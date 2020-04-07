The Timing Could Be Right To Buy Schlumberger

Pricing power has been waning in the oil patch for a while. The coronavirus and falling oil prices have amplified the situation.

The knock-on effects of the coronavirus are punishing the U.S. economy. Less talked about has been the free fall in oil prices. Saudi Arabia and Russia recently increased supply. Brent oil is sub-$35, making it difficult for shale oil plays to make money. It could go lower as demand has fallen sharply. Falling oil prices have punished stocks of oil service companies like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). The stock is down over 65% Y/Y. The beaten stock could deserve a look.

Free Fall In North America Land Drilling

Pricing power in the North America land drilling market has been waning for several quarters. Schlumberger recently furloughed employees and cut salaries for certain executives:

Schlumberger (SLB +4%) says it will implement widespread salary and job cuts as it accelerates the restructuring of its North American land business to cope with sharply reduced revenue due to collapsing oil prices. The company says it will implement job cuts and furloughs over the next two months based on business lines and location. Executives will take voluntary 20% salary reductions beginning April 1, and worldwide support personnel will adopt modified schedules that result in lower salaries.

Amid social distancing and stagnant industrial activity, the demand for oil has likely taken a sharp hit. Whether demand returns to previous levels after the pandemic is over is anybody's guess. Schlumberger was struggling in North America before the pandemic. It reported total Q4 revenue of $8.2 billion, down 4% sequentially.

Revenue from North America fell by double digits, while Europe/CIS/Africa fell in the low-single-digit percentage range. North America represented 30% of total revenue, down from 33% in Q3. It is now the company's second-largest region behind Middle East & Asia. The company had beefed up its presence in North America via acquisition, but appears to be putting less emphasis on the region.

Total revenue outside North America was $5.8 billion, up 1% Q/Q. Cameron generated revenue of $1.4 billion, up 2% Q/Q. Deep water projects could dry up with oil prices at these levels. That could choke off future revenue growth for Cameron. Schlumberger has always been applauded for the diversification of its earnings stream. How North America and Cameron react to lower oil prices could drive the narrative in Q2.

Margins Could Remain Challenged

Schlumberger's management team is one of the best at containing costs. I am not surprised the company reacted quickly with employee furloughs amid free falling oil prices and demand. That said, the company's Q4 EBITDA was $1.7 billion, down 4% Q/Q. Its EBITDA margin of 20.5% ticked down 10 basis points. Its recent cost containment efforts come amid significant headwinds. Per Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), for the week ended April 3rd, the count of active U.S. drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 64 to 664. This implies E&P in the oil patch remains challenged.

Even with the recent cost cuts, it could prove difficult for management to grow EBITDA. There are about $319 million in costs related to R&D and general administrative expenses management can cut into. If revenue falls sharply, then Schlumberger may need to reduce these costs simply to keep EBITDA margins from falling. For now, Schlumberger's EBITDA margins may have peaked.

OPEC To The Rescue?

The supply increases by Saudi Arabia and Russia drove oil prices lower. They also have the potential to destroy billions of capital in the U.S. and tens of thousands of jobs. Several U.S. oil drillers are high-cost producers, and may not survive with oil prices sub-$40. More jobs losses amid demand destruction caused by social distancing could be devastating for the U.S. President Trump has called for OPEC and Russia to cut supply. Russia and OPEC could be open to a truce, yet it may involve supply cuts by U.S. oil companies as well:

Investors are awaiting more clarity on a global plan to cut production to reduce the current oversupply of oil. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, plan to talk on Thursday after delaying an expected Monday meeting. For OPEC to make a deal, however, the U.S. will likely have to agree to its own coordinated production cut - a drastic change from the competitive free market ethos that has characterized the U.S. oil industry for decades.

I believe a supply cut could happen, it just may not come as soon as President Trump would like. An end to the pandemic could spur the travel industry and increase demand for oil. A supply cut or a path to one could also cause oil prices to spike higher. Ultimately, the outlook for oil and Schlumberger's business prospects could move to the upside.

Conclusion

With an enterprise value of about $33 billion, SLB trades at less than 5x EBITDA. Catalysts to the upside may not be priced in. Buy SLB.

