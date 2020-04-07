For Once, Hope Is A Strategy

It looks like the coronavirus curve is flattening, and it might come sooner than expected – is anyone discounting that?

In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable. – Robert Arnott

­Last week, I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report that I thought the conditions were heavily starting to favor a bigger rally in stocks based on changes to the quantitative risk triggers I highlight on a weekly basis. For me, subjectively separately from the risk signals, it wasn’t just that the VIX was collapsing, or that the markets were off significantly from their all-time highs, or that oil was rallying, or that… you get the point. What I want to concentrate on is that I expect this market to rally not because of all those things, although they certainly do help, but because I believe in science, and I believe in hope.

Science is telling us right now that what we need to do is flatten the curve, so that the healthcare system can handle the increased demand - to reduce deaths from the coronavirus pandemic we are currently experiencing. As of April 6, it looks like the world is getting the message and listening to science, as it looks like curves around the globe are starting to flatten (pictured below, the top is from March 3, and the bottom is from April 6). While the top is a linear scale, and the bottom is a log scale, the point remains that the pace of change seems to be slowing, and the curves are beginning or will begin to flatten.

Source: medium.com

Source: CNBC

So why is the curve flattening such a big deal? Well, the global economy can start to reopen. We already are seeing plans being made with Germany drafting plans to reopen after April 19. A look at the cases in Italy, Mainland China, and the U.S. on April 3 shows that these social distancing measures are starting to have their intended effect. No, we are not out of the woods yet, but it does look like social distancing is working. And that's good news for the global economy and humanity.

Credit Suisse highlighted this in their expectations for the economy. They believe the quarter-over-quarter dips are going to be quite brutal in Q1 and especially Q2 of this year, before rebounding in the latter half of the year. Of course, this does depend on the curve flattening, along with safety measures in place to ensure a smooth transition. It also may discount the trouble of another outbreak once social distancing is relaxed. However, I'm hopeful that we will get through this, and I think it's unwise to bet against that, particularly with sentiment so dark.

Yes, there may be some short-term pain as the market finds its footing. There's a lot of uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, after all, and how economies will rebound. But what if the curve flattens faster than we expect? Is anyone writing about that right now?

The answer is not really. That's because you’re not going to get the clicks and views you want if you’re not spreading the fear that's happening right now. And there is a lot of fear in the general public right now, with good reason. The reason I'm positive on the stock market, though, is because a lot of the pricing going on is assuming the worst. And that's especially true when you look at all the fiscal and monetary policy boosts that are happening right now that is not likely to end anytime soon.

The Federal Reserve started unlimited QE in late March. Does anyone remember what happened with QE1, QE2, and QE3? Stock markets pay attention to these things, even if everyone is distracted by the global pandemic. There also has been a globally concentrated campaign of central banks pumping money into the system, along with global fiscal loosening during these uncertain times. I can’t express how unprecedented these amounts are, but they are certainly needed with projections like a GDP decline of 30%-plus and unemployment in the mid-teens already from Janet Yellen. I'm more interested in what that amount of stimulus does to the stock markets if coronavirus gets better, faster. Maybe after we get through this, we finally start to see some inflation effects of printing money.

Now of course, I could be completely way off here. The challenge with any longer-term scenario is that even though the curve may flatten here and things improve, there could be another wave later in the year in the absence of a vaccine to control it. So we could certainly have these rolling major big moves up and down in asset markets. I suspect should that be the case we would see policy makers do even more stimulus, but that's undoubtedly a challenge for more intermediate to longer-term investors.

Hope and science – that’s the strategy I’m believe has the most potential now, and my research in The Lead-Lag Report is spotting some really exciting opportunities.

Markets tend to bottom when headlines are at their worst. We may have reached that point finally.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers warned to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.