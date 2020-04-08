CenturyLink Baby Bonds Offer Compelling Yields

The COVID-19 selloff has created a plethora of opportunities in the high-yield debt markets. CenturyLink (CTL) is a company that I have covered for several years. The company’s acquisition of Level 3 Communications prompted me to issue a dividend warning in late 2017. The company cut its dividend in 2019 and after a rally in the company’s debt later that year, I sold my positions. Now, I am re-examining an entry position between CenturyLink’s stock and its bonds.

CenturyLink’s stock has sold off due to the COVID-19 black swan, and the resulting discount has created a dividend yield of greater than 10.5%. While bonds represent a safer investment, with safer income and lower returns, CenturyLink’s long-term bonds and baby bonds are offering similar yields closer to 9%. What’s more interesting is that two of CenturyLink’s baby bonds (CTY) (CTV) are currently callable at $25 per unit, which is more than 20% greater than their current price.

CenturyLink’s cash flow has slipped since its dividend cut, but the company was still able to generate $3 billion of free cash flow in 2019. While shareholders can find solace that the company’s free cash flow does cover its dividend, it's important to note that the company’s history of acquisitions and dividend policy have not been generous to shareholders.

CenturyLink has been using excess free cash flow after dividends to pay down the company’s debt. According to the company’s balance sheet, long-term debt plus current maturities has decreased from $36 billion at the end of 2018 to $34.7 billion at the end of 2019. CenturyLink needs the excess cash to reduce leverage as the company is facing $13 billion in debt maturities over the next five years.

Fortunately, we can project the company’s ability to reduce debt based on a combination of management guidance and trends. In the fourth quarter earnings report, management guided free cash flow of $3.1 to $3.4 billion, capital expenditures of $3.6 to $3.9 billion, and dividends of $1.1 billion. Based on the averages of ranges, we can surmise that operating cash flow will be approximately $7 billion. Based on guidance, I believe capital expenditures will increase by approximately 5% per year. Despite the likelihood of operating cash flow growing, I have projected it as flat to provide a more conservative analysis.

CenturyLink’s management has not provided any financial updates since the outbreak of COVID-19, leading me to believe that they are confident in maintaining their guidance targets. As an IT company, they are well protected from the need to shelter in place. In fact, the company has established a dedicated COVID-19 press release site and has announced its first quarter earnings will be reported on May 6 th.

CenturyLink should be able to reduce its long-term debt by approximately $10 billion over the next five years. While the corresponding deleveraging may bring value to CenturyLink shareholders, the risks posed by future acquisitions will be bore directly by common shareholders. While shares of CTL are worth the risk, more conservative investors should find comfort and solid income in the 9% yielding baby bonds.



