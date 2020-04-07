Self-Storage REITs: Stability Amid Pandemic

With REIT-leading NOI margins of around 70%, the operating efficiency of the self-storage business is second to none in the real estate sector, where properties can break even at sub-50% occupancy rates.

REIT Rankings: Self-Storage

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Self-Storage REIT Sector Overview

In the Hoya Capital Self-Storage REIT Index, we track the five largest self-storage REITs, which account for roughly $60 billion in market value: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Extra Space (NYSE:EXR), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), and National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA). While all five REITs own fairly well-diversified portfolios across the country, we note the geographic and quality focus of the five REITs below. The three largest REITs - Public Storage, CubeSmart, and Extra Space - operate relatively high-rent portfolios in primary markets, while Life Storage and National Storage Affiliates operate facilities with generally lower rents in secondary and tertiary markets.

Low balance sheet leverage, high operating margins, and limited economic sensitivity of rental demand have been in-demand attributes within the REIT sector amid a time of immense economic uncertainty. Below, we present a framework for analyzing the REIT property sectors based on their direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates. Within the COVID-19 sensitivity chart, we note that storage REITs are among the four sectors with the lowest direct COVID sensitivity (along with cell tower, data center, and industrial REITs), and are also one of the least sensitive sectors to general economic conditions. Self-storage demand has proven to be incredibly "sticky" even during the depths of the prior Financial Crisis.

Importantly, self-storage REITs operate with some of the most well-capitalized balance sheets across the real estate sector. As discussed in our recent report, Cheap REITs Get Cheaper, consistent with the persistently "winning factors" exhibited by the REIT sector over the last decade discussed in the prior report, higher-yielding, higher-leveraged, and "inexpensive" REITs have plunged nearly twice as much as their lower-yielding, lower-leveraged, and more "expensive" counterparts. All five consumer-focused storage REITs operate with debt ratios that are below the REIT sector average of 33%, led by Public Storage, which operates with perhaps the most conservative balance sheet within the REIT sector with one of the few, coveted "A-rated" long-term bonds.

One of the most "recession-resistant" real estate sectors, the operating efficiency of the self-storage business is second to none in the real estate sector. Self-storage facilities command some of the highest NOI margins in the real estate space at over 70% and require minimal ongoing capital expenditures to maintain the facilities. A double-edged sword for asset owners, including REITs, the ease and efficiency at which operators can enter the market have resulted in a wave of speculative supply growth coming online over the last half-decade, a large chunk of which has come from developers with limited previous experience in the self-storage business. For this reason, we believe that acquisition and consolidation opportunities should be plentiful over the next decade for these storage REITs as the weaker operators are "shaken out" by potential dislocations resulting from the coronavirus crisis.

On the demand side, self-storage units are the "Hotel California" of the real estate sector: once you're checked in, "you can never leave." Despite storage units typically being rented on a month-by-month basis, nearly half of renters stay longer than two years, and about a quarter of the 30 million self-storage renters in America park their possessions in a storage unit for a decade or more. As the popular reality show Storage Wars has highlighted, rents are essentially "collateralized" by a renter's stored possessions and unpaid rents result in the repossession of the units contained within the storage locker. During the Financial Crisis, self-storage occupancy levels declined roughly 2-3% compared to the 6-8% average declines seen in other more economically-sensitive REIT sectors including retail, industrial, and office.

There are roughly 50,000 self-storage facilities throughout the country and proximity to one's home (generally 3-5 miles) is cited as the most important feature. Roughly one in ten US households rent a self-storage unit and annual industry revenue totals nearly $50 billion. Roughly 70% of self-storage customers are residential, with the other 30% split between businesses, students, and the military. Despite the growing presence of these self-storage REITs, the storage industry remains a highly fragmented industry. These five REITs own roughly 20% of the total square footage in the US and about one-third of the total "institutional quality" market, and we believe that industry consolidation is one of the key potential drivers of self-storage outperformance in the next decade. Revenue management technology, brand value, and cost of capital have historically given these REITs a competitive advantage over private market competitors and smaller brands.

"Renter Nation" has been a boon for self-storage REITs, a property type where demand is driven by growth in household formations and underlying change within these households. Boomer downsizing, an increase in moving rates, and demographic-driven demand in key age cohorts have been key demand catalysts in recent years that we expect to continue well into the 2020s, regardless of the course of the coronavirus crisis. Often viewed as an extension of the residential REIT sector due to high correlations with multifamily and single-family rental fundamentals, self-storage REITs comprise roughly 5-8% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs and also comprise roughly 3-4% of the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, which tracks the performance of the United States housing industry.

Self-Storage REIT Stock Performance

The defensively-oriented and potentially recession-resistant self-storage REITs have delivered impressive outperformance relative to other real estate sectors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, proving to be an unexpected leader following a half-decade of lukewarm performance. Outpaced only by the data center and cell tower sectors, self-storage REITs are lower by just 10.7% so far in 2020 compared to the 33.1% decline on the broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ). During this time, the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is lower by 22.9%, while the 10-Year Yield is lower by 133 basis points. Last year, self-storage REITs gained roughly 14% compared to the REIT average of 29%.

Performance this year has been led by sector stalwart Public Storage as well as Extra Space, while CubeSmart and Life Storage have been the relative laggard. Macro trends related to the coronavirus pandemic have obviously dictated the performance within the REIT sector this year, but there has been some notable M&A news over the last few months. After Public Storage initially bid for National Storage REIT (NSR) - Australia's largest self-storage operator - back in February, but PSA announced that it withdrew the bid on March 19, citing the uncertain environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Storage REITs were the darlings of the REIT sector from 2010 through 2015, perhaps the best-kept secret within the REIT investment community in the immediate post-recession period. The sector delivered a 28% average annualized total return in that six-year span, a stretch of outperformance that is rivaled only by the recent run by the manufactured housing REIT sector. Since mid-decade, however, developers and new operators have flocked to the sector and added new supply at a furious rate, weakening fundamentals and resulting in a relatively disappointing performance from these REITs since 2016. Despite underperforming the REIT average in three of the past four years, self-storage REITs still managed to deliver annualized 10-year total returns from 2010-2019 of 16.8% compared to the 12.6% REIT average.

Fundamental Performance of Self-Storage REITs

Heading into the coronavirus outbreak, self-storage fundamentals were actually among the softest in the REIT sector, but showing signs of stabilization since mid-2019. Record levels of self-storage construction spending from 2015 to 2019 - translating into a roughly 25-30% rise in total self-storage supply over this time - has led to intense price competition among operators. The lack of new supply in the storage sector was the driving force behind the sector's significant outperformance early in the decade, and while supply growth appears to have peaked in 2018, deliveries are expected to remain elevated through 2020. A sharp near-term slowdown in self-storage supply growth should be expected during and in the aftermath of the CV-19 outbreak, which may help to alleviate some more acute oversupply issues in the self-storage sector over the next several years.

While supply growth was expected to remain a lingering headwind into 2020, robust demand for self-storage space was strong enough to produce a period of reaccelerating rent growth beginning in late 2017, but the positive momentum had stalled since the middle of last summer. However, these dynamics could very well change amid the pandemic as disruptive events - including natural disasters and major local economic changes - have historically been positive for self-storage demand. Some storage facilities near college campuses, for instance, have reported a surge in demand from displaced college students after campuses were closed, but the real demand tailwind may come after the dust settles if there is indeed substantial economic disruption. Additionally, during the widespread "lockdowns," it's expected that move-out rates will decline significantly.

Diving deeper onto a more granular level, we note that self-storage REITs ended 2019 with occupancy of 91.6%, a 30 basis point improvement over the same period last year. While "street rates" (essentially new lease rates) continued to see negative year-on-year growth, there has been a notable sequential improvement over the last three quarters. Realized rents climbed 0.7% over the last year, reflecting the still-solid renewal rent growth on existing tenants. As have many apartments and single-family rental operators, several of these REITs have announced "rent freezes" on existing tenants - a commitment to not raise renewal rates. A silver-lining of having near-zero rent growth is that these measures will have limited real impact on earnings over the next several quarters. As it relates to rents getting paid, we're optimistic that delinquencies will be relatively minimal due to the generous benefits to recently unemployed Americans available through the massive $2.2 trillion CARES Act as discussed in our report on Single-Family Rental REITs.

Fourth-quarter results were generally ahead of estimates with "beats" on the core same-store results from EXR, LSI, and NSA. Even so, self-storage REITs saw same-store revenues rise just 2.0% for full-year 2019, which was the slowest rate of revenue growth since 2010. Same-store expenses, meanwhile, rose by 4.5%, driven by a sharp rise in marketing spending and property taxes, ultimately translating into same-store NOI growth of 1.1%. 2020 guidance - which could be revised or withdrawn amid the CV-19 pandemic - initially called for a further slowdown in revenue and NOI growth to 1.1% and 0.3%, respectively, with relative strength from the National Storage and Life Storage, whose tertiary markets have been more immune from oversupply.

Charting the same-store NOI performance against the broader REIT average, we note the meteoric rise and subsequent sharp dip in NOI growth in the self-storage sector. After producing REIT-leading NOI growth above 10% in late 2016, same-store NOI growth has underperformed the REIT sector average in two straight years. While the self-storage REIT sector has historically shown a high degree of correlation with the residential REIT sector, the performance of the two categories has diverged since 2018, with residential REITs now seeing some of the strongest same-store NOI growth across the real estate sector.

External Growth: Opportunities Amid Disruption

As mentioned, there may be opportunity amid this period of disruption for the self-storage REIT sector, which has historically been one more active acquirer among REIT sectors. External growth via acquisitions has explained a significant percentage of FFO growth over the last decade, and with minimal same-store organic growth, investors will look to external growth to shoulder even more of the "growth burden" in the early part of the next decade. On recent earnings calls, even before the coronavirus pandemic, REIT executives had discussed the expectation that many of the weaker operators and more opportunistic developers will be very willing sellers over the next few years given the intense competition, allowing these REITs to scoop up assets at attractive valuations. Self-storage REITs acquired $1.64 billion in net assets in 2019, up from the $1.45 billion in net acquisitions in 2018.

Core FFO growth, which rose by more than 13% from 2013 to 2016, continues to decelerate across the sector, but the extent of the decline is not as significant as once feared. Boosted by accretive external growth, core FFO rose by 2.6% in 2019 and is expected to rise by roughly 2% in 2020. Again, National Storage and Life Storage see the strongest rates of growth, reflecting the limited supply pressures in lower-tier markets. We continue to see industry consolidation as a key long-term growth opportunity for self-storage REITs, which we believe command competitive advantages through their brand value, operating efficiency, and superior technology platforms.

Valuation & Dividend Yield of Storage REITs

For much of the post-recession period, storage REITs traded at sizable premiums to the REIT average, but valuations have come back towards the REIT sector averages over the last few years. Relative to other REIT sectors, self-storage REITs appear moderately expensive based on Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD). Despite the slowdown in FFO growth over the past three years, storage REITs still rank in the top half of the REIT sector in average FFO growth rates over the past five years. Critical to keeping the acquisition channel alive and kicking, storage REITs are only trading at a mild discount to Net Asset Value, estimated at 0 to -10% compared to the average -25% NAV discount for the average equity REIT, the steepest since the Financial Crisis.

Over the past three years, storage REITs have increasingly caught the attention of yield-oriented investors as dividend yields have swelled as valuations have come back towards the REIT sector average. Self-Storage REITs now pay an average dividend yield of 4.2%, just below the REIT sector average of 4.8%. Storage REITs pay out roughly 70% of their available cash flow, leaving a sizable buffer before potentially being required to cut dividends in the event of a significant coronavirus-related negative impact.

Through today, nineteen names in our coverage of 150 equity REITs have announced suspensions or cuts to their dividends in addition to the roughly one-third of mortgage REITs that have announced dividend cuts. So far, all of the dividend cuts or suspensions have come from sectors that we deemed as High or Medium/High risk in the COVID Sensitivity table outlined above. We believe that storage REIT dividends are as safe as any in the REIT sector.

Within the sector, we note that CubeSmart pays the highest yield at 5.3%, followed by Life Storage and National Storage at 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap", we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding and higher-leveraged counterparts.

Key Takeaways: Stability Amid Pandemic

Self-storage REITs have delivered impressive outperformance relative to other real estate sectors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, proving to be an unlikely leader following a half-decade of lukewarm performance. Low balance sheet leverage, high operating margins, and limited economic sensitivity of rental demand have been in-demand attributes within the REIT sector amid a time of immense economic uncertainty. Will rents get paid? Self-storage demand has proven to be incredibly "sticky" even during the depths of the prior Financial Crisis. Rents are essentially "collateralized" by a renter's stored possessions.

With REIT-leading NOI margins of around 70%, the operating efficiency of the self-storage business is second to none in the real estate sector, where properties can break even at sub-50% occupancy rates. For self-storage REITs, however, the business is almost too good. Developers and new operators have flocked to the sector in recent years, adding new supply at a furious rate, weakening fundamentals, which hit "rock bottom" in early 2018. Fundamentals remain fairly soft, but supply growth, which was primarily responsible for the weakened self-storage fundamentals over the last half-decade, is poised to finally cool considerably in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Acquisition and consolidation opportunities should be plentiful over the next decade.

We believe that the long-term outlook for the sector remains bright. Essentially an extension of the residential REIT sector, the demographic-driven demand in multifamily and single-family housing bode well for a continued recovery into the 2020s once supply growth returns to "normal" levels and speculative builders pull back, trends that will be accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. We see opportunity amid the recent industry struggles as these REITs can begin to assert their competitive advantage in access to equity capital to fuel accretive external growth.

