Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Toll Brothers

The current discount to tangible book is greater than it was during the financial crisis, and we believe now presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

We don't believe that there will be a repeat of what we saw in 2008, and the company has multiple long-term tailwinds.

Overview

Many investors are shying away from homebuilders due to the uncertainty of the damage that COVID-19 will cause to the economy. Toll Brothers (TOL) is no exception. Currently trading at 0.5x tangible book, the market is pricing in massive impairments and future distress. While we believe a selloff was justified, Toll Brothers is simply too cheap now to ignore.

We don't believe that there will be a repeat of what we saw in 2008; lending standards were much tighter than they are today. Additionally, supply has been, and continues to be, tight (compared to the oversupply that we saw in '08). During the financial crisis, the largest discount to tangible book value that Toll Brothers was valued at was 28%. With shares currently priced at a 50% discount to tangible book, we believe that shares offer an attractive entry point for investors.

Being A Market Leader In The Luxury Homebuilding Space Comes With Its Risks And Rewards

Toll Brothers has a history of owning premier land and developing luxury homes. This allows the company to charge higher than average prices for its inventory of homes. Luxury homes are often more time consuming and complex to build due to the larger size and customization compared to traditional homes. As a result, the company deals with a smaller target market where building costs are higher.

Toll Brothers has a competitive advantage against its competition (although competition is still fierce), as most of its competitors are smaller and private homebuilders. The size and scale of Toll Brothers offers advantages like greater access to capital and construction efficiencies.

It's not uncommon for these smaller, private homebuilders to make poor decisions, take on too much leverage, and file for bankruptcy. It happens time, and time, and time again. We don't believe that Toll Brothers is in any danger of bankruptcy, and has a proven track record of navigating the cyclical nature of the real estate market.

As of last month, the company had $520 million in cash and equivalents and had $1.59 billion in credit lines available. The company has no debt due within the next 24 months. We believe that its balance sheet is able to weather an economic storm.

Toll Brothers spends a lot on land, more than other homebuilders, due to the nature of building higher-end homes. As a result, land makes up a larger portion of its balance sheet compared to others. There is a substantial risk that the company will have to make land impairment charges, but we believe that risk is more than reflected in its current share price.

Toll Brothers recognized significant impairment charges between FY2016 and FY2019. Again, we don't believe that most homebuilders will be hit as hard as the financial crisis, and think that its current valuation is representative of a crisis worse than '08.

There Are Multiple Tailwinds For Toll Brothers

We see a couple of long-term tailwinds driving increased demand for Toll Brothers' luxury home offerings. First, strong demand for entry level homes will likely lead to established homeowners selling their first home in order to upgrade. Housing supply is still at low levels, and it will likely take multiple years for this trend to reverse.

According to realtor.com, the 5.9 million single family homes built between 2012 and 2019 do not offset the 9.8 million new households formed during that time. As a result, we believe that pent-up demand will drive the housing market forward once the COVID-19 pandemic fears subside.

Further, we believe that Toll Brothers' Active Adult communities will continue to increase in popularity. These communities include condos, townhomes, and single-family homes, designed specifically for those 55 years and older. These communities offer low-maintenance living with exterior maintenance and landscaping provided. We believe that as baby boomers continue to retire, the demand for these communities will continue to increase.

The Bottom Line

We don't believe that the housing market will be impacted to the extent that it was during the financial crisis. Lending standards are much stricter today than they were twelve years ago, and housing supply is much lower. We see risk to Toll Brothers, as well as other homebuilders, in regards to impairment charges, but not to the extent of the financial crisis.

Given the current valuation, we believe that many investors are looking back to '08 in order to value these homebuilders. With shares priced at a ~50% discount to tangible book, the market is pricing in massive impairment charges. This is an even greater discount than shares were priced at during the financial crisis. We believe that current levels have created an opportunity for long-term investors.

