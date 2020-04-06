Yext: A Coronavirus Bull Case

However, the coronavirus-crisis also increases the need for exactly the type of service that Yext is offering.

I have covered Yext (YEXT) before, so investors should view this as an update to my previous articles.

Yext's share price has been hit hard by the coronavirus-related sell-off in March, sending the stock down almost 50%. This is a substantially stronger decline compared to many other high growth SaaS stocks, which is probably due to both increased general investor awareness regarding the growth path for Yext - and more specifically concerns about Yext's clients and their exposure to the economic side-effects of anti-coronavirus spread measures.

While I understand short-term concerns, I believe that mid-to-long-term, the current crisis may actually help Yext with promoting their offering. This is why I stick to my very bullish stance on Yext.

In order to support my thesis, I will first discuss the immediate challenges Yext is facing because of the virus spread. Further, I will discuss why I believe that Yext's actual and potential customers will realise how valuable its services are. In the last step, I will discuss the financial situation and why it does not give raise to concerns.

The Headwinds

A substantial share of Yext's customers is businesses that operate brick-and-mortar facilities, such as retailers, restaurant and gyms chains. Apparently, these businesses are hit the hardest by the current measures. There is a chance that some of these businesses will take severe damage or even go bankrupt, triggering losses of future business/revenue and even defaults on due payments for services already provided. The undeniable short-term risks from these types of clients will only be compensated to a minor degree by Yext's healthcare clients and the increased attention they do receive.

An additional - and more general - headwind is that at least for some time, it will be much harder to write new contracts: Companies operate more virtually than ever, probably slowing down decision processes that are not related to absolute key operations, and travel bans make it even harder to convince clients to enter into additional obligations for recurring expenses (especially with Yext's headquarters being located in New York City). This is a problem for all businesses, but it will hit high-growth companies particularly hard.

This aspect is even more significant for Yext because management had recently emphasised (e.g. during its 4Q20 Earnings Call) that they would go after increasingly large tickets - something customers in uncertain times are even less inclined to sign. So, overall, it seems like no surprise that Yext's share price was hit so hard during March.

The Opportunity

So far, it was easy to draw a dark future for Yext. But I believe that the very reason for these obvious concerns bears substantial opportunities for Yext. In order to support my thesis, I will discuss two of the company's core offerings: "Listings" and "Answers":

For the purpose of this article, I will focus on the "Location Data" aspect of Listings. Yext's offering here essentially allows clients to manage data about addresses, opening hours, offerings of their restaurants, shops, etc. in one single data structure (termed the "Knowledge Graph") that is providing 170+ different services consistent information. So, whether the (potential or actual) customer consults Siri or Google Maps or Yellow pages, the answer will be the same.

And the trick for Yext is that most likely the answer will be substantially more complex than ever for quite some time to come: I believe that we have months of great uncertainty ahead of us, with regards to the nature and extent of limitations for businesses to operate, in particular, those that bring people together (restaurants, shops, gyms). The exact measures will be very different by country, and in countries with a federal structure (e.g. US, Germany), they may even differ by "state" (or the equivalent).

In other words, it will become essential - and complex - for companies to provide their customers with accurate store information. Plus, the relevant information will go beyond what is relevant today: I think it is very likely that we will see limitations such as "not more than XYZ customers in store at the same time" - for me as a potential shopper for e.g. menswear, this will be key information. Ideally, I would even get some real-time information about the queue in front of the shop, but some more generic "traffic" forecast would help as well.

Depending on the specifics of each customer, the Knowledge Graph may or may not be the best solution, but without any doubt, there will be more information in a more dynamic environment that needs to be provided to customers online - and this is what Yext helps its customers with.

And the same holds for Answers: This is Yext's offering for an onsite search function that "delivers direct answers that are optimized for conversion". I have discussed Answers and its enormous potential in a previous article, so I will focus on just one aspect here: As people do have many questions right now, it does seem absolutely obvious to run an engine on one's website that is helping with answering these questions - not by providing links to what could contain an answer, but by returning an actual answer in natural language. A real-world example for a short-term implementation was promoted by Yext itself. The company set-up a comprehensive COVID-19 information hub, providing "access to accurate and timely information (which) is critical in combating the COVID-19 pandemic". This was pro-bono/partially PR-motivated work by Yext, but it shows the flexibility and usefulness of "Answers".

From an operational perspective, Yext consultants (both in-house and from distribution partners) can support customers with data structuring within the Knowledge Graph and data entry remotely - like most SaaS-companies, obviously, so there is an obvious path to actually providing the service even in times of travel/contact limitations or even bans.

Financials

As discussed so far, I believe that from a business perspective, the coronavirus crisis may actually provide Yext with a strong case for its offering. I am also confident that the company has the financial substance to weather the short-term issues discussed in the introduction (even though these are hard to predict).

Yext's fiscal year ends on January 31, and per the fiscal 2020 10-K, Yext had cash and cash equivalents of about USD 250 million. Cash from operations was negative by around USD 30 million (a result at the poorer end of the range) and cash from investments was negative by USD 10 million (after netting the USD 40 million positive contribution from maturities of marketable securities).

It is very hard at this stage to estimate potential losses on receivables and other types of revenue related cash deterioration or the time it will take to on-board those new customers that I am anticipating or the time until any kind of management action will become effective - and loads of other possible effects. But in any case, in my view, Yext does hold a solid cash cushion.

Conclusion

While many of Yext's typical customers are hit hard by the current coronavirus-related measures, I believe that the imminent need for new and complex and rapidly changing information is a strong and obvious case for the company's suite of offerings.

In my view, the resulting mid-term opportunities outweigh the short-term risks. Thus, at the current price level (EV/TTM-Sales = 3.5), I consider Yext a real bargain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YEXT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.