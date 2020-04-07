Golar LNG Partners: Common Unitholders' Loss Is Creditors' And Preferred Unitholders' Gain

On April 1, after market closing, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) announced a massive cut in its common unit distributions. The quarterly distribution fell from $0.4042 per unit to $0.0202. As might be expected, the unit price has collapsed, from $3.15 at the close to $1.91 after hours. As recently as November, the common units traded above $10. The preferred stock (GMLPP) fell in sympathy, but I think that was an incorrect evaluation by investors. As time goes on, I expect the common to weaken further, but the preferred to strengthen.

Who is GMLP and what is its business?

For those unfamiliar with the LNG shipping business, I will briefly describe the most common business model for those shipping businesses which trade publicly in the US. For a number of years, market participants have thought of the business as having two stages. The first - hitherto usually regarded as the more risky stage - involves the initial construction and arranging for employment of the LNG carriers. These large and complex vessels typically cost $150-180 million apiece. Although usually smaller than a VLCC, the complexity of carrying gas across oceans at a temperature of -260 degrees Fahrenheit makes them approximately twice as expensive as the largest VLCCs. Building and placing such a vessel into service involves many difficult-to-manage tasks and risks, including supervising the performance and assessing the credit risk of the shipbuilder, negotiating and securing the financing of vessel construction, and most importantly, arranging long-term employment for the vessels. Although there are spot and short-term chartering markets for LNG carriers, LNG shipping companies far prefer to employ their vessels on long-term charters to supply gas companies, such as Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas or Korea Gas, or to transport for big producers, such as Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Qatargas or the oil majors.

However, once the vessel is constructed and placed on such a long-term contract, the second stage of the business, it has generally been thought, becomes much simpler. The vessels have been constructed and "shaken down," the capital cost has been fixed, the fuel efficiency is known and the debt can be refinanced based on much lower and simpler risks - primarily the creditworthiness of the long-term counterparty and the management team's expertise and ability, every few years, to refinance the debt and/or roll over the transportation contracts.

Since these stages of the business have been regarded as having such different risk levels, many shipping company executives came to the view that it would be better to run them as separate entities. One company would perform the first stage of the business, taking most of the risks and keeping most of the profits, and would then "drop down" the constructed and employed vessels into affiliated but legally separate second-stage companies. GMLP is such a second-stage company (technically a Marshall Islands Limited Partnership) and its affiliated first stage company is Golar LNG Limited (GLNG).

What went wrong?

GMLP's problem is not on the revenue side. It has had some minor challenges from the ongoing obsolescence of steam-driven vessels in favor of diesel-electric, but much less than some competitors such as GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). The $2.1 billion of contracted revenue it shows in its current presentation (4/20) is not very different from the $2.3 billion it showed in 3/19, although the quality of that revenue has declined somewhat due to falls in creditworthiness of almost every sovereign and energy-related counterparty. It does not appear to have suffered materially from the major Chinese LNG importers (Sinopec (NYSE:SNP), CNOOC (NYSE:CEO), PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)) declaring force majeure on their import contracts - at least, not so far.

Its current problem comes primarily from the liability side of the balance sheet, and a rookie mistake by management. GMLP has a $150 million bond coming due on 5/22/20 and a $250 million bond coming due on 5/18/21. Since both these bonds are US dollar instruments issued in the Norwegian market (Golar's origins and management are largely from Norway), and since they are similar in priority, security and other features relevant to this article, I will refer to them as the "Norwegian Debt." Given GMLP's propensity to hold very low levels of cash ($47.6 million at 12/31/19) - which is encouraged although not, in my view, required by its partnership agreement - to run substantial working capital deficits - approx. -$160 million at 12/31/19, even the smaller issue of the Norwegian Debt was and is an existential threat to GMLP. It has no ability to repay the debt - it must refinance it or go out of business - and so replacing this debt should have been the primary focus of management over the last few months. It was not. As the conference call on 2/25/20 shows, senior management, as the virus raged and the energy market shuddered around them, did not even mention the refinancing in its prepared remarks and the CEO insouciantly dismissed it as a matter of "no concerns" in the Q&A. Then, not unexpectedly (at least from the perspective of late February), the bond market closed.

GMLP is now close to default, and so we must turn to the question......

What can it do from here?

GMLP is offering the holders of the Norwegian Debt a deal. In essence what it says is this:

GMLP will (actually has) cut distributions to common unitholders by 95%, will stop growing the balance sheet, will pay the holders a substantially higher and increasing margin and an amendment fee and will use most free cash to pay down debt; and In return, the holders will extend the debt term by up to 18 months.

The vote on this will be in Oslo on April 21. I think, for reasons I will come to momentarily, that GMLP will win. However, investors should be very clear about how catastrophic a loss would be. In my view, if the vote on either issuance is lost, common unitholders are almost certain to lose everything and preferred unitholders will probably lose everything.

There are a number of reasons why I think GMLP will win:

While a 2/3 vote is needed to win, that is 2/3 of those voting, not of all the bonds (subject to a 50% quorum). 40% of all of the bondholders are currently (this could change) saying they will vote with GMLP. Norway is a lightly populated country (similar population to South Carolina) with a highly interconnected business elite. John Frederickson, the billionaire who is effectively the largest shareholder in GMLP and GLNG, is regarded as Norwegian industrial royalty and institutional investors in Norway will likely rally round to keep him afloat. All the major Scandinavian banks - DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF), SEB (OTC:SEBYF), Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) and Danske (OTCPK:DNSKF) have signed on as advisors to support GMLP. Last, but most importantly, the Norwegian Debt is senior in name but not in practice. There are other drawn facilities - about $1.1 billion - which are secured in addition to being senior. If the holders of Norwegian Debt force GMLP into default, they will likely find that more than half the company's assets are immediately seized by secured creditors, leaving them with significant risk of loss, since the secured creditors will have difficulty selling their collateral into a dysfunctional market.

If GMLP succeeds:

The common units are still dead money at best. The Norwegian Debt amendments effectively cap the quarterly dividends at the new $0.0202 level. The ban on new indebtedness prevents the company from expanding to take advantage of any opportunities offered by the volatile market unless it refinances all of the Norwegian Debt plus the $800 million term loan/revolver coming due next year. And if by any chance the stock does manage to increase from current dismal levels, there is a lot of selling pressure. Not only will income investors be eager sellers, but also the largest shareholder - GLNG - has registered to sell all of its 30%+ current holding in the common units. Maybe worth another look in 2 years' time, but with a very skeptical eye.

The preferred units, on the other hand....

Are a different story. These perpetual securities (GMLPP) have a coupon of 8.75% on their $25 par value. At current ($8.61) prices, that is a yield of over 20%. The preferred units are cumulative, so their yield must be maintained if any distribution (even the $0.0202) is to be paid on the common. Usually, the biggest risk for preferred shares/units is that the company increases leverage, bringing more risk and reward to the common but only risk to the prefs. Here the opposite is happening. The forced deleveraging of GMLP is substantially decreasing the risk of the prefs.

To set against that, one must consider the issue of additional pref units. GMLP registered in January to sell up to 120 million of GMLPP. At current prices, that would be approximately 14 million shares on top of the 5.25 million already outstanding. In January, GMLP contemplated using the proceeds to buy back common units - a terrible deal for existing GMLPP holders as it would have increased their risk without increasing their income. Under the Norwegian Debt deal, if approved, this will no longer be allowed. Any proceeds from GMLPP issuance must effectively be used to pay down debt, thus decreasing the risk to GMLPP holders.

Conclusion

I would be an active seller of GMLP at this stage. If the April 21 vote is won, I think they will avoid bankruptcy but I think there will be little prospect of income or gain for years to come.

GMLPP, on the other hand, I think will be a very interesting opportunity if the April 21 vote is won. If you believe, as I do, that the medium-term case for LNG exports is still intact, the stock should drift back toward its $25 par level (paying full distributions as it goes), although not much above as there are issuer call options commencing in 2022.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMLPP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that GMLPP is a small cap illiquid issue.