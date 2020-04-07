MaxLinear: Deal With Intel Looks Cheap, Much Is Still Unknown

I am a bit cautious here as valuations have increased over time, as I look forward to learning more about the implications of the deal.

The deal has potential, yet more information must be released, as organic sales declines and complicated finances do not make life easy for investors.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had some noteworthy news for investors in April, amidst the coronavirus crisis. The company lowered the first quarter sales guidance, which is no surprise, given the conditions, as the cut in the guidance seems somewhat modest. The other big news is the acquisition of Intel's home gateway assets, warranting an update on the thesis, although a lot is still unknown at this point in time. This comes amidst lack of details being released alongside the deal announced with Intel.

The News

MaxLinear has reached a deal with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to acquire its Home Gateway Platform Division assets in a $150 million cash deal, almost entirely financed through a new term loan of $140 million, resulting in a pro forma debt position of $352 million.

MaxLinear is pleased with the deal pointing towards addition of scale, diversification, addition of a sizable IP portfolio, and potential to capitalize on Wi-Fi 6, while adding to earnings per share as well. The company furthermore is familiar with the acquired activities and claims that the purchase price is opportunistic. It furthermore reveals that the revenue contribution pegged at $60-70 million per quarter, suggesting little over 0.5 times sales has been paid for the assets, which, at face, value looks like a cheap multiple.

The company furthermore updated the first quarter revenue guidance, now seeing sales at around $62 million, lagging compared to a previous guidance of $65-70 million.

Where Are We?

Early February, the company reported its full year results, which were not that compelling. The company reported full year revenue declines of nearly 18% to $317 million, as the current run rate, of course, is far lower than that at around a quarter of a billion. The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $22 million, including a near $3 million restructuring charge, a bigger loss than the year before. Including some interest expenses, the company is reporting quite steep losses of course, that is based on GAAP accounting.

Truth be told, the operating performance looks a lot better if we adjust for $57 million in amortization charges, translating into an operating profit of around $35 million. The reported adjusted operating profit of $72 million is rather aggressively adjusted, excluding sizable stock-based compensation, for instance.

After shares had peaked at $30 in 2017, shares had fallen to $20 at the start of this year. The 71 million shares outstanding represented an equity value of $1.4 billion at that moment, as the company operated with $93 million in cash and a net debt load of $113 million ahead of the deal with Intel, for a $1.5 billion enterprise value.

This values the company at around 5 times sales, a steep multiple, given the decline in the revenue base, as the company already guided for a fall in the first quarter. Buying some assets from Intel at around 0.5 times sales, therefore, seems like a steal, certainly if the company touts real benefits on the bottom line and in other areas as well, although too little is known at the moment to make a real judgment.

Working with my realistic operating profit number of $35 million, and assuming refinancing of the existing net debt load of little over $100 million at interest costs of a conservative $10 million (conservative means high here as existing gross debt is far higher than net debt) and a 20% tax rate, I peg earnings potential at $20 million, or about $0.30 per share. Hence, shares are not necessarily very cheap in my book, although the latter deal could change this a lot, as valuations have been reset, and despite showing a 30% rebound in today's trading session, they still trade at $14.

A Bit Cautious Here

I have last looked at the company back in spring of 2015 when the company acquired Entropic. I concluded that the deal created potential for synergies and scale, while risks would go up as well. The company spent nearly $300 million to acquire Entropic which reported revenues of $192 million at the time, while MaxLinear was posting merely $100 million in business. This means that, with pro forma revenues of nearly $300 million at the time, revenues have not been stable or down slightly over the past few years.

Despite this observation, expectations have risen a lot as a lower share count, lower share price, and net cash position made that the pro forma business was valued at less than $400 million in 2015. This compares to an enterprise value of around $1.5 billion at the start of the year, indicating that multiples have only been on the increase, in part because the company has managed to improve the margin profile.

The conclusion that risk and rewards have gone up is demonstrated in the events which have unfolded ever since. Trading in the high single digits, shares saw a nice rally towards $30 in 2017, yet ever since have lost more than half their value after trading at high single digits in recent weeks. While investors have made a bit of money since 2015, the returns are not that compelling, certainly not, given the run-up seen in the wider semiconductor space, as valuations are far from low here, certainly in relation to the sales multiple, the sales trajectory and complicated financials.

For now, this remains an easy avoid here, although the silver lining might be that Intel's assets are really acquired on the cheap, making me look anxiously for clues about the potential implications of the deal in the quarters to come.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.