Airlines - Assessing Financial Stability And Investability

Other airlines were in poor financial shape at the time of their last report, so this strain could be the straw that breaks the camels back.

One airline, Southwest, tops all three metrics used, and appears to be in relatively good standing.

Airlines are in shambles with revenues expected to be down by 80% in Q2. In this article, I take a look at the group to see if there are opportunities.

The airline industry is among those most affected by the COVID-19 crisis. As such, it was among the first to receive a bailout as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act.

This money will help keep airlines afloat, at least temporarily, but many will still struggle over the long-haul. If you're looking to invest in airlines, you should first look to solvency, then to quality. Buybacks are gone, and dividends are prohibited, but a patient long-term investor can undoubtedly reap the rewards with a well-timed, well-placed investment.

In this article, I'd like to look at publicly traded airlines to determine which, if any, are investment-worthy. There are, however, two big stipulations upfront. First, we're working with data from the airline's most recent filings. These filings primarily occurred before COVID-19 brought about a massive collapse in bookings, so investors should be wary of that. Second, the financial metrics used in this article (Altman Z, Ohlson O, Piotroski) were designed to be used under normal circumstances, and we left the realm of normal long ago. Investors should not seek solace in the numbers provided, rather, they should be used as a starting point in evaluating this turbulent industry.

The CARES Act

The $2T stimulus package approved by congress contained roughly $60B in allotments to be split amongst the nation's airlines. Any airline that chooses to accept the bailout will have to pay it back and abide by a set of rules laid out in the act.

Airlines would be prohibited from laying off or furloughing employees (although there is no limitation to cutting hours) through September. Stock buybacks and dividends would also be banned for at least one year after the loans have been repaid.

While $60B is a lot of money, it is to be split among the nations' airlines at a time when revenues are expected to be down 80% in the second quarter.

Airlines will be looking to draw down on any credit lines they have available to see themselves through this crisis. It stands to reason that those that were in the best possible position during the last reporting period are the only airlines we should consider investing in today when things are undoubtedly worse.

The Altman Z-Score Approach

The Altman Z-Score is a combination of five business ratios, weighted by coefficients. The combined score, published by Edward Altman in 1968, can be used for determining bankruptcy.

While many researchers have downplayed the predictive ability of the Altman Z-Score, I still choose to use it because it helps put things in perspective. This simple score can help an investor easily eyeball the most financially secure firms in a particular industry. If two airlines were trading at similar price ratios, but one was predicted to go bankrupt by the Altman Z-Score, well, I'll give you one guess as to which way I'm heading on that choice.

Here are the five components of the score:

X1. Working Capital / Total Assets

X2. Retained Earnings / Total Assets

X3. EBIT / Total Assets

X4. Market Cap / Total Liabilities

X5. Sales / Total Assets

We take those five elements and calculate the Z-score with the following formula:

Z = 1.2X1 + 1.4X2 + 3.3X3 + 0.6X4 + 0.99X5

There are thirteen publicly traded airlines according to IEX data, here's how they stack up from best to worst:

Airline Altman Z-Score Southwest Airlines (LUV) 3.14 Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) 2.36 Copa Holdings (CPA) 2.31 Alaska Air Group (ALK) 1.97 JetBlue Airways (JBLU) 1.78 Spirit Airlines (SAVE) 1.57 SkyWest (SKYW) 1.57 Delta Air Lines (DAL) 1.56 United Airlines (UAL) 1.54 Hawaiian Holdings (HA) 1.51 Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) 1.05 American Airlines Group (AAL) 0.92 Mesa Air Group (MESA) 0.89

A score of 2.99 or higher is considered "safe." Anything under 1.81 is considered to be a company in distress, with that middle area being the grey zone. As you can see, only Southwest Airlines comes out of this looking "safe," and nine out of the thirteen airlines we are looking at would be considered in distress at the time of their last report.

Ohlson O-Score Approach

The Ohlson O-Score is considered a successor to the Altman Z-Score. Like its predecessor, the score aims to predict the bankruptcy of equities based on some standard financial report calculations.

I like to use the O-Score in much the same way as the Altman Z-Score, as a way to compare companies across industries and sectors. This particular score is made much more readable by converting the calculated score to a probability, so we get a range from 0 to 1.

Image: Ohlson O-Score Formula

The formula is pretty lengthy, so I will point those with some interest to this overview by Equities Lab while also posting the above screenshot of the formula from their site.

Again, we're running the data from all thirteen publicly traded airlines listed on IEX. Here are the results (remember, lower is better this time, so they're still in order from best to worst):

Airline Ohlson O-Score Southwest Airlines 0.21 JetBlue Airways 0.24 Copa Holdings 0.28 Alaska Air 0.31 Spirit Airlines 0.33 SkyWest 0.33 Allegiant Travel 0.37 American Airlines 0.41 Delta Air Lines 0.43 United Airlines 0.45 Hawaiian Holdings 0.46 Mesa Air 0.56 Air Transport Services Group 0.64

Southwest tops this list too. Most companies on the list are considered "successful" by this metric, i.e., less than 0.5 probability of default in the next two years. Only Mesa Air Group and Air Transport Services Group are above the 0.5 threshold.

Turning To Quality; Quantitatively

With the Ohlson O- and Altman Z-Scores painting a less than rosy picture of the industry, I wouldn't fault reasonable investors for ducking out by this point in the article. Based on those two metrics, we could consider all airlines, bar one, to be in terrible shape financially while heading into the worst few quarters in airline history.

I would still like to take a look at the airlines from a quality point of view. Over the past few months of writing on Seeking Alpha, I have used several metrics time and time again. More recently, I have been working them into a comprehensive formula to run, like the above ratios, against all companies in a particular industry and see which firm scores the best. Well, without further ado, here is my Quality Score.

It is made up of three components: Piotroski Score, Cash Return on Invested Capital, and Free Cash Flow over Sales. These three values are ranked against peers in similar industries, sectors, and the market overall, to give a score from 0-100 that is indicative of the quality of the company in question.

I have run this score across the entire market and the cream does rise to the top. Firms like Qualcomm (QCOM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) are in the top 5%, and I'm sure that many would consider these quality firms.

Notably missing from the top 5% are airlines. Only one airline scored over 50 on the quality score (I'm sure you can guess which one before looking at the table):

Airline Quality Score Southwest Airlines 67.3 Alaska Air 47.0 Hawaiian Holdings 42.3 Delta Air Lines 42.0 United Airlines 42.0 Copa Holdings 39.7 SkyWest 38.7 JetBlue Airways 38.7 Mesa Air Group 35.0 Spirit Airlines 35.0 American Airlines 22.0 Allegiant Travel 18.3 Air Transport Services 18.3

Southwest Airlines

Chart: Southwest Airlines six-month price

In all three scores discussed, Southwest Airlines was a clear winner. The low-cost domestic operator is trading a hair above $29 per share at the time of writing thanks to a recent sale by Warren Buffett. At $29/share, Southwest has lost more than 50% of its value in just two months.

Why, though, does it beat out all other airlines? Well, one could argue it's because they have been doing things right. The company uses one type of aircraft (to help with maintenance and turnaround), fly's well-flown routes, and didn't take on massive piles of debt to finance buybacks they really couldn't afford. Just look at the debt-to-equity ratios of these airlines, and you begin to get a great look at why Southwest is rated so highly in comparison.

Airline Total Debt-to-Equity Southwest Airlines 0.41 United Airlines 1.77 Delta Air Lines 1.12 Spirit Airlines 1.57

While Southwest will be taking the bailout money, I mean who wouldn't, they are the farthest from needing it. This company, while competing in one of the toughest industries there is, is built to last.

Sure, they have a massive hill to climb to get out of this COVID-19 mess. They have a big hill to climb with regards to the 737-MAX too. However, if data is anything to go by, Southwest is the only investment-worthy company in the airline industry today.

In Closing

In a recent article about Booking Holdings (BKNG) I asked, "will people be more skittish about hopping on a plane," and that same question must be asked here too. When all is said and done, or mostly done, will we return to our usual way of life? Will we be flying again at our usual rates, or will we opt for closer travel, or even travel in different forms? These are questions that no one has the answer to today.

If you're content in investing in the airline industry at this point, know that the path is a tumultuous one. Cash will first be returned to the government, and then you'll have a one-year waiting period before seeing buybacks or dividends. One could, however, easily double their money over the next 3-5 years, and I believe your best bet in doing so is with Southwest Airlines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LUV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

