The Mechanism Of This Upcoming OPEC+ Cut And What It Means For Oil Prices

OPEC+ meeting has been delayed until the end of this week to give producers more time to negotiate. From what we know, high-level discussions have all agreed on coordinating a production cut. The cut mechanism will look something like this:

April used as the baseline for production cuts. Cuts won't start until May.

OPEC+ will count the US and Canada's involuntary shut-in barrels as part of the agreement.

If OPEC+ agrees on a cut, it will be upward of 10 to 15 mb/d depending on how big of the shut-in volumes are. US energy agencies will have to submit that data to OPEC+ for it to be counted. Alberta can track this via curtailment announcements.

From what we know right now, Canada production shut-in is totally 700 to 800k b/d in April and likely moving to 1 to 1.2 mb/d for May.

For the US, the shut-in is ~1 mb/d with upwards to 1.5 to 2 mb/d by May.

Again, the language will be important here, but it's likely the shut-in is counted toward the cut and made formalized.

What does it mean for oil prices?

This OPEC+ cut will only put a floor on oil prices. The cut also will dramatically reduce the contango structure in the oil curve, so anyone betting on oil futures should start betting on the contango narrowing trade.

But oil prices will remain low despite the cut. We think WTI will flutter between $25 to $35/bbl with Brent likely between $30 to $40/bbl.

Global shut-in will need to be reinforced via the market pricing mechanism. This should persist until the market sees a convincing rebound in demand.

This production cut, however, will stem the build-up of storage and allow for a faster recovery down the road when demand recovers.

There also will be material visible production losses in this shut-in process. We estimate ~500k b/d of US oil production will be lost from a permanent shut-in of unprofitable stripper wells along with a natural decline of ~250k b/d per month from existing production.

Shutting in production prevents natural decline from happening, but if producers don't complete new wells during the next three months, then existing production will continue to decline.

We estimate that it will be ~750k b/d in a total loss for the US by June.

Even if oil prices ramp up into year-end as demand recovers, US oil production is going to end the year between 11.25 mb/d to 11.50 mb/d. This will present a delta of 1.9 to 2.15 mb/d to the consensus estimate of ~13.4 mb/d for US oil production going into 2021.

This delta will be the new deficit benchmark, so the oil market will be undersupplied by ~2 mb/d from just the US alone. Along with other regions of the world experiencing production losses, this should set the stage for a much "higher for longer" oil price environment.

Off the top of my head, I'm thinking WTI will have to at least average ~$70 to ~$75/bbl next year.

Saudi Objective Accomplished

We've been saying throughout March that the Saudis have accomplished all of their goals in March.

Force global shut-in.

Kill NOPEC.

Show the world why it is the only real swing producer.

There was no additional benefit to actually flooding the market with oil. Global shut-in was going to happen because realized pricing is now below the cost of operation. Producers that continue to produce get negative realized pricing, so it's better to not produce.

The recent US intervention also guarantees that NOPEC is dead forever. This means the Aramco (ARMCO) IPO can now go to New York.

Lastly, it showed the world who the real swing producer is. By bringing out the spare capacity weapon, there's only one real swing producer in the world.

Now that it has accomplished its goals, it's likely the Saudis return to their role of being the market manager. Supply deficits are coming, so the Saudis have to tread a fine line here and not cause the world to go so short on crude that we see $150/bbl oil again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.