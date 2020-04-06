Obsidian Energy: Oil Price Implosion Overwhelms The Effect Of Operational Improvements

Rising debt and declining second half production levels will increase the challenges for Obsidian to realize more than its debt in a sale.

At current strip, Obsidian is projected to end up with $24 million USD in cash burn despite its second half halt in development activities.

The positive effect of those items is being overwhelmed by the effect of very low oil prices, though.

Obsidian has been doing fine operationally, cutting costs by a significant amount and reporting its best well results so far from its primary Cardium program.

Obsidian Energy (OTCQB:OBELF) has been doing fine operationally, but the current outlook for Canadian oil prices is terrible. Obsidian also lacks oil hedges for the second half of the year, so despite halting development, it may end up coming fairly close to maxing out its credit facility by the end of the year now.

There is some hope that the current strip represents a worst case (or very near to worst case) scenario and that an agreement can be reached to reduce supply. However, if current strip becomes reality, Obsidian's debt may increase significantly by the end of 2020.

With Obsidian's net debt now projected to increase by around $0.33 USD per share in 2020 (and $0.53 CAD per share due to the exchange rate on its US denominated debt), it will be tougher for Obsidian's shareholders to see more than a minimal return from a sale. For example, a $500 million CAD sale price would have covered its debt and left $0.53 CAD per share left over at the end of 2019. The same price at the end of 2020 would just cover its debt.

Solid Production Results

Obsidian ended up meeting its 2019 production targets, while also managing to reduce its capital expenditures, operating costs and G&A costs below original expectations.

Source

It also noted that it expects to save additional money (around $9 million USD per year) from its amended office lease agreement and expiring midstream and transportation commitments. The NYSE de-listing also saves it a bit of money.

Obsidian's new wells have also reported strong production, with its first two wells on-stream generating the best IP10 rates of any wells since the start of its primary Cardium program.

Wide Canadian Differentials

While Obsidian has been doing well recently with items it can control, that progress may be overwhelmed by the impact of very weak oil prices.

Obsidian (and other Canadian producers) are currently badly affected by a combination of low benchmark US oil prices and widening Canadian oil differentials. On April 1, WTI oil was at $20.31 USD, but the Edmonton Mixed Sweet differential was over negative $12, resulting in a price of $7.79 USD for Edmonton Mixed Sweet oil. Similarly, WCS had a negative $15 differential, resulting in a price of only $5.29 USD per barrel.

Source

The current strip for April to December for Edmonton Mixed Sweet is only $18 USD, while WCS strip is only $13 USD during the same period.

2020 Outlook For Obsidian

This results in an expectation that Obsidian may only realize around $5 USD for its heavy oil and $23 USD for its light oil in 2020 (combined realized price of $21 USD for light oil and NGLs) based on current strip prices.

This assumes that Obsidian halts development activities in the second half of the year as currently planned. With its hedges, Obsidian is forecast to deliver $149 million USD in revenue.

Type Units $ USD/Unit $ Million USD Light Oil And NGLs [BBLS] 4,854,500 $21.00 $102 Heavy Oil [BBLS] 1,131,500 $5.00 $6 Natural Gas [MCF] 18,286,500 $1.35 $25 Hedge Value $16 Total Revenue $149

After factoring in Obsidian's various cost reductions, it is now projected to end up with around $37 million USD EBITDAX for 2020.

$ Million USD Revenue $149 Less: Operating Expense $80 Less: Transportation $11 Less: Royalties $12 Less: Cash G&A $9 EBITDAX $37

Obsidian's capital expenditures and decommissioning expenditures may add up to around $43 million USD, while its interest costs may add another $18 million USD. This would result in Obsidian recording around $24 million USD in cash burn during 2020.

Debt And Leverage

That level of cash burn would result in Obsidian's credit facility borrowings increasing from $399 million CAD to $433 million CAD by the end of 2020, all else held equal. Obsidian can borrow up to $450 million CAD under that credit facility currently.

Due to the low oil prices, Obsidian's debt to EBITDAX is now projected to reach 9.5x by the end of 2020, which would require its covenant to be relaxed from the 6.0x limit.

Conclusion

Low oil prices are projected to result in Obsidian's debt increasing in 2020 despite no second half development. The lack of second half development will also push its exit rate production down significantly from 2019 levels.

Despite strong performance from its new wells and significant cost cutting measures, Obsidian may end up in a weaker position at the end of the year. At current projections, Obsidian would add $0.33 USD per share in debt during 2020, around double its current share price. This increases the risk that Obsidian gets sold for anything that covers its debt.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.