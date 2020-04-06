Illinois Tool Works: Quality Company Currently Overpriced

The company is highly profitable and will withstand macroeconomic headwinds imposed by the coronavirus.

The stock has been on a wild rollercoaster ride during the last three years, similar to the market in general.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a $45 billion market cap global supplier of industrial tooling, it is somewhat of a cyclical industrial stock, with a 24 month Beta of 1.11. Due to this, ITW is exposed to the global macroeconomic environment and in this article I discuss a range of valuation scenarios depending on what will happen to the global economy during the next five years.

Going in with weakness

ITW's top-line growth during FY17 and FY18 was 5.3% and 3.2% which was decent compared to nominal GDP growth in the OECD (4.8% both years). However during FY19 revenue decreased -4.5%, a staggering 8.4% underperformance compared to nominal global GDP growth of 3.9%.

Management explained this being due to weakness especially in the Automotive segment, as can be seen from their Q4 2019 earnings presentation below. Market growth was -6% in the Automotive sector also Welding was down -3% during 2019. On the positive side Food equipment held up at +/- 0%.

On the cost side both gross margin and SG&A spend was flat during FY17-19, resulting in an EBIT margin of 24.1% during FY19 (reported EBIT USD 3.4 billion as shown below).

So given this flat EBIT development and mixed top-line results what happened with the stock price during 2017-2019?

An absolute roller-coaster ride, ITW went from $123 to $179 during 2017 (outperforming S&P500, which was understandable given the strong top-line growth during 2017). As slower quarterly top-line growth was reported during 2018 the stock collapsed and at the zenith of general market panic (indicated by the massive drop in S&P500 during H2 2018) the stock hit a bottom in December 2018 at $125.

As global recession fears evaporated and institutional capital came back to the Equity markets during Q1 2019, ITW followed the S&P500 upwards finishing mid-February 2020 at $190. Which was very impressive given the weakness in reported top-line for FY19 discussed earlier.

Coronavirus impact

Peak euphoria mid-February turned into a free-fall with the stocking hitting $125 a month later, then a relief rally kicked in backed by massive stimulus spending promised by every major government in the OECD, the stock hit $143 a week ago and as of this writing trades at $137. Similar to the S&P500 in general, Mr. Market has no clue how to value ITW with a longer outlook than 6 months.

Projections

Given the free-fall in the stock price due to the coronavirus, many investors may feel it is undervalued and maybe are considering entering or adding to a current position, given ITW's long dividend track-record and earning power.

Trying to value this stock I propose three scenarios depending on which shape the global macroeconomic recovery will have. The Base case corresponds to a U-shaped macroeconomic recovery in global GDP. The Bear case is the feared L-shape (similar to a depression) and the Bull case is the hope of a V-shaped recovery.

In all of the scenarios I provide a table summarizing my valuation and how the Total Return to Shareholder (TRS) CAGR develops at the end of each table.

Base case (U-shape)

For the U-shaped recovery I assume negative revenue growth of -5% during FY20 with a slow recovery, ending FY21 at approx. the same revenue figure as FY19. I also assume that minor improvements on amortization cost will safeguard the bottom line.

I also assume CAPEX at 1.2x depreciation (which has been the average during the last three years), please note that the D&A figures shown in the table below includes amortization of intangibles.

On the Invested Capital (IC) side I look at amortization of intangibles and working capital improvements driving IC down, slightly offset by PP&E increase. Resulting in an impressive FY24 ROIC of 24.4% (my view on a typical ROIC for listed companies in general is 8-12%).

So base case ITW will generate plenty of value for its shareholders, even during the coronavirus panic. Furthermore I assume a 50% payout ratio and aggressive share buy-back programs, which is a continuation of recent history for the stock.

On a per-share basis I look at an intrinsic value of $156 year-end FY24 ($11 FCFE per share / 7% discount rate) and accumulated dividends of $22, which results in a nominal TRS of $41 given today's stock price of c. $137. Corresponding to a TRS CAGR of 5.3% over the next five years, which is below my target CAGR of 9% (which is the hurdle rate I use for investing in any stock).

Bear case (L-shape)

Starting from the Base projections I assume the economic equivalent of "Ragnarök" happens (for non-Nordic readers, Ragnrök is the Viking equivalent of Armageddon) entailing massive loss in global GDP and ensuing high global unemployment, translating into revenue growth of -10% FY20 and -5% FY21. Recovery begins in FY22 and FY24 revenue will equal FY19 levels.

No improvements to gross margin nor SG&A, however I assume minor improvements to EBIT due to lower amortization of intangibles cost. The company maintains its 50% payout ratio and buy-back program, implying a TRS CAGR of 2.4% over the next five years.

Bull case (V-shape)

Looking at a V-shaped global macroeconomic recovery, I assume FY20 top-line is only hit with -3% and FY21 shows bounce of +8%. Aggressive gross margin (+0.3% per annum) and SG&A improvements (-0.8% per annum), drives EBIT margin from 24.1% to 30.3% during FY20-FY24.

The company maintains its 50% payout ratio and buy-back program, implying a TRS CAGR of 10.5% over the next five years. This is above my hurdle rate of 9%, as mentioned earlier.

Expensive stock

Summarizing the three scenarios in the table below, I also include the TRS my valuation model translates ITW management (pre-coronavirus) guidance into.

At the current market price of the stock only the Bull scenario exceeds my hurdle rate of 9%, but I would be looking at adding a position at levels below $115 per share assuming the Base case holds.

Analysts

Comparing with analyst estimates, I see EPS and revenue estimates slightly lower than my base case scenario (see below).

But of course, the uncertainty is enormous, will the coronavirus situation result in a U-shaped, V-shaped or L-shaped recovery?

Nobody knows, but my opinion is that additional massive stimulus spending by OECD governments, for example, indicated by tweets made by the U.S. president, a surprise increase in stimulus by Taiwan (Taiwan to spend $35 billion fighting virus) and also (to a lesser extent) IMF spending in developing countries will result in a U-shaped recovery.

Risks

With regards to risk I have identified two large downside risk areas for the Base case projection.

Order backlog

ITW services many different industries (the business is composed of 84 divisions operating in 53 countries) and as such it well-diversified over different sectors and geographies, however, as the company explains in its the most recent 10-K, just-in-time delivery is the default service model for most of the products ITW sells:

Backlog generally is not considered a significant factor in the Company's businesses as relatively short delivery periods and rapid inventory turnover are characteristic of most of their products. Total backlog was $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Due to the predominately short-term nature of the Company's arrangements with its customers, backlog orders scheduled for shipment beyond calendar year 2020 were not material as of December 31, 2019.

So a total backlog of $1.5 billion as at the end of 2019 would correspond to c. 10% of FY19 revenue. Everything else equal, this implies c. 5 weeks worth of production for ITW.

Hence, when a large Automaker such as Volkswagen announced in mid-March it would be suspending its production in Europe, that impact may not be recognized in the Q1 2020 financials but instead the full burden falls on Q2 2020 financials.

Hopefully management will give guidance on the order backlog size during the Q1 earnings call, since ITW does not provide this figure in its quarterly report. This figure would be a very good measure of the short-term fall in demand.

Raw material sourcing

Furthermore one of the most important raw materials for the ITW manufactures is steel and since many European producers are experiencing production issues, the company may be exposed to supply risk in addition to a fall in demand. So even if they have a decent order book, e.g. in the Food equipment business, they may not have the ability to service that demand.

Summary

ITW is a quality company with high earning power and high ROIC and in all of the scenarios I present the company will survive the coronavirus panic.

Income investors may feel assured that their dividend will be paid, as an example the Bear case projection include $1.1 billion paid in dividend and $1.9 billion used for repurchasing shares during FY20.

On the debt side, ITW had $7.8 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet as of Dec. 31, 2019. However, during FY20 the company is obligated to pay minimal principal payments on that debt ($4 million) and c. $200 million in interest payment, compared to its year-end 2019 $2 billion cash position I see no immediate default risk.

In summary, I view the stock as expensive and I would be looking at adding a position at levels below $115 per share, assuming my Base case holds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.