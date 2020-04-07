Gulfport Energy: An Eventual Restructuring Looks Difficult To Avoid

Bonds appear to be a better value than its stock.

Thus, it may need close to $2.75 natural gas to break even in 2021, when it doesn't have hedges.

Gulfport is well protected by hedges in 2020 and appears capable of delivering slightly positive cash flow at $2 natural gas and $35 oil.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) appears to be heading towards eventual restructuring after its 2020 guidance called for a sharp production drop, and it hired a debt restructuring adviser.

It should be able to operate at neutral to positive cash flow in 2020 due to its hedges. It could also operate at neutral to positive cash flow in 2021 (while keeping production at 2020 levels) if gas prices rebound to near $2.75. However, it cannot support its nearly $2 billion in debt at 2020 production levels and doesn't seem capable of increasing production significantly without cash burn.

Gulfport's bonds (particularly its later maturities) look to be decent values, though, as at 26 cents on the dollar, that would value Gulfport at only 1.7x EBITDAX at $2.40 Henry Hub natural gas (as a long-term price).

Notes On Restatement

Gulfport's restatement of its Q3 2019 financial statements involved some large numbers. However, I personally don't pay that much attention to the property asset values recorded on the balance sheets of E&P companies, so the major impairment loss resulting from the restatement doesn't change my view on Gulfport by itself.

The financial statement issues didn't affect items that I do pay more attention to such as cash flow, proved reserves, and adjusted EBITDA.

Gulfport still has a book value of over $8 per share after taking over $2 billion in impairment charges in 2019, and that still would be much more than its market asset value under current (or at year-end 2019) market conditions. Some of Gulfport's bonds are trading under 30 cents on the dollar, suggesting that the market values its assets at well under debt.

2020 Outlook

Gulfport is forecasting production to average 1,125 MMcfe per day at its guidance midpoint. This would represent a substantial 18% production decrease compared to 2019's average daily production and a 16% production decline compared to Q4 2019. Gulfport's expected production fell more than I anticipated with its roughly $300 million capex budget, indicating a higher base decline rate.

At $35 WTI oil and $2.00 Henry Hub natural gas, Gulfport would be projected to generate $580 million in oil and gas revenue. It also has hedges covering around 52% of its 2020 natural gas production at an average of $2.86 per Mcf and potentially over 100% of its 2020 oil production at an average of $59.82. This contributes to Gulfport's hedges being worth around $245 million at $2 Henry Hub natural gas and $35 WTI oil.

Gulfport expects its natural gas differentials to average around negative $0.75 during 2020, with the wider differential being largely attributed to its production volumes falling short of its firm transportation commitments. This is mostly due to its SCOOP volumes falling well short of contracted levels, although Utica production also is expected to drop below contracted levels at times.

Source: Gulfport Energy - 2019 10-K

This could be a significant issue in future years as well, as its firm transportation commitments increase by around 5% in 2021, and its natural gas production is already expected to be around 27% below contracted volumes in 2020.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 369,562,500 $1.25 $462 NGLs (Barrels) 4,927,500 $12.25 $60 Oil (Barrels) 1,916,250 $30.25 $58 Hedge Value $245 Total Revenue $825

With a $298 million capex budget, Gulfport is expected to end up with $812 million in cash expenditures in 2020.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $236 LOE $62 Production Taxes $23 G&A $71 Interest $122 CapEx $298 Total Expenses $812

Thus, it would have around $13 million in positive cash flow at $35 WTI oil and $2.00 NYMEX natural gas, achieved due to its hedges. Improvements in natural gas prices would help Gulfport still despite the hedges, as a $0.25 increase in natural gas prices would improve its 2020 cash flow by around $41 million.

2021 At $2.75 Henry Hub

The low natural gas prices in 2020 and decline in associated gas production should result in prices rebounding in 2021 as total natural gas production declines. If Henry Hub averages $2.75 in 2021 (along with $45 WTI oil), then Gulfport would generate $894 million in revenue assuming flat production compared to 2020.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 369,562,500 $2.00 $739 NGLs (Barrels) 4,927,500 $15.75 $78 Oil (Barrels) 1,916,250 $40.25 $77 Total Revenue $894

Based on Gulfport's 2020 production declines with a $298 million budget, I estimate that it can hold production at 2020 levels with around $360 million capex. A combination of lower production levels and lower base decline rates help reduce its maintenance capex.

With that budget, Gulfport could deliver $7 million in positive cash flow in 2021 at $2.75 Henry Hub gas. Gulfport lacks 2021 hedges, so it is fully exposed to any differences in natural gas or oil prices then. Gulfport's breakeven point appears to be $2.73 Henry Hub gas with WTI oil at $45.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $236 LOE $62 Production Taxes $36 G&A $71 Interest $122 CapEx $360 Total Expenses $887

Valuation And Debt

The problem for Gulfport is that its $2.73 Henry Hub unhedged breakeven point (with $45 WTI oil) makes it challenging for it to grow production to deleverage without cash burn. Gulfport's debt is around 4.0x its EBITDAX at $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas and $45 WTI oil using 2020 production levels.

It thus seems likely to restructure by the time its May 2023 unsecured notes become due. Gulfport's credit facility currently matures in December 2021 and may violate the 4.0x leverage covenant on its credit facility by the end of 2020, so it may restructure earlier than that.

Source: Gulfport Petroleum - 2019 10-K

Gulfport may continue to repurchase its debt at a discount. If it spends another $100 million to repurchase unsecured notes in 2020, then that may reduce its outstanding notes to around $1.55 billion (with $1.78 billion in total debt).

Valuing Gulfport at 3.0x unhedged EBITDAX at $2.40 Henry Hub natural gas (close to longer term strip prices) and $45 WTI oil would put its value at $1.1 billion using 2020 production levels. This would result in an estimated value of 56 cents on the dollar for its remaining unsecured notes (assuming that it spends $100 million to repurchase some of its notes at a discount). At 26 cents on the dollar, Gulfport's unsecured notes would value it at approximately 1.7x EBITDAX using $2.40 gas and $45 WTI oil.

There is a chance that Gulfport may be able to reduce some of its midstream commitments in restructuring, although court rulings have been mixed on this issue. Recently, there was a ruling that the Oklahoma producer Alta Mesa (NASDAQ:AMR) couldn't reject its midstream gathering contracts in bankruptcy.

Conclusion

Gulfport's reduced capex budget in 2020 allows it to reach slightly positive cash flow at $2.00 Henry Hub natural gas and $35 oil with its hedges. This is with a capex budget that is going to result in steep production declines that will put Gulfport in a tough position for refinancing its 2023 and later debt maturities though. Even if gas rebounds to $2.75 in 2021, Gulfport's debt may be 4.0x EBITDAX with its 2020 production levels.

Thus, Gulfport is quite likely to restructure at some point. Since Gulfport has a limited amount of secured debt, its later debt maturities look to be a decent value as they are trading in the mid-20s. If gas can average around $2.40 in the long term (based on strip), that may result in 100% upside for its 2025 and 2026 notes, assuming that Gulfport ends up trading at least a 3.0x EBITDAX multiple again post-restructuring.

Eliminating its unsecured debt in restructuring would also bring Gulfport's unhedged breakeven point down to around $2.40 Henry Hub gas due to reduced interest costs. This would make it reasonably competitive with its lower production levels.

