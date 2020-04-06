Fear Creates Opportunity: Williams Companies And Archrock

U.S. Natural Gas Consumption

Source: US Energy Information Administration 'EIA'

Unless you are new to my writing, you've seen this graph before. And frankly you are going to see it again, and again. This is because I want to emphasize the consistency and growth of natural gas consumption in the U.S. Even during the Great Recession and the 2015 oil price crash, natural gas consumption increased. Likewise, demand shouldn’t see an appreciable decrease due to COVID-19 shut-downs. This is because the primary uses of natural gas are for the production of electricity, heating, and cooking. These activities will continue, even as everyone stays at home and practices social distancing. Even some major industrial uses for natural gas, such as the manufacturing of fertilizer, continue unabated.

To this we now add this latest information from the EIA indicating, "Natural gas exports—a combination of natural gas delivered to Mexico by pipeline plus liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG) feedstock receipts at liquefaction terminals in the Lower 48 states—have averaged more than 15 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) during the past week (March 24–30), the highest weekly average ever…." (emphasis mine)

Source: US EIA

That’s right, not only does domestic consumption of natural gas continue to follow its normal seasonal path, but exports continue to increase!

Thoughts on Production Trends

Some will worry, what if the Texas Railroad Commission effectively becomes an ancillary member of OPEC+ and agrees to shut-in Permian production?

First, I would point out, the TRRC not going to agree to shut down all production. It might, again might, limit it. Meanwhile, as wells age, (as Permian wells are) they become “gassier,” and more gas requires more compression.

Second, I would point out this doesn't mean there's an absolute reduction in gas flows out of North America, it just means that over time, more of it will flow from dry-gas regions, such as the Marcellus, and less from associated gas regions, like the Permian. (Associated gas is produced ancillary to the main focus which is oil production.) This hurts Archrock (NYSE:AROC) a bit since it and other compression companies lease disproportionably to associated gas firms in the Permian, but it actually helps Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) because most of the firm's assets are not in associated gas areas.

Source: Williams Presentation

Furthermore, I'd argue compressor leasing skews toward associated gas in the Permian in part, because that's where the increase in volumes moved has come from. One could argue to at least some extent, as gas production and volumes gradually move from the Permian to the Marcellus, so too should compressor leases. Compressors aren't cheap to move, but they can be economically moved if necessary.

Reality is that existing compressor placements, for the most part, will stay where they are, and new compressor placements are more likely to be sent to the Marcellus. Only as natural gas production stops at any specific location in the Permian would the compressor be removed and placed somewhere else productive.

Third, you've probably been hearing about the massive amounts of natural gas flaring, the burn off and waste of natural gas at the wellhead. This acts as a sort of buffer. As the natural gas from old wells eventually plays out, or as wells are shut in, additional capacity is created for gas from other wells to be sent by pipeline to market, instead of being flared-off.

To put some perspective on the size of the problem, did you know there was actually more natural gas flared-off in Texas last year than consumed? Yep, add up all the home, business, fertilizer, ethylene, etc. natural gas consumption in Texas, and it still doesn't equal how much was simply burnt off at the wellhead last year (810 million cubic feet per day). That is all potential energy supply that could have been, and let's face it, should be, sent to market instead of being flared off.

The industry itself sees this as a monumental waste and is starting to get behind the TRRC imposing more limits. It's one of those situations where the best economic decision for each individual well owner is to flare, but that's not seen as the best choice for the industry as a whole. So the industry is starting to welcome industry-friendly regulators like the TRRC enacting some limits on flaring that just so happen to also limit over-production of oil (sarcasm intended).

Realize that if the TRRC decides to limit production by limiting the number of flaring permits it hands out, this is almost certainly a positive for midstream firms. The volume of natural gas that midstream and compression companies move from the Permian to market is likely to increase in such a scenario. Why? If a producer isn’t permitted to flare off the gas, they’ll either have to shut down oil/gas production or move the gas to market along with oil. Again, in this situation, demand for midstream transportation and processing assets could actually go up, not down.

I'm not saying this is what is going to happen. I'm saying if the TRRC does indeed start to force some shut-ins as part of an OPEC+ deal, imposing flaring limits is one logical, even likely, way for them to do it. If this happens, it should increase the volume of natural gas moving from the well to market over the long term, not decrease it.

Williams Companies and Archrock

I've mentioned two firms, WMB and AROC, which have strong balance sheets and enough excess dividend coverage that I don't think a dividend cut is necessary.

Williams is an investment grade, natural gas focused midstream firm. At current prices it offers an 11% dividend that was covered 1.8x last quarter. In addition, 90% of its customers also are investment grade. This is a firm with plenty of untapped liquidity ($4.8 billion at end of 2019), and a 4.4x net debt to 2020 expected EBITDA vs. its 5.0x covenant.

Source: Company Presentation

Williams is going to continue strong as the rest of the world suffers through COVID-19 and oil price war induced turmoil. To the extent it can pick up assets or buy back its own shares on the cheap, it may even benefit.

Archrock is frequently placed in the oilfield equipment and services sector. People worry about it for that reason (oilfield equipment and services demand is volatile), and because more than half its business comes from associated gas.

However, the reality is Archrock should be considered a midstream natural gas focused firm. It leases and maintains natural gas compressors to producers and pipeline firms. Those natural gas compressors are typically leased for one year at a set dollar value per month which then goes month to month after the initial year. However, the average time for their compressors to sit on any given site exceeds three years because as wells age there's an increased need for compression. Over time, the geologic formation itself provides less pressure and compressors are needed for gathering and transporting the gas to market. As a result, once placed, you usually don't remove a compressor until you no longer have a need to move natural gas to market. This is typically when the well is played out, but it also could occur if the well were purposely shut-in.

However, 70% of Archrock leases are with customers who are investment grade and thus very unlikely to either shut down operations or go bankrupt.

Source: Company Presentation

In fact, Williams is one of their key customers. So, if you believe that Williams is not going to be appreciably hurt by recent economic turmoil, you also should believe that Archrock shouldn’t be appreciably hurt by having compressors leased to Williams.

However, what's just as important to understand is, even if a customer were to go bankrupt, an operating lease with Archrock is typically kept and confirmed at current terms by the bankruptcy judge. This is because without an operating compressor there's no gas revenue coming in. It's that simple, no compressor means no gas going to market. No gas going to market means no gas revenue. There are likely price concessions that go along with coming out of bankruptcy or lease renewal negotiations, but the important point to remember is the gas still flows and the compressor still pumps. So, if you buy into the natural gas demand trend and limited TRRC shutdowns argument above, you also should believe that Archrock isn't going to see a significant reduction in demand.

Meanwhile, Archrock's 16% dividend was covered a whopping 2.8x last year, and guidance indicates management expects it to continue to be covered by more than 2x this year despite a Permian slowdown. That guidance was reiterated for a presentation they made at the Barclays Midstream Conference as recently as March 3. That's guidance that already includes at least some assumption of demand destruction. Even at 2x, that's also a lot of excess cash flow providing a buffer for any necessary additional price concessions.

Furthermore, Archrock's net debt / EBITDA actually is a bit better than WMD's at 4.2x, and they guided to improving it further to below 4x by end of 2020. Late April's Q1 earnings should provide an update on whether they think that still achievable. However, let me make clear, Archrock has no debt coming due until their credit facility comes up for renewal in 2024. So achieving 4x net debt / EBITDA in 2020 is a goal, not a necessity.

Summary

Williams and Archrock are two firms which in my opinion have much lower risk than what the market is pricing in. Really there are a lot of firms where I see value and think Mr. Market has more than compensated for the risk involved. Some examples of other attractive securities include Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), NuStar (NYSE:NSS), ENBA, CCLP bonds, ETP.PC, DCP.PC, NGLS.PA, TGP.PB, and GLOP.PB. Dislocation in the thinly traded midstream preferred and baby bond market means one can almost throw a dart at a list of such securities and probably do well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMB, AROC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.