Construction Spending's Silver Lining

The sharp drop in construction spending seems scary, but it is a passing phase, not the end of the world.

Construction spending has taken a huge hit because of the COVID-19 disruption. Some states and cities have halted construction activity and more are likely to follow suit.

A perfect storm is in the making: financial uncertainty, economic downturn, government cuts, rising unemployment, and a future that looks less clear the more we try to fathom it. - Jonathan Sacks

Construction spending may have dropped 1.3% month over month, but every dark cloud has a silver lining. After salvage hunting, I have prepared a list of triggers that should help equity investors.

The Commerce Department was surprised by the unexpected slump in construction spending by 1.3% in Feb. 2020. I guess it was inevitable because the writing was on the wall after the COVID-19 disruption blew up our economy. It is now clear that construction spending will be in stay-at-home mode in the near term.

Image Source: U.S. Census Bureau

I have repeatedly said in The Lead–Lag Report that it is futile to predict what the long term has in store for us. I can at best try to analyze signals, anticipate short-term events, and help you tweak investment strategies. In this post, my effort is to analyze the construction spending numbers, and try and salvage a few valuables strewn around.

1. Construction Halted

As of March 24, 2020, Boston, Cambridge, Chilmark, West Tisbury, and the state of Pennsylvania have halted all construction. Construction work in Illinois, California and New York is subject to caveats. San Francisco Bay Area and Austin (Texas) have halted work on all commercial projects. Walt Disney Organization and Michigan State University have halted all construction.

The impact is expected to be more severe on commercial projects. Aside from the construction halt, construction material imports from China have been impacted, and will continue to be so until normalcy returns. America imports 30% of its building product requirement from China, which now has heavily reduced output due to factory closures. Prices in the meantime have skyrocketed and there is no clarity when operations in both countries will get back to normal.

It is reasonable to estimate that more states will halt construction activity, and hence the short-term outlook for the construction sector is negative. Analysts who were surprised by Feb. 2020 numbers may be shocked by the March 2020 figures. There’s nothing to salvage here.

2. Positives from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Webinar

Ken Simonson of the AGC conveyed the results of a survey in a webinar on March 20, 2020. Twenty-eight percent of the respondents were asked to stop work, 11% were asked to stop future work, and 22% were informed by suppliers that deliveries will be late or canceled.

Other negatives that are likely to have a telling impact are canceled projects, lesser demand for offices and entertainment facilities, and defaults or missed payments by owners. A part of the shock can be absorbed by the growth in healthcare and lodging infrastructure. Plus, as supplies normalize, the reduced demand will leave vendors with no choice but to cut prices – and that will be another positive.

Equity investors can start tracking healthcare REITs. They also should note that most construction companies will be helped by lower input costs after the market stabilizes.

3. Growth in Single-Family Units

Image Source: U.S. Census Bureau

This dark cloud has a silver lining – the New Single-Family sector. This sector’s value has grown by 3.9% month over month at a time when macros have been roiled by the pandemic.

It is possible that after construction activity gets back to normal, single-family unit and multi-family unit construction activity will witness robust demand.

Investors can keep an eagle eye on single-family REITs such as Front Yard Residential Corp. (RESI), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), and Invitation Homes (INVH).

4. The Lumber Number

In my award-winning paper, Lumber: Worth its Weight in Gold, I have discussed how price movements of lumber and gold are reflective of macros, and that when lumber prices move up, investors turn into risk-seekers. As of April 2, 2020, gold is holding firm while lumber is in a free fall, implying risk aversion. However, the level is also on a relative basis oversold, and may be due for a mean reversion period of strength, consistent with my melt-up set-up I've been addressing in recent writings.

Image Source: Trading View

Keeping pace with the drop in construction spending, lumber producers have slashed softwood lumber prices. Investors should start watching this indicator to figure out a turnaround in the sector and equity markets.

5. Mortgage Applications

Per the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications had risen substantially after the Fed cut rates, but fell after the last week’s unemployment numbers were released because home buyers became cautious and withdrew. This week’s unemployment numbers are a shocker with claims filed ratcheting up to 6.65 million. The new numbers can make buyers more cautious and make many withdraw from the market.

However, interest rates are very low and people may start applying for mortgages once there is clarity on when the pandemic will end. The intensity of the relief packages announced by the government also can boost the confidence of homebuyers. Investors can track these factors.

Summing Up

The construction sector is now in uncharted territory. The Fed interest rate cut has the potential to increase mortgage activity, while the high unemployment numbers can further drag down construction spending. There are many ifs and buts in the air, and no analyst can estimate how and when the uncertainty will end.

Despite the bad news, investors can track the following indicators to sniff out a turnaround:

1. Any uptick in lumber’s price.

2. An increase in mortgage applications.

3. Price action of single-family and multi-family REITs.

4. Price action of healthcare REITs.

5. If any new relief packages announced by the government have the potential to increase the average Joe’s confidence levels.

6. Finally, and the most important factor – clarity on when the pandemic will taper off.

Well, I have salvaged these from the devastating construction spending numbers. Track these events to make an informed investment decision.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button above!



Subscribers warned to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.