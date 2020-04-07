There’s an excellent book titled If You Must Speculate, Learn the Rules. Published in the 1930s, it was written by a Wall Street writer named Franklin J. Williams. In the book he explained,

“Men and women certainly should not speculate until they have paid the landlord, the butcher, and the tailor. They should have no doctor’s bills or insurance premiums overdue.”

I’ve always thought that was an amazing quote. Which is why, if you search for it on Google, you’ll find three articles involving it. All written by me.

The last one was from Jan. 28, 2020, where I pondered the differences between 1934 – when the book was released – and 2020.

At the time, there seemed to be a whole lot of differences, such as the invention of the Internet, smartphones, and social media. I even mentioned the Great Depression, which was happening as If You Must Speculate debuted.

Now, I’m not saying we’re in the middle of another Great Depression. But intentionally closing entire swaths of the economy for weeks is going to have an impact.

Source

The Uncomfortable, Unprofitable Middleman

It’s still uncertain how much of an effect and for how long it will be.

However, you’d better believe it’s going to be big. And in some of the most unparalleled ways.

For instance, while I still believe that Williams’ words remain valid today, it’s not tenants in the hot-seat right now. It’s landlords and their lenders.

This month, commercial real estate owners are being told not to expect any pay. To be clear, tenants will keep their spots, but they’ll do it at literally zero cost.

In their defense, they’re not making any income themselves thanks to the current coronavirus shutdown. Though, not in their defense, restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – the trendsetter in this regard – are being bailed out. Which calls at least its integrity into question.

Has this ever happened on such a large scale before? I’m pretty sure it’s unprecedented. In which case, covering landlords the way I do through real estate investment trusts (REITs), I need to address the enormous issue sooner than later.

These investments have historically provided excellent long-term gains through price appreciation and generous – yet safe – dividend yields. But we’re now seeing a new paradigm unfold, where they’re receiving nothing much while still having to pay their own lenders.

In short, there’s a vicious chain reaction going on at the moment.

As I wrote in “Forget About the Rule of 72 for at Least 90 Days”:

“Simply put, the ‘Great American income machine’ known as U.S. workers has come to a sudden stop. And what is completely astonishing is that it was not predictable, at least in terms of its financial implications.”

In short, “the U.S. economy will take some rebuilding” from here “as new habits are being formed.” These habits “could reshape many sectors such as office, retail, and restaurants.”

Easily.

The Commercial Mortgage REIT Meltdown

As viewed below, it’s been a bloodbath in the commercial mortgage REIT (mREIT) sector:

And Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and TPG Real Estate (TRTX) have been hit especially hard:

As you can see (above), around March 1, REITs began a coronavirus-related selloff, with the most “socially distanced” being the most effected.

As you can see (above):

LADR has fallen by ~81%

Park Hotels (PK) is down by 74%

(PK) is down by 74% The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has lost 28.6%.

Admittedly, VNQ has retail and office exposure. So a more pandemic-proof example would be Digital Realty (DLR) or American Tower (AMT):

There’s some notable conclusions to draw from these charts:

Commercial mREITs have sold off by an average 55% over the last month or so. Equity REITs, meanwhile, are down by around 28% – as evidenced by VNQ – and their technology counterparts, such as DLR and CCI, have been almost unscathed. As lenders, mREITs’ senior secured portfolios average around 65% loan-to-value. (A few have mezzanine loans.) That means there’s 35% in equity. From a capital stack perspective, mortgage loans are lower-risk though because they include 100% of the capital stack.

So why then have mortgage REITs sold off more than equity REITs? While I have no way of knowing for sure, it could be because most commercial examples have some exposure to lodging and retail – two coronavirus-risked segments.

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article with the following chart:

So could it be that Mr. Market believes that all commercial mREITs have 100% hotel exposure? That seems likely, as illustrated below:

As I reflect on LADR specifically, I see no logic in the market’s behavior. Therefore, there must be other reasons.

The mREIT Situation

As I said earlier, tenants are now getting squeezed. They’re either not able to pay rent or refusing to pay, forcing landlords to either negotiate with their tenants or their lenders. Or both.

As a result, they’re becoming stressed with liquidity pressure. That’s the primary reason for commercial mREITs’ volatility.

These entities have been forced to satisfy margin calls, and their lenders only give them so much time.

For example, in order to preserve liquidity, TPG Real Estate (TRTX) said it was delaying its Q1-20 dividend to July 14. It explained that it can't predict if it will be able to agree to terms with such parties on an expedited basis.

Plus, it's also monitoring potential availability of government programs.

In the current market environment, such fluctuations and requirements to post cash collateral have been – and may continue to be – material. If that continues, it says there’s no certainty it will be able to continue funding such payments.

To be honest, I was surprised that TRTX didn’t get help from its parent company, TPG Real Estate. I suppose that just proves that external management isn’t the greatest thing since sliced bread.

It also proves that no commercial mREIT is immune from margin calls.

More Chatter on Ladder

I talked with Ladder’s management on Friday, which said:

“This is an acute issue because there is no income coming in. Just about every sector is seeing defaults. It’s a waiting game, and nobody knows how long or how deep (it will be).”

It recently provided a liquidity update of having “over $300 million of cash after having just paid its previously announced quarterly cash dividend.” And it has met its margin calls in timely manners:

“… the environment has stabilized as margin calls have subsided. We have AAA securities, the last things to default. (But investors should) ignore the screens on stock prices. We believe all of the issues haven’t made its way down the capital stack yet.”

Essentially, we’re in the early innings with coronavirus-shutdown concerns. There could still be a wave of defaults to come, so it makes complete sense that mREITs are looking for a break.

Colony Capital (CLNY) CEO Tom Barrack recently called for a moratorium on margin calls made on mREITs. Asking the Fed to provide support for mortgage debt values, he said:

"The only way to accomplish relief for American enterprises is by receiving forbearances on the interest obligations that real estate owners and mortgage real estate investment trusts owe to the banks and their other security lenders."

In a post on Medium, he urged the Fed to create a market for investment-grade, asset-backed and commercial mortgage-backed securities at pre-COVID advance rates:

"In order for lenders to grant American businesses a 'time-out' by forbearing rent payments, they need to be able to get forbearances from their lenders, the banks, and other forms of credit such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Furthermore, these banks need to grant real estate lenders in the non-bank sector a 'moratorium' on repo margin calls."

It's always good to stay in close contact with management (especially LADR, that has 14% insider ownership) during these chaotic times.

Unprecedented Indeed

Ladder told me that, “when you look at (most mREITs’) capital structures, what you see is a heavy dose of secured funding.” This means “they’ve pledged all of their assets for financing. All of a sudden, they have margin calls with no collateral.”

However, Ladder also pointed out that their capital structure is not highly leveraged. And a big piece of it is corporate bond debt. All assets aren’t pledged, and they’re "certainly not garbage":

“In this environment, it’s unprecedented and liquidity is important.”

The company also mentioned that a TARP Facility could provide immediate relief. “Any form of TALF would be advantageous.”

Writing for The Institutional Risk Analyst, R. Christopher Whalen says,

"...our best guess of what bank provisions and net income look like over the next two quarters. We double provisions each quarter from the Q4 2019 baseline, hold income and expenses roughly stable in Q1, then start to push down net interest income and increase non-interest expense in Q2."

Whalen adds that "Q1 will be relatively quiet for financials compared to what lies ahead for the rest of 2020. As loan payment delinquency starts to accumulate in Q2, however, we expect that the larger banks and non-banks are going to be forced to provide monthly guidance to investors on default rates and financing."

He added, "We are talking about increases in operating costs and decreases in short-term fee revenue due to defaults of significant size and at least as large as 2008... We continue to worry that some platforms in the REIT sector may be forced into a forced liquidation."

While I know we’re living in unprecedented times, it does give me comfort to know that Ladder’s management team is working 24/7. Maintaining adequate liquidity is critical and that includes satisfying margin calls. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer notes their current distressed levels "appear to reflect the expectation of insolvencies across the group that we do not believe are forthcoming."

That’s part of why we see the substantial upside with LADR and we have included it in our "Cash is King" portfolio, remembering that we’re living in unprecedented times. And, to quote Frank Williams again:

“The stock market is cruel but it is glorious, representing all that we admire in the American character, courage, vitality, forethought, vision, and enterprise.”

And it’s not just the markets we need to be wary of. R. Christopher Whalen says the influential Mark Calabria, head of the Federal Housing Finance Authority, warned that non-bank financial companies posed a systemic risk.

That advice – given earlier this year – is now wreaking further havoc on such entities as mREITs:

“The current mess in the housing sector is entirely the fault of Washington, a city which is so dysfunctional and so conflicted that it cannot even allow the agencies created to support financial markets in time of stress to operate correctly.”

Whalen says the solution is to “remove Director Calabria from his position” and “direct the Treasury to take control of” government-sponsored enterprises Fannie May and Freddie Mac.

“We must get (them) into the fight to save the conventional mortgage market – and the U.S. financial system – from a serious and unnecessary crisis.”

As with so much else right now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens from here. We're treading lightly, recognizing that one "should not speculate until they have paid the landlord, the butcher, and the tailor."

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.