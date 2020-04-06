Assessing Albireo Pharma

Fighting cruelty with just criticism is like fighting against sword with a stick."― Amit Kalantri

It is nice to see the new trading week begin with some optimism and a big rally. Today we look at an interesting 'Tier 4' biotech name. A full investment analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) is a Boston based clinical stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of treatments for disorders associated with irregularities in bile acid biology. The company has three bile acid assets in the clinic, of which one has been approved for an unrelated indication in Japan. Albireo was spun out of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in 2008 and merged with Biodel in 2016. With only 14.9 million shares outstanding - even after a recent secondary - its stock is relatively illiquid. It currently trades around $16.00 a share, equating to a market cap of ~$240 million.

Bile Acid Biology

Two of the company's candidates are known as ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitors. The liver uses cholesterol - either from foods we eat or self-manufactured - to produce bile acids. Once manufactured, bile acids are transported and stored in the gall bladder. In response to food ingestion, the gall bladder contracts and releases bile acids into the small intestine where they promote digestion. After completing digestion, approximately 95% of bile acids are reclaimed in the distal part of the small intestine by IBATs, which initiate the transport of bile acids through the portal vein back to the liver in a process known as enterohepatic circulation. The ~5% lost through excretion is replaced by the liver.

In a healthy human being, the liver knows how much to produce because the returning bile acids bind to receptors and inhibit the synthesis of new bile acids. In many liver diseases, the bile acids are blocked from leaving the gall bladder or the liver; thus, interrupting enterohepatic circulation, flooding the liver and the bloodstream with bile acids.

Pipeline

Albireo's three mid to late-stage candidates address different breakdowns in the enterohepatic pathway by restoring bile acid levels to normal.

Source: Company Overview

Odevixibat. Its lead product candidate, odevixibat (formerly A4250) is currently undergoing a Phase 3 study for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), a rare, life-threatening genetic disorder affecting young children for which there is currently no approved drug treatment. Cholestasis is a condition where bile does not properly flow from the liver to the duodenum, resulting in highly elevated liver and grossly elevated serum bile acid (sBA) levels with an initial manifestation of pruritus (itchy skin). Patients usually present in early childhood, with progression into fatigue, cirrhosis, and death. If liver transplantation is not available and a partial external biliary diversion (PEBD) from the gall bladder to an external ileostomy bag has not been performed, death by 20 years of age is the typical outcome. This rare disease is thought to affect ~8,000 to 10,000 patients in the U.S. and E.U. and ~50,000 to ~100,000 worldwide. First-line treatment usually consists of off-label cholesterol regulator ursodeoxycholic acid before more invasive procedures are executed.

Odevixibat is an orally administered once daily IBAT inhibitor that acts locally in the gut with minimal systemic exposure. In a Phase 2 open label and dose escalation study in children with chronic cholestasis and pruritus, odevixibat demonstrated reduced mean reduction in sBA levels in all five dose groups, with significant sBA reductions (ranging from 43 to 98 percent) in 80 percent of the PFIC patients while being well tolerated. Pruritus was also reduced. In patients with PFIC, there was an average reduction in sBA of 71% in four weeks (when outliers who would not be eligible for Phase 3 trials were factored out), more or less matching expectations two years following a PEBD procedure.

Based on these positive results, Albireo advanced odevixibat into a Phase 3 study in May 2018, where ~60 patients aged 6 months to 18 years with PFIC types 1 and 2 - the most aggressive classes - were being administered once daily odevixibat as an oral capsule or sprinkled over food in doses of 40 µg/kg/day, 120 µg/kg/day, or placebo for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint in the U.S. and a key secondary endpoint in the EU is change in pruritus while sBA responder rate is the primary endpoint in the EU and a key secondary endpoint in the U.S. A top line readout is expected in mid-2020.

In addition to this trial there is a voluntary rollover 72-week extension to the trial (cohort 1) where all patients will receive the 120 µg/kg/day dose; and an expanded cohort (2) for those patients that did not meet the screening criteria (e.g. age) for the initial Phase 3 study.

Although Albireo's endgame is to get odevixibat approved for PFIC types 1 and 2, it believes that odevixibat is most effective against PFIC patients who have not had a PEBD or have had the procedure reversed. That would narrow the target market to approximately 1,200 patients in the United States and ~1,900 in Europe. Odevixibat has received Orphan Drug Designations for PFIC from both the FDA and EMA.

It has also received these designations for biliary atresia, a partial or total blocking or absence of large bile ducts that causes cholestasis and resulting accumulation of bile that damages the liver affecting ~15,000 to ~20,000 patients in U.S. and EU. Approximately 80% of those affected will require a liver transplant by age 20. Albireo will initiate the first-ever Phase 3 biliary atresia trial - a ~200 patient, double-blind, placebo controlled study - in 1H20, with the primary endpoint survival with native liver after two years of treatment. There are no approved remedies for biliary atresia.

There are also currently no approved therapies for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), a genetic condition associated with liver, heart, eye, kidney and skeletal abnormalities. In particular, ALGS patients have fewer than normal bile ducts inside the liver, which leads to cholestasis and the accumulation of bile and causes scarring in the liver. ALGS is estimated to affect ~3,000 to ~5,000 patients in the U.S. and EU. Albireo expects to initiate a pivotal trial by YE20.

Owing to the very rare nature of the diseases it aims to treat, the company anticipates annual pricing of $300,000 to $500,000 for odevixibat.

As noted previously, odevixibat has been well tolerated, which is big news, as almost all attempts at IBAT development have failed due to severe diarrhea. Current competition for odevixibat's indications comes from Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM). It has conducted a Phase 2b study for ALGS, where children taking its candidate maralixibat had statistically significant reductions in pruritus and serum bile acids and improvements in xanthomas compared to placebo at 48 weeks. Mirum is in discussions with the FDA on next steps before filing an NDA. Mirum is also evaluating maralixibat in a Phase 3 study for PFIC. It should be noted that maralixibat has demonstrated strong results but is targeting a smaller subset of PFIC (type 2 - 50% of total) and has experienced safety issues such as diarrhea that forced Shire (SHPG) to discontinue its program. Its PFIC top line is due out after odevixibat, in 4Q20.

Elobixibat. Albireo's second asset, elobixibat, was approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation in January 2018, marking the first time that an IBAT inhibitor had been approved anywhere in the world. That approval triggered two milestone payments: ~$10 million from Japanese licensee EA Pharma Co., Ltd. and $45 million from investment firm HealthCare Royalty Partners {HCR}, which had just entered into a contingency royalty acquisition agreement with Albireo in late-December. Albireo is eligible to receive another $15 million from HCR upon the achievement of a certain sales milestone and will be eligible for royalties and sales milestones from EA Pharma upon the achievement of a certain sales threshold.

Albireo retains the North American and European rights to elobixibat and is assessing it in a ~46 patient, placebo controlled Phase 2 study for the treatment of NASH, a type of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that afflicts ~9 million people in the U.S. and ~10 million in the EU. The primary endpoint is the change in LDL-C level. Enrollment began in June 2019 and completed in early March with results anticipated in mid-2020. Management has admitted that it is taking a flyer on this proof-of-concept trial. If it fails, it should not have a devastating impact on Albireo's stock price.

A3384. The company's third candidate is a proprietary formulation of cholestyramine that is designed to release cholestyramine directly in the colon with an endgame of treating bile acid malabsorption disease {BAM}. BAM occurs when bile acids are not sufficiently reabsorbed in the small intestine, causing elevated levels of bile acids to accumulate in the colon, leading to chronic watery diarrhea. This outcome occurs in approximately one-third of irritable bowel syndrome patients. Cholestyramine is essentially a resin, which currently comes in a powder that does not dissolve in water, prompting patients to describe it as "drinking sand". Cholestyramine is approved in the U.S. and elsewhere as an adjunctive therapy to diet for the reduction of elevated serum cholesterol in certain patients and for the relief of pruritus associated with partial biliary obstruction. It is also prescribed off-label for BAM. The company estimates the prevalence of BAM at ~4 million between the U.S. and EU.

A Phase 2 study of A3384 demonstrated efficacy for symptoms of BAM and was generally well tolerated; however, the company now has an improved reformulation for a future clinical study that is awaiting patent issuance before it forges ahead with another Phase 2 program, which it hopes to initiate sometime in 2020.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Given the small physician target audience, Albireo intends to build out domestic and European sales teams for odevixibat, when and if approved. Although it exited 2019 with $131.8 million in cash, management felt it's prudent to raise net proceeds of $42.9 million at $21 per share on January 29th, 2020, providing the company with the funds necessary for a commercial infrastructure and a cash runway through 2021. Albireo is targeting 2H21 for approval and launch of odevixibat. The company has no debt.

The Street is universal in its praise of Albireo, issuing six buy ratings and a median twelve-month price target just north of $50 a share. Both Wedbush ($60 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($62 price target) reissued their Buy ratings on ALBO last week.

Also of note was the 255,809 share purchase on the secondary by beneficial owner Perceptive Advisors, who currently owns a 13.4% stake. Perceptive along with Baker Brothers are two of my favorite investors in the small cap biotech space.

Verdict

With: 1. A pivotal top line readout for odevixibat in PFIC slated for mid-2020; 2. A top line readout for elobixibat in NASH slated for mid-2020; 3. The initiation of a pivotal biliary atresia trial for odevixibat in 1H20; 4. The initiation of a pivotal ALGS trial for odevixibat by YE20; 5. No tolerability issues with odevixibat; and 6. The possibility of a 2020 trial launch for A3384, Albireo has plenty of catalysts, plenty of shots on goal, and plenty of upside. Between all potential indications, odevixibat has blockbuster potential.

There are risks, including competition from Mirum, but with ~$175 million of cash, a market cap of ~$240 million, and blockbuster potential for its lead candidate, the risk/reward profile seems attractive and this is a name I would slowly accumulate given the current volatile market environment.

