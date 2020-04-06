Mortgage REITs Bite Back: What You Haven't Heard

The public Quick and Dirty series will use BVs from 12/31/2020 until each mortgage REIT covered in the series has reported book value for Q1 2020.

Prices are from 04/06/2020 before the market closed. Trailing book values are as of 12/31/2020. Our subscriber research uses estimates of current book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick, and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs and two ETFs into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (DX) Dynex Capital (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (EFC) Ellington Financial (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We are using the total book value per share under GAAP. It includes intangible assets, but those are relatively rare. The notable inclusions are for AGNC and NYMT, both of which have “Goodwill” from buying a company which was externally managing all, or part, of their portfolio.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that's dramatically different (in some other tool) than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Source: The REIT Forum

Before investors go relying on the price-to-trailing-book ratios, we need to highlight that book values have changed dramatically. Within this article we will cover some of the updates to book value so far this quarter. Investors absolutely should not rely on WMC having $10.55 in book value. As we will show later, we already know their BV declined around 55% to 60%. However, if we only updated book values in the public article for the mortgage REITs which had provided updates, the table would be nonsense.

Ratings

We’re bullish on many of the mortgage REITs. However, we’re going to just highlight a handful of them here. We love the value available on NRZ, CHMI, and TWO. Each of these mortgage REITs is exposed to risk from owning MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights). You may have heard some very negative things about MSRs in the last few weeks. They have a unique risk as the government didn’t follow through on planned legislation which would’ve provided liquidity for servicing loans.

Index Card

NRZ is the common share deepest within our target buy range, and that is based off a conservative NAV estimate (less than NRZ’s reported figures for late in 3/31/2020):

Source: The REIT Forum

We also will include cards for CHMI and TWO:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

For mortgage REITs, rather than providing a “growth forecast” (top left side of the image), we are providing the date for which our BV estimates apply. These estimates were modeled as of 4/3/2020 (Friday’s closing values).

Heavily Invested

We're heavily invested in mortgage REIT preferred shares and common shares. We only have a little cash left in our portfolio. The remaining cash is courtesy of closing out of MO and transferring more cash into my stock accounts. We had to slow down our buying thanks to running out of cash occasionally. That doesn’t change our view.

At the moment, anyone who was bearish on almost anything appears to be right. Some of these bears are investors who owned the shares at the right points and took huge losses on the way down, only to mock those who bought lower. Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was more than $1,500 and now under $1,100. No exposure to mortgages. The price movement by itself doesn’t prove a thesis.

Let’s go over our outlook.

Dividend suspensions are certainly rough. We're focusing on the long-term value here. The critical thing for investors to remember, especially in this sector, is that the dividends are at the discretion of the board of directors. When the company has more liquidity needs, a short-term suspension of the dividend is one way to keep more cash.

We value the companies based on estimates for the current fair market value of their assets. We have Scott Kennedy to handle those estimates. He has established a long record as one of the best in the country in this niche. A handful of mortgage REITs have already provided public updates on their BV (book value) for 3/27/2020 or 3/31/2020. Most of those estimates came in fairly close to the values Scott modeled. That's amazing given the massive volatility in the sector.

We use the terms "BV" or "NAV" interchangeably for mortgage REITs. However, we are using very recent estimates for market value. We are not using trailing book values, which are largely useless at this point. Plenty of retail investors are still using trailing book value. Some research firms still have price targets set off trailing book value, which we find mind boggling.

It has been a very long time since we witnessed REITs with good management trade at such large discounts. Yet we are seeing it today. Why? Dividend suspensions can be one factor that would negatively impact the price-to-book ratio. Plenty of investors are starting to think that price-to-book isn’t relevant. They are wrong. It's more relevant than ever before. They just don’t know how to find the current values. I’ve heard too many investors make simplistic statements like:

“They are leveraged 10x, so they lose 10% and they are wiped out. They are dead.”

Great theory, but the mortgage REITs hedge. Those hedges don’t always work as planned, but the more dangerous positions are usually carried with less leverage.

The announcements we’ve heard so far for recent book value are quite varied. The smallest losses were in the 25% to 30% range. The largest losses were in the 55% to 60% range.

For reference, here’s a quick table for REITs that provided information recently (3/25/2020 or later):

Ticker Approx BV Stated Change AGNC Down about 25% (based on tangible BV) ANH Down about 40% for common ARR Down about 45% (based on "above $11") ORC Down 27% to 28% TWO Down 55% WMC Down 55% to 60% NYMT Down about 33% NRZ Down about 25%to 30%

These estimates are coming from management, so we can be extremely confident that they are reasonable. Investors who think these companies are dead must not be hearing management.

Mortgage REITs (part 2): If You Owned The Assets

Imagine that you're investing in the underlying REIT directly. Instead of buying the shares, you're handing the capital over to management. You're telling them to do their best to protect that capital and to invest it where they think they can earn a solid return. You accept the risk that they might make money or lose money.

When COVID-19 hits, we end up seeing some negative regulation for the sector (skip payments, who cares!) and a lack of positive regulation (Pause mark-to-market? Freeze margin calls? Offer financing directly to mortgage REITs? Buy non-agency MBS? Announce a government organization will cover advances for mortgage servicing?)

Two Harbors (TWO) expects good news to be on the horizon. We highlighted the strongly bullish statements by management in the latest press release:

With the negative events going on (including margin calls), bearish sentiment is high and book values have been damaged. However, we need to pause the bear train.

We need to ask a critical question:

How would you measure your returns? If you sent them $1,000, you would want to know how much that $1,000 is worth today. The performance (plunging book value) would concern you. However, if management said "We're pausing distributions because we have some solid opportunities and want to ensure we have the cash on hand," you might be okay with that. Some investors wouldn't be, but we would treat it as prudent management.

If you owned NYMT (by directly owning part of the portfolio, instead of through shares), you would see that the book value had declined by about 33% (management announced this). That fall would probably disappoint you. They turned your $1,000 into about $667. Clearly, you wouldn't be happy. But you might also say "Well, the whole market is down substantially. Other investments aren't doing much better. I guess that's part of the risk." What other investments are doing worse? What if you owned the Fidelity Real Estate Index Fund (FSRNX). It's a passively managed low-fee index fund. It's down 35.54% year-to-date. Well, that’s pretty horrible. So if NYMT owned FSRNX instead of their own portfolio, they would have a similar loss. Would we assume that the entire REIT index ETF must be dead money?

Source: imgflip.com

Source: imgflip.com

Still with me? You're probably feeling something along the lines of:

"Well, if the price was only down 33%, I wouldn't be losing as much sleep."

I'm right there with you on that. I'd feel better if more of our exposure was only down 33%. I have been right there with our investors. I’m seeing my portfolio value take a hit as prices slide further.

Mortgage REITs (part 3): Fear In the Share Price

Let's move to incorporate the impact of the share price. We see share prices are down dramatically. Far more than the fair market value of the underlying assets. That's OK. Part of that is to be expected. We were bearish when the price-to-book value ratios were high. Remember, in late February we had bearish ratings on the majority of the sector!

We didn't turn bullish on most of the investments until the market was offering us opportunities to buy $1,000 of equity for less than $1,000. In some cases, we had the opportunity to buy it for dramatically less. That opportunity still exists. Discounts are even better today!

Still feeling some fear? I understand. The share prices have more carnage than a low-quality horror film.

Let's take a practical example and use New Residential. They stated book value per share is around $11.75. They provided a pretty wide range, but the midpoint was around $11.75. They stated that their book value was down around 25% to 30%. So despite having leveraged investments in asset classes that struggled, they still only lose 25% to 30%. They lost less than most of the people criticizing them!

NRZ sold a huge chunk of the non-agency portfolio and reiterated that the sale did not change their estimate (because they knew the pricing on the sale when they gave the estimate).

So, NRZ turned $1,000 into something around $750 to $700 through very late in the third month of Q1 2020. Remember, that isn’t that terrible. If they had purchased FSRNX, they would have done worse. So for all the hate management is getting in some comments, their portfolio declined less than some major REIT index funds.

We expect that the value is roughly unchanged from that point, so still in the $750 to $700 range.

However, the current price decline is terrifying. I get it. I see that decline. Let's break that down into a few parts.

BV was $16.21 at the end of 2019. The share price closed at $16.11. So the market was bidding about $993.83 for that $1,000.

As of late March, BV was around $11.75. We were willing to bid about $5.03 for that $11.75. We figured that was going to be a bargain. So for $1,000 in NRZ equity, we were bidding about $428. That sounds great, doesn't it?

The scary part is that the market is so scared right now that the market is willing to trade $1,000 in NRZ equity for about $283.40 (closing price of $3.33 per share).

The value of the NRZ equity didn't change (at least not materially, so far as we can see) in the last few days. The market price sure did change though. That's where we are seeing the pain recently. It's coming through in the market price. There are significant risks. We recognize that. Negative developments for several of those risks are responsible for driving the book value lower. We put together a little table to demonstrate:

Our strategy remains the same. We're looking to get a large discount to the book value when we're buying. We're operating under the theory that BV could realistically stabilize around current levels. If so, we spent less than $.43 per $1.00 of equity. Based on the price history for NRZ, $1.00 of their equity usually traded for around $1.00. Buying it for $.43 seems incredible!

Yet when the market sells $1.00 of equity for $.283 a bit later, that really ramps up the fear.

I can understand that. It's scary. We're still waiting to see how things come together. Take some heart in knowing that most of those bears didn't have a clue that NRZ's book value would be around $11.75. However, Scott already had estimates that were reasonably close. We waited patiently for a sale to develop. We didn’t expect discounts to get even wilder, but they did.

Mortgage REITs (Part 4): Fire Sales on Assets

Many investors have asked us how they can buy into whoever is buying up distressed assets. They recognize, quite intelligently, that they want to own the investor who is buying up cheap assets from margin calls. I understand the feeling. It sounds very attractive. Who doesn’t want to get a bunch of quality accents at a huge discount to fair value?

Do you see where I’m going with this? We don’t have the buyer of the assets. We do have REITs that still own some of the assets. What’s better than owning an asset which used to be worth $110 but was sold for $100? How about getting that $100 of equity for about $30? That’s the pricing on the mortgage REITs right now! That’s what the market is offering, but most investors don’t see it.

So you hear the bears out their yelling: “It’s going to zero!” It isn’t impossible for them to be right, but they’re betting against $100 of equity (after it was marked down), which is trading for $30. Those bears don’t just need to be right, they need to hit it out of the park. If price-to-book normalizes at some point in the future, the bears need to see that $100 of equity lose another 70% first. Remember, NRZ didn’t lose that much in Q1 2020. They didn’t lose half that much in Q1 2020.

Let’s consider that for a moment. Say NRZ lost 27.5% in Q1 2020 (about $11.75 left in BV per share). Then in Q2 2020, things go wrong again and they lose 30% (about $8.23 left in BV per share). Then in Q3 2020, things go even worse and they lose 35% (down to $5.35 per share). Then in Q4 things normalize and NRZ moves to trade around book value. If they didn’t pay any common dividend, rallying up to $5.35 per share would be a gain of 60% compared to the closing price of $3.33. So if NRZ lost another 30%, then lost 35% the next quarter, before normalizing, the bears would still end up horribly wrong.

That’s why we took the risk of opening a position. The bears could be right. They just need a collapse in the housing market. Since most of the non-agency portfolio is gone, they really need the government to intentionally bankrupt mortgage servicers. Anything less than that, and the bears look pretty silly.

Latest Statements

Over the weekend we also saw a positive signal as 15 groups issued a joint statement. They were calling on the government to create a “liquidity facility” for servicing mortgages. The group’s letter includes the following section:

“Recent statements by leaders in Congress have echoed this position. Sen.Mike Crapo (RID), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, urged the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve to prioritize facilities that stabilize key markets, such as the mortgage servicing market. Similarly, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, clarified that ‘Congress expects the Fed will act promptly to establish and implement this facility.’ These comments clearly illustrate that it is the intent and design of Congress that regulators establish a liquidity facility to support the delivery of extended mortgage forbearance to borrowers by mortgage servicers.”

If that happens, it could be extremely favorable for the mortgage REITs. However, it would probably have the most profound impact on mortgage REITs with exposure to MSRs. Three with significant exposure are CHMI, TWO, and NRZ. The top two gainers among residential mortgage REITs so far today are CHMI and TWO.

If we don’t see this issue addressed, mortgage servicers could go bankrupt and the entire economy could be severely damaged. It seems unlikely that the government would allow that to happen. It isn't hard to fix those issues.

According to CNBC, CEO Jay Bray of Mr. Cooper Mortgage (COOP) helped regulators to set up the plan. He was told there would be federal cash for servicers, but that never made it into the final act. Mr. Cooper Mortgage already has granted forbearance requests for over 80,000 mortgages. Mr. Cooper Mortgage is the largest non-bank servicer in the country.

Former FHA Commission Dave Stevens was quoted saying:

“This is a crisis so easily correctable. The administration made a huge mistake bringing moral hazard in and thrust extraordinary risk into the private sector that could collapse the mortgage market.”

Both men state it's much harder for borrowers to get new loans or to refinance existing loans.

Price Movements

We’re seeing a broad rally in mortgage REITs today. Some are up by single-digit percentages (along with major indexes) and others are up more than 20%.

Source: Street Smart Edge

The NRZ preferred shares aren’t doing too poorly either:

Consequently, we took on some risk and raised our position in NRZ. We only started the position a few days ago, but the rapid decline sent share prices even lower. Our trade is seen below:

Source: Schwab

I think most investors can easily understand that. How much clearer can an outlook be?

Trading

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Conclusion

When we place these trades, we’re using more than the trailing book value. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on the current book value per share. Those estimates give us better information on where the value is today, rather than relying on past values. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

We’re not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

Ratings in this article: Bullish on NRZ, CHMI, and TWO.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVR-C,MFA-B,TWO-D,NLY-F,NLY-I,CMO-E,AGNCO,MFO,NYMTM,ANH-C,NYMTN,TWO-B,MITT-C,MFA-C,MITT-B,NYMTO,TWO-A,EFC,CMO,NRZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.