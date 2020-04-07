The Month In Closed-End Funds: March 2020

Once again, Real Estate CEFs (-10.79%) mitigated losses better than the other equity CEF classifications for the month.

Only 12% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 13% of equity CEFs and 12% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

While for the first month in five, fixed income CEFs witnessed returns in the red (-12.80%, their worst monthly loss in at least 35 years).

For the third month in a row, equity CEFs on average posted negative returns, declining 20.64% on a NAV basis for March (their worst one-month decline since October 31, 2008).

Photo Source: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski. Bull and bear, symbols for successful and bad trading are seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse), as markets react to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt, Germany, March 25, 2020.

For the month, only 3% of all closed-end funds (BATS:CEFS) posted net asset value (NYSE:NAV)-based returns in the black, with just 5% of equity CEFs and only 1% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the third month in a row, Lipper’s mixed-asset CEFs (-17.81%) mitigated losses better than or outperformed its two equity-based brethren: world equity CEFs macro-group (-18.10%) and domestic equity CEFs (-22.21%). For the second month in a row, the Real Estate CEFs classification (-10.79%) mitigated losses better than or outperformed all other equity classifications, followed by Options Arbitrage/Options Strategies CEFs (-11.62%) and Sector Equity CEFs (-14.25%). Energy MLP CEFs (-63.74%) posted the largest losses of the equity universe.

For the third consecutive month, municipal bond CEFs remained at the top of the leaderboard, posting a minus 8.25% return on average, followed by domestic taxable fixed income CEFs (-15.84%) and world income CEFs (-17.69%). Investors became more risk averse during the month, questioning the credit quality of risky assets and causing credit spreads to widen significantly, with Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt CEFs (-21.45%) posting the largest declines for the month and weighing on the world income CEFs macro-group.

For March, the median discount of all CEFs widened 170 basis points (bps) to 9.78%—wider than the 12-month moving average median discount (6.89%). In this report, we highlight March 2020 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.

1 5 Click to enlarge Notes:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.