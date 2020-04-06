DocuSign: Wait For A Better Price

DocuSign's (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock price has fallen roughly 15% from its recent high, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil. Despite the drop in share price, I believe that DocuSign has a strong track record with a strong brand and growing switching costs. At $79, it is overvalued by roughly 8% based on my base-case assumptions.

(Source: Google)

DocuSign has grown steadily in recent years

Revenue for DocuSign has grown from $250M in 2016 to $974M in 2019, compounding at 40% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have expanded from 64% to 71%.

According to its S1, DocuSign estimates its total addressable market at roughly $25B, which would have grown since 2017. Based on DocuSign's recent 2019 revenue of $974M, it puts DocuSign's market penetration at 3.8%. This shows that DocuSign still has a long runway for growth to expand its market share with better products and international expansion. eSignature is still in early stages so the total addressable market is likely to grow as well.

DocuSign has a strong brand with switching costs

DocuSign has seen robust customer growth, with 585,000 customers compared to 475,000 one year ago. Within this customer base, DocuSign also grew its enterprise customers from 55,000 to 70,000. This shows that it has a strong brand among customers. According to the G2 Grid for eSignature, DocuSign is also way ahead of its competitors.

(Source: G2)

By having a large customer base integrate DocuSign into its systems, it increases the switching costs for DocuSign. DocuSign has an increasing base of enterprises customers, who also tend to have stronger inertia when it comes to switching platforms. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity which leads to business disruption. An imperfect data migration could lead to huge amounts of frustration and business risk that would cause any company to think twice about switching from DocuSign. DocuSign recognizes this and continues to build more integrations to create a sticky platform for its company.

Integration into companies' systems and processes. Companies can incorporate eSignature into the fabric of their business systems and processes by using one of more than 300 pre-built connectors, or via a custom integration using our API. For a custom integration, the DocuSign Developer Center offers mobile or web app developers with software development kits and technical documentation for our comprehensive representational state transfer API-helping them to integrate signing or sending experiences into their own applications. They can also use DocuSign Connect-a real-time transactional event delivery service-to initiate specific actions when Envelopes originate, a workflow advances, or signing completes.

(Source: DocuSign latest 10K)

DocuSign's balance sheet looks reasonable

To ensure that smaller companies like DocuSign do not run into liquidity issues, one way to determine that is to monitor its cash and debt balances, as well as its cash-burn rate.

Looking at its latest balance sheet, DocuSign has $241M of cash, $414M of short-term investments and $465M of convertible senior notes. As long as DocuSign's stock price remains decently strong, it is likely that this debt won't be an issue for DocuSign in the future. Since DocuSign also had positive cash flow in 2019 of $44M, this provides a large cushion for DocuSign to invest in growth. It also helps DocuSign tide through any operational difficulties in this volatile period.

(Source: DocuSign latest 10K)

Investment Risks

When the economy experiences a downturn, customers might cut back on non-essential services to conserve cash flow. If these businesses deem that DocuSign is not crucial to their operations, it might lead to a larger-than-expected churn rate for DocuSign.

According to the G2 Grid above, DocuSign also faces competitors in this space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. DocuSign has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Valuation

1) Revenue growth at 30% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect DocuSign's track record of high sales growth and its ability to penetrate its total addressable market. However, intense competition might put a lid on high sales growth in the future as DocuSign continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2026 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. DocuSign's gross margins have remained above 70% since 2016. Once DocuSign scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if DocuSign has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate DocuSign will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) DocuSign has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of DocuSign having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

(Source: Author creation using DocuSign financials) (Figures are in $millions except per share data and percentages)

The value I derived for DocuSign is roughly $12.8B for the entire company. This represents an 8% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $72.70 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against other software companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) DocuSign 16 17 38 -20 Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) 21 21 48 -11 Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) 24 25 46 -31 MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) 18 18 57 -34

(Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha)

Compared to other high-growth peers, DocuSign's pricing looks fairly reasonable in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios. DocuSign is priced cheaper than Zscaler and Okta which have higher growth rates. DocuSign is slightly cheaper than MongoDB which have higher growth rates but worse operating margins.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe DocuSign will be able to execute better than my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be weaker and future sales growth is better than expected, DocuSign might be a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.