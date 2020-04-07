Bear Market Bounce - J.C. Parets Returns To Alpha Trader

Summary

This week's Alpha Trader podcast features a return appearance by J.C. Parets of All Star Charts. Following Parets is a special report on Simon Property Group, with Seeking Alpha's Daniel Shvartsman talking with Julian Lin of the Best of Breed Marketplace service.

Parets tells hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher that any number of technical indicators are pointing to the recent price action in stocks as a classic bear market bounce.

To get on board with a new bull market, Parets wants to breadth improve, and also wants to see sectors like tech, industrials, financials, and consumer discretionary leading the way. Final confirmation would be 15% or more of stocks trading above their 200-day moving average.

Following Parets, Julian Lin sits down with Daniel Shvartsman to talk about the major developments in the shopping mall sector and his outlook for Simon Property Group.