Europe Cannot Seem To Run Together: Economic Warning

Investors must realize that if EU leaders cannot pull things together, the banking system of the community, the financial system, and the economic structure will not last.

The leaders of the European Union have consistently fallen short in dealing with issues pertaining to community unity, often postponing decisions until a later date.

The banking system in Europe is in desperate need to get its act in order because "many banks have never recovered" from earlier difficulties and now face a severe recession.

“Banks are under pressure anywhere on the planet that the virus has spread, which is virtually everywhere.” “The problem is particularly acute in Europe because many banks there never really recovered from the last financial crisis, which began in 2008….”

This judgment comes from Jack Ewing in the New York Times. The fear now is that,

“Some economists expect the European economy to decline by more than 10 percent in the first half of this year because of the pandemic, threatening an explosion of bad loans, deteriorating assets and plummeting share prices."

Can Europe pull together or not?

The answer to this question is very relevant for investors because if Europe cannot pull together in facing the coronavirus threat, the economic and financial consequences could be pretty severe.

HOW UNIFIED IS EUROPE?

One issue keeps surfacing in Europe that seemingly hangs over all discussions of anything that goes on within the community.

Can Europe ever work together to really build a united structure that in which all countries work as one common front instead of many divisive and separate nations?

Luigi Zingales, economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business pleads so such a coming together in his op-ed piece in the Financial Times.

Mr. Zingales writes,

“The current fight over how the EU will pay to stop coronavirus can be summed up as: Here we make Europe or Europe will die.”

“The reason is simple.” Mr. Zingales continues, ”A nation is more than a set of economic treaties: it is a set of shared values and the promise to stand alongside one another.”

Can the members of the European Union agree on these shared values and stand alongside of one another to meet the pending crisis?

THE BANKING SYSTEM IN EUORPE IS CRUCIAL

The failure of the European Union to deal with its banking system is particular acute in terms of how this whole thing is going to evolve.

How damning is it to say, “many banks there (in Europe) never really recovered from the last financial crisis, which began in 2008….” Never really recovered? Come on. That was 12 years ago!

Yet there have been almost constant complaints about this fact. I have written numerous articles on the failure of the members of the European Union to build a unified banking system, one that is consistently reformed and regulated.

This has not happened.

THE PROBLEM OF UNITY IS A REAL ONE

Mr. Ewing argues,

“The European financial system is stronger than it was during the last crisis. Political leaders centralized oversight of lenders at the European Central Bank. That has helped prevent the bickering and political jockeying among national bank supervisors that hampered crisis management in the past.”

Still, the banking system is nowhere near where it should be to uniformly handle a crisis like the one that Europe is now facing. One reason why this is so important is the European economy depends on banks more than in the United Stats, to function. European companies get more than two-thirds of their credit in the form of bank loans, while American firms get less than one third directly from banks.

Mr. Zingales concludes,

“At the moment, the EU is little more than a geographic expression with a common central bank. A pan-European national sense is so absent that (IT) could not even agree on the heroes to put on (its) banking notes.”

And, one can point to issues in which “the fortunate few” within the community have gathered in tremendous benefits. Others have been left out. This concern with the left out has even been captured in a major Financial Times article, “The Big Read,” under the title “Is Europe Losing Italy?.”

European leaders just cannot seem to pull together.

THE FUTURE OF THE EUROPEAN COMMUNITY

The ultimate question is raised. If The European Union does not come together as a result of the current crisis, will it ever be able to come together?

If the European Union cannot come together at this stage of the crisis then a question exists as to whether it has any reason to exist at all?

We have joked, and I admit I have been guilty of joking as well, about the highest skill possessed by members of the EU is the ability to “kick the can” further down the road. This has been a prime talent of the EU as it consistently put off reaching solutions to issues it needed to deal with.

The current problem is that maybe they have run out of road and must deal with the issues now rather than postpone them until some time in the future.

This is not good for the investment community. The European Union, and the European Central Bank, has provided many opportunities for people and nations to work together, to prosper together, and to grow together. Ultimately, however, the Europeans don’t seem to be able to work together and deal with the deep issues.

This is too bad. I have always thought the Europeans could pull it together and I have always believed that pulling it together would be the best thing for them - and for everyone else.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.