Thus, I do think genuinely long-term investors can start nibbling at these levels.

Source: BJRI’s website.

Overview

In my opinion, the ongoing pandemic has turned any restaurant investment into a bet on their long-term survivability. It’s particularly hard to be optimistic about any restaurant chain nowadays. You see, this virus has decimated the worldwide economy. And the US has been no exception. Plus, restaurants themselves are facing the brunt of the economic impact. This is mainly due to social distancing. So, it’s no wonder restaurant stocks across the board have sold off considerably from their 2019 highs.

Source: Trading View.

Yet, some of those businesses will make it through this recession. And currently, many of them are valued as “imminent bankruptcies.” Hence, I believe there’s ample upside potential in stocks that can survive the pandemic. Unfortunately, achieving extraordinary returns is never quite that simple. In BJRI’s case, I gather these are the following uncertainties:

The company might not have enough cash on hand to face a prolonged economic shutdown. The restaurant sector has been deeply affected by the pandemic, and many restaurants’ sales have plunged to zero or thereabouts. It’s challenging to obtain financing during a recession. This typically requires accepting unfavorable terms. The longer the economic shutdown, the worst it’ll be for restaurants. Currently, there’s no definitive timeline for the resolution of this pandemic. BJRI might have to lay off workers, and severance settlements could destroy shareholder value. The eventual economic recovery might take much longer than investors hope.

Desperate times

In my view, BJRI’s decision to defer its dividend evidences the severity of the situation. Naturally, this was a foregone conclusion once we realized that the COVID-19 wasn’t contained in China, and it was on its way to becoming a fully-fledged pandemic. However, the official press release makes it sound like they intend to restore the dividend as soon as the COVID-19 subsides. Yet, if we look at BJRI’s latest 10-K, this seems overly optimistic for several reasons.

Above, you can see my estimates for BJRI’s 2020 results. I offer the reader three potential scenarios according to the severity of revenue losses. Naturally, estimating these figures requires a lot of guesswork. After all, we’re facing an unprecedented economic shock. Overall, I feel that restaurants will inevitably see their revenues plunge at least 50%, if not more. Some restaurants have even reported zero sales due to the pandemic! Plus, I no longer see a “V” shape recovery for the world’s economy. So I expect BJRI will likely lay off a part of its workforce to make ends meet.

I’d also like to turn your attention to the most revealing figure of my model: BJRI’s estimated 2020 FCF. Notice that in all three scenarios, I expect the company will report a significant cash burn. However, in the last two situations, the cash burn is outright unmanageable without additional liquidity injections (see the cash to FCF coverage ratio).

Currently, my best guess is that BJRI will see its revenues drop by approximately 70% in 2020. Therefore, I expect BJRI will burn roughly $221.07 million in negative FCF during 2020. This is why I expect them to raise at least another $100-$200 million in debt to finance any shortfall. Since the US government and the Fed are facilitating emergency financing, I think this will be doable. So, BJRI can definitely survive this pandemic, but it’ll require some near term sacrifices.

Saving some cash

Nevertheless, I recommend you take these estimates with a grain of salt. And it’s probably advisable to wait until we get some detailed forecast from BJRI’s management. But, until then, I think it’s better to err on the conservative side. Consequently, I’ll stick with my 70% revenue drop scenario for the time being. And this implies several millions of dollars destroyed in shareholder value! So there’s no denying that BJRI’s stock price plunge is entirely justified. However, after an 85% haircut, I’d say a lot of these negatives have been priced in already.

Moreover, the bright spot in all of this is that BJRI’s management seems to be taking the right steps to face this crisis. First, it deferred its dividend and suspended the following quarterly payments. Also, I imagine the company will terminate all stock buybacks for the time being. And lastly, BJRI used all the remaining funds on its line of credit. In my view, these measures bolster the company’s liquidity and lower its cash outflows. These measures, coupled with the several stimulus and liquidity programs, should be enough for BJRI to survive.

Source: Business Insider.

Naturally, I expect BJRI will be forced to sacrifice some shareholder value to ensure its long-term survival. You see, BJRI’s costs and expenses assume a specific sales volume. And if revenues drop as much as I think they will, then margins can go sour quickly. Thus, the only way to manage this crisis is with layoffs. My current working estimate is that BJRI will let go of up to 50% of its workforce to preserve its margins. And so far I haven’t seen that announcement. Plus, the government’s stimulus programs seem to depend on not firing workers. Subsequently, I suspect there is more bad news in the pipeline for BJRI, which could keep the share price depressed for the time being.

Valuation

Finally, I’d like to offer the reader a valuation estimate for the shares given in my previous scenarios. For this, I estimated BJRI’s 5-yr average P/S multiple. Then, it’s a matter of merely deriving the company’s fair value from there.

As you can see, it’d seem that my “baseline” and “good” scenarios are favorable for BJRI’s bull case. This makes sense because I expect the company will survive this pandemic (though it’ll likely have to raise additional funds). And since BJRI’s current valuation is 85% lower than it was in January, there’s undoubtedly substantial upside potential. However, and I can’t stress this enough, any upside potential will likely take years to be realized. After all, the pandemic’s economic impact on restaurants will linger for years. Moreover, shareholder pessimism surrounding restaurant stocks should also persist throughout 2020, which will be a headwind for the shares. Thus, I do think there’s value at these prices, but only for genuinely long-term investors.

Conclusion

After close examination, BJRI’s 2020 outlook is undoubtedly dismal. Therefore it’s not surprising to see the shares nosedive. However, I believe that this restaurant chain will endure this pandemic and will reward investors who stick with it. The short-term will be plagued with countless bad news and tribulations. This should translate into notable volatility for the shares, and holding will be difficult. Nevertheless, from a fundamental standpoint, I think the shares are probably a good deal below $17.65. Hence, its current valuation is an excellent place to start building a long-term position.

My final advice is to try to take advantage of any future volatility. To do this, I suggest you determine beforehand your desired position size on BJRI. Then, split it up in 5 tranches, and continue buying the stock if it keeps making new lows. Do this every 10% drop from hereon, and then ride out the position until we get over this pandemic. I suspect this will be exceedingly profitable over the long-term, but it’ll require strong hands. Personally, I reckon it’s probably best to wait for lower prices, as I expect BJRI’s volatility should offer investors even better entry prices. So, sitting on the sidelines, for now, is also OK.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BJRI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.