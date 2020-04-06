Dividend Aristocrats Round-Up (Focus On Consolidated Edison) For 3/30-4/2

Most companies on the watch list moved higher; very aggressive traders might want to consider taking an initial position in Exxon, Coke, and Universal Corp.

Let's start with the top and bottom five performers and dividend yields

Top Performers

Stepan Company (SCL): +14.65%

McCormick (MKC): +11.03%

Chevron (CVX): 9.2%

Walmart (WMT): 9.03%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 8.94%

Bottom Performers

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT): -27.18%

Sysco (SYY): -21.70%

Leggett & Platt (LEG): -18.71%

Essex Property Trust (ESS): 16.51%

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC): -15.42%

Top Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet: 35.57%

Helmerich & Payne (HP): 18.37%

Exxon (XOM):8.88%

AT&T (T): 7.57%

Universal Corp. (UVV): 6.97%

Bottom Yielding Aristocrats

West Pharmaceutical (WST): .42%

Tootsie Roll (TR): .95%

RLI Corp. (RLI): 1.11%

Stepan Company (SCL): 1.22%

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B): 1.26%

Next, let's take a look at the watch list components

Five of the members were higher, which is mostly due to their industrial sectors. Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Universal Corp. are consumer staples, which typically perform better during an economic slowdown. Exxon is a special situation; it rose on news of a potential deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia on oil output.

Let's take a look at the charts:

Three charts are technically interesting: KO, UVV, and XOM. The three have the following similar technical characteristics

They've spent about a month forming a bottom from the recent sell-off They're right at the top of their recent bottoming patterns

Two stocks, UVV and XOM, have moved through their respective 20-day EMAs.

Very aggressive investors might want to start or add to their positions here. However: we are in a very high-risk environment. As I noted in my Friday wrap-up, there is a strong possibility the markets are lining up for another leg lower. Take new positions only if you can handle the current market volatility.

Let's next look at some recent SA articles focusing on our watch list stocks

Focus on Consolidated Edison (ED)

I love utilities for one simple reason: they're regulated monopolies that provide a necessary service. Although the upside revenue potential is limited because they have to get approval from a state agency to raise rates, the companies have learned to play the rate-hiking game pretty well. And the fact they have no competition is wonderful for investors.

Consolidated Edison is a utility that provides service to the Greater New York area:

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York.

ED has a standard utility balance sheet, which is heavily geared towards long-term assets (all data is from 2015-2019; data in the billions). Over 70% of the company's assets are plant, property, and equipment. Long-term debt has increased from $12.01-19.34, which means the debt/asset ratio has increased from 26% in 2015 to 32% in 2019 - a very manageable level.

Revenue and net income have been steady since 2015. The former has been reported between $12 billion and $12.5 billion, while the latter has been between $1.19 billion and $1.52 billion.

The main thing aristocrat investors want to know is the safety of the dividend. It's very safe. Let's look at it from two perspectives:

Data from Marketwatch; all data in billions

This calculation assumes that the annual dividend is the last payment the company makes during the year. After subtracting all expenses, we get net income. We add depreciation back in because it's a non-cash expense. Notice that the company has over a billion dollars each year in excess of the annual dividend.

Data from Marketwatch; all data in billions

The second perspective looks at the provided EBITDA data and then subtracts interest and dividends. Using this calculation, the company has more than enough cash flow for the dividend payments.

Finally, let's take a look at the chart:

There's been a lot of volatility lately, which has sent the stock lower. It is now below the 200-day EMA while consolidating around the 10-day EMA.

Edison is a classic end-of-the-economic-cycle economic play. It provides a necessary service that consumers will continue paying for during a slowdown. and it's a monopoly. All we need is an appropriate entry point.

Disclaimer: I don't have a professional relationship with any reader. This is not specific advice for anyone. Read people who disagree with me. In other words, reader and buyer beware.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.