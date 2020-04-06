Rising Short Interest Has Primed The Pumps For A Reversal In Energy ETFs

(Picture Sourced Here)

Energy Shocks

There's no denying that energy ETFs (and the investors that own them) have been living a nightmare in the first quarter, thanks to the double whammy that no one could have anticipated. Not only were they already suffering from the COVID-19 inspired market rout, but the rising tensions between industry titans Russia and Saudi Arabia have led to an all-out price war with American investors caught in the crossfire. Both low-cost producers continue to pump oil, sending prices lower and crashing already weak margins for higher-cost American shale plays, not to mention highly levered giants like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

#worstlife

But amid the chaos, there's one undeniable fact that should have energy bulls excited, especially as a promised gathering of the OPEC+ membership has sent crude prices surging in the last few days.

What should give those bulls hope is that energy ETFs have seen a surprisingly steady flow of new assets this year despite the fact the outlook for the sector looks like something from a Mad Max movie. Our fund flows report shows that domestic energy ETFs have taken in nearly $2 billion in net assets so far in 2020. Most of the share creations would indeed seem to be for shorting purposes as multiple funds have seen an explosion in short interest, as you can see in this table we prepared using our fund flow and short interest data.

That traders should be creating new shares for the express purpose of shorting them is hardly surprising, but why they do that and the potential impact on the individual components of this ETFs is what interests us. But with a wide variation in the kinds of energy funds experiencing strong flows, active investors might want to choose their longs carefully in the event a truce in the oil price war leads to an inevitable short squeeze.

Wide Open Spigots

Short interest, whether seen as a sentiment indicator or contrarian rocket fuel, is a key data point for any investor which makes an accurate calculation vitally important. It's widely reported, easy to find and used by investors both big and small. We use ETF level short interest in our quant models as part of our sentiment indicator that looks at a range of potentially contrarian data points. And yet, investors often overlook the potential impact on short interest from second degree sources like short positions in otherwise long-only ETFs.

We've talked before about the important role ETFs play in hedging as institutional investors will create a block of shares, typically starting in installments of 50,000 and up, for a variety of trades. They could be hedging industry exposure for individual sector names or possibly engaging in opportunistic short sales but using a broad industry ETF to avoid stock specific risk or even for liquidity. Rising short interest has also raised the cost to short individual stocks, making the use of a broader and more liquid ETF more attractive. But the increase in short interest has been anything but uniform.

Looking strictly at domestic funds with a "focus" (our term for category) on energy brings up exactly 55 funds, including both levered and unlevered products, across a wide range of industry groups. Energy funds are hardly homogenous with a clear distinction between the different segments of the energy ecosphere (up, mid, downstream) along with master limited partnerships (MLPs) which we include in the energy focus. And while there has been a steady flow of new funds into the sector, the distribution has been anything but even, with MLPs seeing a steady outflow in assets while levered funds have seen an asset explosion through March 27th.

MLPs have seen over $370 million in outflows this year, while levered funds have taken in over $550 million, primarily in 3x levered BULLISH funds while traders have been quick to pull back assets from BEARISH funds in a fit of profit taking. But despite those outflows, most MLP ETFs have relatively light short interest as a % of their total outstanding shares, despite a slight bump in short positions.

Not surprisingly, those new shares were created with one purpose in mind, shorting, as levered bullish funds have seen a remarkable increase in short interest since the start of the year. And while the financial media might debate who would want to take the long side of a short Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) trade, messing around with highly volatile 3x levered ETFs would seem the domain of more active hedge funds.

Of course, the broad funds that represent the bulk of the assets in the energy space haven't been immune to this trend, with the venerable Energy Select Sector SPDR seeing an inflow of just over $1.4 billion in new assets in just the last month, while the number of short share has risen to over 46.29 million compared to 27.210 million at the start of March and slightly over 18 million at the end of 2019.

That steady flow into various ETFs explains another interesting datum of this bear market, why some of America's largest energy companies have actually seen an increase in the number of their shares held by ETFs since the start of the year despite the ongoing fallout from both the virus and oil war.

A case in point is XLE, which owned 35.6 million shares of Exxon Mobil at the end of 2019, along with 18.7 million shares of Chevron but as of 3.27.20 has 43.6 million and 23 million shares of those two companies, respectively. Consequently, Exxon has seen a 4% increase in ETF ownership from 12.31.19 to 3.27.20, which pushes total ETF ownership of the energy titan to 12.25% while slightly smaller CVX has seen its ETF ownership percentage (based on shares held, not prices) rise to over 13.22%. That's a significant fact in its own right as most other companies with a market capitalization of over $100 billion have ETF ownership between 9% and 12% of shares outstanding, making the stock much more susceptible to shifts in sentiment, but even more important to consider is the impact on total short shares of the individual holdings.

Contrarian Caution

Short interest, whether seen as a sentiment indicator or contrarian rocket fuel, is a key data point for any investor, which makes an accurate calculation vitally important. And yet, investors often overlook the potential impact on short interest from second degree sources like short positions in otherwise long-only ETFs. An excellent case study is Exxon Mobil, which as of April 2nd had 67m shares sold short, roughly 1.6% of the float and with a days-to-cover ratio of just over 3x. Interesting, but with over 4.4 billion outstanding shares, that would seem to be a relatively small short interest for a company that might have to trim its dividend and cut capex in the relatively near future.

If we shift our focus to ETF holdings where widely held XOM currently (again as of 3.27.20) has ETF ownership of over 523 million shares with the bulk of that held in either large-cap funds like SPY or VOO or in broad market funds like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI). Energy funds hold just over 63 million shares and over 47 million of those are in XLE with another 12 million in Vanguard Energy (NYSEARCA:VDE).

In fact, our ETF holdings report shows just two funds with short positions with a combined total ownership of 3,800 shares, but what if we were to incorporate short positions in some of the leading energy ETFs into the story?

There are obvious reasons why data providers and researchers are reluctant to include long-only ETF shares that are shorted into the calculation of total short interest. First is the somewhat nebulous nature of the ETF creation process, with most sponsors only reporting the change in assets and prices on a daily basis and not keeping track of the explicit number of shares being shorted. Then, there's the actual impact on the individual holdings when the ETF that holds it is sold short.

The academic literature on the subject is relatively sparse, and our own ETF ownership calculations for individual components don't incorporate the impact of short interest at the ETF level, although the continuing study of XOM might be illuminating. The following table was built using data as of March 27th using the last available short interest data we had on six of the largest energy ETF owners of XOM.

Using the number of XOM shares held by each fund, its total shares outstanding, and short interest, we can back into an estimate of how many shares of XOM are impacted by current surge in short interest for energy funds. Our back-of-the-envelope calculations would indicate that 9.757 million additional shares should be included with that 67.607 million from our earlier discussion.

That 14% increase in short interest may be only a slight blip to the market, given XOM's average trade volume, but the broader implications are stunning to think of. Consider the fact that 20% of XLE shares are currently short, up from just under 10% at the end of 2019, along with over 50% of smaller and more volatile XOP which underwent a 1 for 4 reverse split on 3.30. Even more astounding is how much of the fund inflows since the start of 2020 are for the explicit purpose of going short. Our earlier table on short interest by ETF showed that short interest in XLE has gone up by over 255% in 2020, but what we didn't include was total shares outstanding which have risen from 183.2 million to the current 226 million. That's a 23% increase balanced against a 225% increase in short interest.

Put in a slightly different way, there's been a 28.2 million increase in XLE shares sold short versus a 42.8 million increase in total XLE shares. At the risk of oversimplifying, 65% of total shares created in 2020 are being sold short. What's even more astounding is that rise in short interest is not entirely unprecedented with our current quant short interest score for XLE at 77, indicating that while elevated, we're still some distance away from the all-time highs.

What Energy Short Interest Means to You

There are several clear takeaways from what we've discussed that should be important to every investor, including:

Energy ETFs are taking in new assets as new shares are created, but largely for short sales

The fate of their individual holdings, especially common cross holdings like Exxon, is now more closely tied with those energy ETFs, potentially reducing the amount of stock specific risk

Short interest numbers for those same common cross holdings are likely to be under-reported

But how do you, the individual investor, profit from this information? The large increase in short interest can lead to obvious information signals, including the big increase in 3x levered bullish positions being sold short versus a decline in 3x bearish positions on profit taking. A reversal of those flows could indicate that more aggressive traders are seeing an end to easy money as they back off those positions.

The same could be said for the fund flows mix between long-only, broad industry funds like XLE versus MLP funds where short interest remains a relatively small part of the share make-up. Investors clearly aren't waiting for the next shoe to drop in the long, drawn-out mess that is the MLP market, high yields be damned. A steady increase in flows back into MLP ETFs (not ETNs which are a different animal all-together) without a corresponding increase in short interest could signal unloved MLPS might again find favor.

Finally, there are those large funds like XLE which are still not quite at their peak short interest, meaning that much needed contrarian rocket fuel has yet to arrive, and without a clear resolution to the Saudi-Russian crisis, a major spike in energy stocks is as far away as ever. But optimistic traders should keep XLE or its major components, XOM and CVX, on their watchlists as the increasing short interest through ETF owners could mean big gains when tensions due begin to ease. Likewise, they should avoid MLP funds if they're looking for a quick buck as their steady outflows and relatively minor short interest compared to outstanding shares means they could see only a slight bump in the event of an oil truce.

Author's note: Thank you for reading! If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

ETF Global To Launch On Seeking Alpha Marketplace

ETF Global is excited to announce that we will be shortly introducing the premier institutional-quality ETF research service on Seeking Alpha!

While we'll continue providing our free reports, subscribers will now get exclusive access to our expanded ETF Data and Research. We are eager to hear your thoughts on topics that matter most. Please message us directly to learn more!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. ETF Global LLC (“ETFG”) and its affiliates and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively ETFG Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or timeliness of any information, including ratings and rankings and are not responsible for errors and omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and ETFG Parties shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such information. ETFG PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall ETFG Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information contained in this document even if advised of the possibility of such damages.



ETFG ratings and rankings are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. ETFG ratings and rankings should not be relied on when making any investment or other business decision. ETFG’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. ETFG does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. While ETFG has obtained information from sources they believe to be reliable, ETFG does not perform an audit or undertake any duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.



This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income.