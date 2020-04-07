How The Intrinsic Value Of Common Equity Shares Will Be Destroyed In This Crisis

Most common equity shareholders face severe insolvency risks. Many common shareholders will come severely diluted in recapitalizations. And almost all owners of common equity shares will experience severe loss of both intrinsic value and market value.

This crisis is different: Severe destruction of intrinsic value means that the market value of most common equity shares will not "bounce back" to former levels any time soon.

Much confusion arises because advisers, financial media commentators and stock pundits generally do not understand the difference between the market value and the intrinsic value of common equity shares.

I have decided to write this article because it has become clear to me that financial advisors, financial media writers/commentators and stock pundits generally do not understand the profound threats faced by common equity shareholders during the current crisis. As a result of the misinformation being spread by these so-called “professionals” (albeit unintentionally), individual investors are generally deeply unaware about the profound threats to their dividend income streams and to the intrinsic value of their invested capital in common equity shareholdings.

In the context of the forthcoming macroeconomic collapse – and the concomitant collapse in business revenues - the dividend income paid to the holders of common equity shares of most publicly-traded companies will be decimated, for both economic and political reasons. Furthermore, there will be deep and widespread destruction of intrinsic value - and the corresponding market value - of the common equity shares held by most investors.

In this article I will briefly describe the main points that will need to be understood by individual investors in order to take the first step in devising an appropriate investment strategy that's adapted to the current unprecedented economic and financial environment.

The purpose of this article is not to alarm investors. It's to get investors to understand that there are things about this economic crisis that are fundamentally different from other crises in recent decades. In particular, the forthcoming crisis will impact the long-term intrinsic value and the long-term capital structure of US firms profoundly. In this context, investors need to be informed so that they will be empowered to employ an appropriate portfolio strategy for the forthcoming crisis and the recovery which will eventually follow.

Investors Are Being Misled by Ignorance of So-Called Professionals

Most financial advisors, financial media writers and stock pundits think and preach that almost every major decline in share prices that occurs during a major stock market decline represents a “buying opportunity.” Specifically, many of these commentators have recently been tripping over themselves to declare that the price declines experienced during the current bear market represent an “opportunity of a lifetime.” The highly-superficial “thinking” behind virtually every single article/report written along these lines is the simple but widespread belief that the price drops - or declines in market value - experienced during the current major stock market decline (as in all others) are merely a function of the irrational “moods” of a “manic” “Mr. Market.”

As it relates to the current bear market associated with the ongoing and forthcoming economic crisis – which is of an unprecedented depth, scale and scope - such advice and opinions by these advisors, writers and pundits is clearly indicative of a deep and fundamental ignorance.

At the heart of this ignorance on the part of most advisors, financial writers and stock pundits is three key types of confusions and misunderstandings:

They fundamentally do not understand the difference between: A) Market price, B) Intrinsic value. They fundamentally do not understand the nature, depth, breadth and length of the current macroeconomic crisis. They fundamentally do not understand how the current economic crisis will deeply impact the intrinsic value and market value of the majority of publicly traded common equity shares.

Ironically, as regards to points 1 and 3 above, many advisors, financial media commentators and stock pundits are fond of advertising themselves as “followers” and/or “disciples” of Benjamin Graham. However, in the context of the current economic crisis, it has become painfully clear that most of these so-called “disciples” did not read Graham’s writings carefully and have only a superficial familiarity with what he actually taught regarding the intrinsic value of common equity shares and the relationship to fluctuations in the market prices of common equity shares in the stock market.

You will not be able to understand the current and forthcoming bear market if you think of recent generalized price declines in terms of “random fluctuations” that are “irrational” products of the “manic mood swings” of “Mr. Market” (one of Ben Graham’s most poorly understood heuristics).

The current and prospective bear market in US equities (and global equities) can only properly be analyzed in the context of apprehending the very real and highly generalized massive destruction of the intrinsic value of common equity shares that's currently ongoing and that is only in its early stages.

At the core of the ignorance of many advisors, financial commentators and stock pundits is that they simply do not understand the insolvency risks that are currently faced by most companies as a result of the current economic crisis. And as a result, they do not understand the concomitant potential destruction/annihilation of the value of common equity shares.

Indeed, it's no exaggeration to state that, given the severity of the current and prospective economic crisis, the majority of stocks that trade on US exchanges face serious insolvency risks going forward. Ultimately, the value of the common equity shares of a large number of publicly-traded companies will be worth zero. And even in the case of those publicly traded companies that manage to escape this fate, their common equity shareholders face massive destruction of value via recapitalizations that will involve huge increases in debt and massive dilutions of common equity via various types of conversions and offerings.

A Special Note to Dividend Stock Investors

Before I go on, I want to pause to make something very clear to my readers: The confusions evinced by the majority of so-called “value investing” disciples of Ben Graham pale in comparison to the shocking level of ignorance that has been openly on display on the part of a subset of writers and pundits all over the internet that promote “dividend stocks.” I want to warn my readers, many of which may be owners of “dividend stocks,” of the following:

1. Many dividend stocks will be worth zero. Many so-called “dividend stock” face serious insolvency risks. Many will never again pay a single penny of dividends and their common equity shares will be worth zero.

2. Dividends per share will be massively diluted. In surviving firms, the per-share dividends of perhaps most common equity shareholders of publicly traded corporations will be deeply diluted via recapitalizations.

3. Dividends of most publicly-traded companies will be eliminated or slashed. Among those “dividend stocks” that survive and/or do not face dilutions, dividends will be eliminated, or at least deeply cut, during 2020, in a majority of cases. The first reason will be economic: The conservation of cash. The second reason for widespread dividend cuts in 2020 and 2021 will have a political dimension. First, firms that receive any sort of bail-out funds (probably over 50% will require and ultimately receive some form of assistance) will most likely have to completely eliminate dividends. Second, it simply will not “look good” politically for any firm to distribute dividends to shareholders when jobs and/or salaries of workers at those firms will be massively cut. Therefore, in this context, since a large majority of publicly-traded firms will cut personnel and compensation in 2020, most of these firms will probably elect to either cut or eliminate dividends entirely in 2020, taking into account potential and/or actual political and social backlash.

I will soon write a more detailed article that is exclusively dedicated to my readers that own and/or invest in “dividend stocks.” However, this present article is intended to provide dividend stock investors and all common equity investors with the fundamental information that they now need to take decisive action to preserve their capital and salvage the income-generating capacity of their hard-earned capital that is now at risk.

The Severity of the Forthcoming Economic Crisis

In this article I will only highlight some of the features of the forthcoming economic recession in the US, in accordance with my own estimates. Readers can find more extensive details on all of these points in my previous articles and in content that is exclusive to subscribers of Successful Portfolio Strategy. The key point to be understood is that the forthcoming US (and global) economic crisis will be unprecedented in scale and scope since the Great Depression.

1. Second quarter US GDP will plunge by over 30%. This is the largest quarterly decline in history.

2. Sustained contraction of economic activity. It's possible that the US economy will resume quarter-over-quarter annualized growth by the third quarter of 2020. Almost certainly, by the fourth quarter of 2020, the US should experience some modicum of quarter-over-quarter annualized growth. However, by my estimates, the year-over year decline in US GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020 will probably register a decline of more than -15%. Furthermore, according to my own estimates, GDP in the first quarter of 2021 (one year out from the onset of the crisis) will probably still be down by more than -10% on a year-over year basis. This contraction would represent the most severe sustained multi-quarter contraction in year-over-year GDP since Great Depression.

3. Unemployment will peak at over 25%. This is higher than the peak of the Great Depression. Furthermore, according to my own modeling, the US will be very lucky if unemployment is less than 15% by the end of 2020 – a figure that implies a long-term unemployment rate that'is significantly greater than any period since the Great Depression. Some readers might be surprised that unemployment could be greater than 15% by the end of 2020. However, taking into account that fact that a vaccine for COVID-19 is not expected until early to mid 2020 (in a best-case scenario, assuming one is actually developed), it's clear that "social distancing" - both mandated and voluntary - will remain a major part of the social and economic landscape in the US and all over the world. In this context, unemployment in industries such as restaurants, air travel, hospitality, live entertainment, recreation, shopping centers and many other industries, will remain at extremely elevated levels.

4. Financial crisis. Due to the depth, breadth and length of the ongoing and forthcoming macroeconomic recession, a financial crisis that is similar - and possibly even more severe - than that of 2007-2009 is likely to develop.

For the sake of context, it will help to compare my forecasts above to current Wall Street “consensus” estimates.

First, my estimates of second quarter US GDP are in line with current Wall Street consensus.

Second, my estimates of full-year 2020 and 12-month forward GDP are more pessimistic that current Wall Street consensus. However, as of last week, Wall Street consensus is now not radically different from my own forecasts and is very quickly catching up. Indeed, most Wall Street forecasts indicate a YoY decline of well over 5% by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Furthermore, almost every Wall Street firm has been severely downgrading their GDP projections on roughly a weekly basis.

Third, my estimates on unemployment in the second quarter are not far from consensus. Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen has estimated that unemployment may exceed 30% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America all have estimated second quarter contractions of more than -30%. However, my estimate for year-end unemployment is significantly higher than current consensus. This is because most analysts have overestimated how fast the US economy can recover to the previous level of production in the context of extensive and prolonged social distancing (mandated and private) extending into 2021. However, consensus is quickly moving toward my own estimates.

Finally, my prediction of a financial crisis of a severity that is similar – or potentially even worse - than that of 2007-2009 is currently well outside the consensus. However, this particular fact does not worry me at all because I'm a former banking analyst with great experience in dealing with financial crises all over the world, and I recognize that it will take a while for general consensus opinion to understand the things that I can already see (and which I will write about in more detail forthcoming articles). Indeed, in 2007, I foresaw the potential collapse of the banking system well over one year before Wall Street consensus had only “posthumously” recognized it. Therefore, I thoroughly expect a delayed recognition of the severity of the threats facing the financial system - although I do not expect recognition to be as delayed on this occasion as in the 2007-2009 period.

Current Economic Crisis Poses Insolvency Risks for Most Publicly Traded Firms

During the course of 2020, most publicly-traded companies will have to face serious insolvency risks. The GDP contraction of over 30% in the second quarter will coincide with price declines (in many products), leading to a collapse in revenues at most publicly-traded companies in the order of 40% or more. In this environment, most companies will experience major losses in net income and become deeply cash-flow negative – a situation that for most companies cannot persist for very long before they start to default on their obligations to creditors (both trade and financial) and are forced to go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The insolvency risk of US firms is exacerbated at the present time since corporate debt as a percentage of assets – whether measured as GAAP asset value, adjusted asset value or the market capitalization of assets - is at all-time highs. While it's true that interest rates are low and the debt service burdens of most companies, up until recently, looked fairly “moderate” by historical standards, it needs to be recognized that the debt service burdens now faced by companies in the current economic context are extremely burdensome.

When your earnings and cash flow crash below zero (as is the case with the majority of publicly-traded companies), then the formally “moderate” levels of debt service payments associated with the high level of debt on the balance sheet become crushingly high. Furthermore, the current liabilities (accounts payable) that formerly seemed “manageable” have suddenly become a fundamental threat to solvency. When you cannot sell your inventory and/or you have to liquidate product at fire-sale prices, all of the sudden, your accounts payable become crushingly high and place you at the risk of insolvency. Finally, when you are not able to meet financial obligations, your firm’s elevated debt-to-equity ratios that were formerly ignored by everyone will all-of-the-sudden loom extremely large in the eyes of actual and potential creditors. Potential creditors will all-of-the-sudden become less willing to provide “survival liquidity” to firms with high debt-to-equity ratios since recovery of capital in a liquidation scenario becomes less likely in proportion to the level of the debt-to-equity ratio.

Many have reflexively concluded that the above issues are “not a problem” since the Fed is “printing money” and making liquidity widely available. The problem is that the most critical issues that are faced most publicly traded companies are not problems of liquidity – they are problems of solvency. It's critically important to understand this fundamental difference.

First, regarding the issue of liquidity, most banks will not be willing to lend to most companies to alleviate their “liquidity” problems due to banks’ concerns about the solvency of most firms. The fact that the Fed is providing banks with “unlimited” liquidity does very little to improve the solvency of the firms that banks lend to. In this context, while the Fed can indeed provide “unlimited” liquidity to banks, it cannot force banks to lend money to banks that banks suspect have high risks of insolvency. Therefore, unless the Fed and/or Treasury guarantee the value of those loans, banks will simply not lend to most companies, in most cases. It's far from clear to what extent the Fed and Treasury will provide guarantees for loans to publicly-traded companies (as opposed to small and medium-sized businesses). And even if such guarantees are ultimately forthcoming, they will almost certainly come with highly dilutive conditions that destroy common shareholder value.

Second, even if banks can be persuaded to lend money to publicly-traded companies (via federal guarantees) to help them solve short-term liquidity problems (e.g. payment of payroll, rent and suppliers), the long-term solvency risks of these companies will, in many ways, actually become worse. For example, in an economy in which GDP will be contracting by between 10%-20% between 6-12 months from now, and with prices of many products collapsing, it's highly unlikely that operating cash flows at most publicly traded companies will rebound to breakeven levels in the next 6-12 months. Therefore, taking on more debt now rather than simply entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy immediately would be irrational - on the part of both banks and companies - in many cases.

How Insolvency Risk Impacts the Intrinsic Value of Common Equity

Some smart investors have asked me: “How is it that if a firm simply has one or two bad years that this will impact intrinsic value so negatively? For example, if a company merely has one or even two years of negative cash flow, but the expected cash flows into perpetuity are still positive, then intrinsic value should not be severely impaired.”

The problem with this manner of thinking is the following:

When a company defaults on its obligations – whether it is to suppliers or banks – the company immediately becomes subject to bankruptcy proceedings. Most companies will choose to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy so as to protect the firm from creditors and preserve, to the maximum extent possible, the ongoing value of the firm for all stakeholders including employees. In Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the value of common equity shares usually goes to zero or a small fraction of its former value. The ownership of the firm essentially changes hands, new common equity shares are issued, old common equity shareholders are wiped out or massively diluted and the former creditors (banks, bondholders preferred shareholders and etc.) become the new common equity shareholders. In a “successful” restructuring, re-organization and recapitalization, the intrinsic “ongoing economic value” of a productive firm may only ultimately suffer a modest decrease due to one or more years of negative cash flow. However, as a practical matter, the intrinsic value of the common equity stakes of the pre-restructuring set of common shareholders is generally wiped out or massively diluted.

Thus, the key point that investors need to understand is that just two to eight quarters of deeply negative cash flow – particularly under current macroeconomic conditions - can wipe out all or most of the intrinsic value of the common equity shares. This scenario will effectively occur in the case of a very large number of publicly held companies.

Common Equity Shareholders of Surviving Firms Face Massive Destruction of Intrinsic Value

What about firms that manage to escape bankruptcy proceedings, such as Chapter 11?

Let us look at three categories of surviving firms and how there will be massive destruction of the intrinsic value of common equity in each case: 1) Firms facing negative cash flows requiring recapitalizations, 2) Firms that can fund cash flow short-falls with cash reserves, 3) Firms that do not face a decline in cash flows and that requiring no drawing down of cash reserves and no recapitalizations at all.

1. Firms that will require recapitalizations. Under the present set of expected economic circumstances, the majority of publicly-traded firms will face negative cash flows. Companies in the financial sector and the energy sector will require massive recapitalizations. Recapitalizations will be widely required for companies in the basic materials, consumer discretionary and industrial sectors. Indeed, the majority of publicly-traded firms – including firms coming from all major sectors - will require recapitalizations as well. Many of these firms will require recapitalizations in order to cover negative operating cash flows and to meet debt service payments. These recapitalizations will take the form of increased long-term debt and/or issuance of new equity via offerings and/or conversions. In either scenario, common shareholder value is destroyed.

A. Scenario of increased debt. In the scenario of increased debt (without a corresponding increase in productive assets), a greater proportion of future cash flows produced by the firm’s productive assets will now belong to debt-holders. Also, due to increased leverage, credit risk and bankruptcy risk increases. Both of these outcomes of increased debt necessarily cause a fundamental destruction of the intrinsic value common equity shares.

B. Scenario of new share issuance. The scenario of share issuance also is highly destructive of the intrinsic value of common equity shares. This scenario can occur in several forms. Only two will be mentioned here. First, new shares can be issued through private offerings and/or secondary offerings (usually at large discounts). Alternatively, shares can be issued when holders of convertible or any other type of security are forced (or agree) to convert the value of their holdings into common equity shares. In either scenario of share issuance, there's a destruction of the value of common equity shares as pre-issuance shareholders’ percentage of ownership of the company’s equity capital structure is diluted without any corresponding increase in the productive assets of the firm. The earnings, cash flow and dividends per share of the pre-issuance shareholders is reduced and therefore the intrinsic value of their shares is reduced.

2. Firms with excess cash that require no recapitalization. There's a second broad group of firms that faces negative cash flows but will be able to resolve these cash shortfalls without raising new debt or equity capital because they happen to possess excess cash reserves. This second group of firms will suffer a decline in intrinsic value which is tied to the draw-down of their cash reserves. Furthermore, they will suffer losses of intrinsic value due to factors faced by all three groups and which is discussed below in the section which describes the loss of intrinsic common equity share value that is faced by virtually all common equity shareholders.

3. “Lucky” firms that do not face negative cash flows. Finally, what about companies that are so fortunate that they do not face negative cash flows and therefore do not need to issue more debt, issue more equity or even draw down their cash? The intrinsic value of the common equity shares of even these “lucky” companies will decline for reasons that will affect virtually all common equity shareholders.

First, common shareholders of all firms, including those in the “lucky” category, will suffer a loss in the intrinsic value of common equity shares as a function of the “foregone” expected earnings and cash flow that the firm suffers until the firm is back to producing at its former level of productive capacity and its former level of profit margins and operating profitability. In most cases, it will take several years for even the “lucky” category of firms to reach their prior levels of profitability.

Second, the intrinsic value of these “lucky” firms will decline insofar as its future growth prospects are diminished. In this regard the future growth prospects of almost all publicly traded firms will be diminished as a result of the current economic crisis, insofar as the potential growth rate of the US and global economies will be significantly impaired (for various reasons including increased debt and increased macroeconomic instability) after this crisis.

Finally, the intrinsic value of even the most “lucky” firms will suffer insofar as the uncertainty and risk regarding the growth of future cash flows increases. Greater uncertainty and risk regarding the future growth of cash flows is likely to be a permanent feature of the financial landscape for many years into the future. Greater uncertainty and risk in the growth rate of future cash flows translates into a higher “equity risk premium” and a higher “discount rate” applied to the firm’s future cash flows. The significance of this is that a higher discount rate applied to future projected cash flows necessarily implies a lower intrinsic value of common equity shares.

Conclusion

The vast majority of advisors, financial media authors/commentators and stock pundits are saying that the current bear market has resulted in a “wonderful opportunity” to invest in the common equity shares of many companies that have suffered declines in their market value.

The “thinking” behind this dangerous advice is the simplistic but widespread idea that price declines in every bear market always represent an “opportunity” to buy most stocks at cheaper prices than were available previously and that will be available in the relatively near future when stock prices “inevitably bounce back."

In the context of the current economic crisis, this type of recommendation evinces deep ignorance and incompetence.

The first source of this ignorance comes from an alarming confusion regarding the difference between market value and intrinsic value. The second source of this ignorance comes from a profound lack of understanding regarding nature, depth, breadth and length of the current macroeconomic crisis. The third source of this misunderstanding comes from a complete misapprehension of how the current economic crisis will cause massive destruction of intrinsic value – quite apart from the decline in market values - for the vast majority of publicly-traded common equity shares.

As a result of the current and forthcoming economic crisis, the common equity shares of a very large number of companies will become worthless. Even in the case of those companies that escape bankruptcy, the intrinsic value (and market value) of common equity shares of most companies will suffer massive destruction due to changes in the capital structure and because of a severe deterioration of short-term and long-term fundamentals.

Investors that adhere to the same simplistic “buy the dip” strategies that worked in the past are going to be severely punished by the current and ongoing economic crisis. This crisis is fundamentally different. As a result, you urgently need to put in place a new strategy which is specifically tailored to the new economic realities. And you need to execute that new strategy decisively and promptly before the fundamentals of almost all US and global publicly listed companies deteriorate tremendously - and before the next leg of the bear market takes stock prices decisively lower than they are at present.

It is critically important that you have a portfolio strategy that is properly designed to deal with the forthcoming unprecedented economic crisis, and its aftermath. Subscribers of Successful Portfolio Strategy are ready to both manage the risks and capitalize on the opportunities that will be presented in these unprecedented times. Our service empowers you with knowledge and tools needed to implement a winning portfolio strategy. Please note that our service offers two portfolios: The Total Return Strategy portfolio is for conservatively oriented long-term investors. Proprietary Trader is for more aggressive and active investors/traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All positions are disclosed in Successful Portfolio Management portfolios.